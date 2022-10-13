ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

By Casey Quinlan
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbTZd_0iXDA6jC00

Inmates in many prisons must pay for basic necessities and prices on those items have been rising. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help.

It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have to shoulder, advocates say, and a situation that some worry will lead to unrest or violence.

Wanda Bertram, communications strategist for the Prison Policy Initiative, a think tank focused on policies in the criminal justice and legal system, said that by forcing prisoners and their families to buy many essential items in the prison commissary instead of providing them for free, prisons are shifting the costs of incarceration onto them and their loved ones.

“The prison and jail system always has the power to play hardball with the provider to get prices down in order to make items more affordable for the consumers but a prison system that’s already content with foisting the costs of things like over-the-counter medication onto incarcerated people probably is not going to work very hard to do that,” she said.

Jodi Hocking, the founder and executive director of the Nevada prisoner advocacy group Return Strong, said the strain is hard on the families.

“We have families that cross all different socioeconomic lines,” said Hocking, whose husband is incarcerated, “but a lot of families, once your loved one goes to prison, you’ve now lost your second income and you’re now dealing with kids on your own.”

Low wages for people in prison, high prices at commissaries

Inflation is, of course, only part of the problem.

Shannon Ross, a former inmate and now executive director of The Community, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit focused on decarceration and re-entry, said the biggest issue with the price of commissary items in Wisconsin prisons is that prisoners have such low incomes.

Wages for inmates are well below the federal minimum wage. According to a 2022 ACLU report , inmates in state prisons are paid on average between 13 cents and 52 cents per hour for a “non-industry job,” such as janitorial work or maintenance and repairs, which make up the majority of prison jobs. In Wisconsin, for non-industry jobs, the pay was between 12 and 42 cents per hour.

Jose Colón, who is at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in New York for a murder committed when he was a teenager, makes about $7 every two weeks as a clerk in the education department at Sing Sing, which he told States Newsroom is one of the better paying programs for prisoners.

Sing Sing raised the limit on the amount prisoners could spend in the commissary to account for the higher prices but that doesn’t help if money is still hard to come by.

“You go into the commissary one week and it will be a certain price and then the following week the price goes up a little bit, whereas it might only go up 25 or 50 cents but that’s significant when we’re only dealing with a set amount that we can spend per commissary,” Colón said.

Prison commissaries are often run by companies that contract with the state, and the state may also get a cut of the profits. That’s the case in Kentucky and Nevada, two states where price increases have come under scrutiny this year.

Kentucky prisoners saw a 7.2% rise in commissary prices in July, according to the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting. Items like a 4.6-ounce tube of Crest toothpaste, which costs $1.38 at the local Walmart, cost $3.77 at the prison commissary, and a 3-ounce Speed Stick deodorant was $4.52, compared to $1.98 at Walmart, according to the center’s report. Katherine Williams, spokeswoman for the department of corrections, told the news outlet inflation was responsible.

Kentucky’s prison commissaries are run by Keefe Group, which runs commissaries in 14 states, including Idaho , according to its website . Keefe is also the vendor for Nevada’s prisons and, along with the state Department of Corrections, earlier this year faced criticism from elected officials for overcharging prisoners after a state audit found most items marked up as much as 40%.

Nicholas Shepack, Nevada state deputy director at the Fines and Fees Justice Center, a criminal justice advocacy group, said in an email to States Newsroom that such mark-ups are supposed to go through a public approval process.

After the audit, Keefe Group wrote to “Nevada Department of Corrections: “Keefe Supply and the DOC Commissary have been hit with massive increases over the last year in almost all commodities. Keefe/DOC Commissary are not immune to world events such as supply chain shortages, shipping cost increases and increased labor costs.”

The Nevada Department of Corrections did not respond to questions from States Newsroom about commissary pricing. But the NDOC’s Deputy Director William Quenga previously told the Nevada Current that the department was in the process of putting together a report on cost analysis and profit margins.

Unhealthy options in prison

Inmates often rely on the commissary to provide more satisfying meals than what they are served. A 2020 report from Impact Justice, a nonprofit focused on criminal justice system policy, found that a majority of prisoners said they rarely or never had access to fresh vegetables and had been served rotten or spoiled food.

Corrections officials in multiple states defended the food served to prisons.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections responded to a question from States Newsroom by saying that “Canteen items are not intended to supplement meals in Wisconsin DOC institutions. Meals have a required calorie count.”

Betty Guess said her son, who is incarcerated in Nevada, told her the food served is inedible. But she can’t help him get anything better from the commissary, where prices have risen in the past couple of months.

Guess said she and her husband are retired and living on a fixed income. They pay for phones and email to check in on their son, but can’t afford to send any more money for commissary items. She worries about his health.

“He’s still a human being. They all are. And they deserve to be treated humanely no matter what their crime is,” Guess said.

José Colón’s wife, Janette Colón, also worries about her husband’s health. He underwent a thyroidectomy several years ago and she said she’s noticed he’s losing weight. Colon, who is the Bronx community leader for Release Aging People in Prison, used to supplement her husband’s commissary account with healthy items purchased at stores on the outside, but the state instituted a package ban this summer cutting out that option.

A car accident several years ago left her unable to work a full-time job, so she relies on Social Security Disability Insurance to support herself. She also provides financial support to her 19-year-old daughter, who is in college, and her mother.

“My biggest fear is that God forbid something happens to me that I won’t be able to provide anymore. So I always made sure to send money so that he can have a nice amount of money in his commissary. But that’s dwindled,” she said.

That puts her in a difficult situation, Colón said.

“What do I select? What do I choose? Do I choose my health over my husband not eating?”

To receive hygiene kits with toothpaste and shampoo, materials to send letters or other such necessities without paying for them, inmates have to be considered indigent in almost every state prison and federal prison, according to a 2021 Prison Policy Initiative Survey.

The amount of money prisoners can have in their prison account to be considered indigent varies from state to state, but in 13 states, including Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico and Virginia, the account must stay under $5 to qualify. In 18 states, if an inmates’ account goes over the limit, they must pay back the state department of corrections for some of the benefits they received.

A push for change from prisoner advocacy groups

Prisoner advocacy groups, prisoners and families are advocating for policy changes to address the high prices, and some lawmakers are starting to address the issue.

In Nevada, a bill that would be proposed for Nevada’s 2023 legislative session would aim to keep commissary prices in check, according to the Nevada Current.

In Virginia, members of a work group authorized by the General Assembly who weren’t affiliated with the state Department of Corrections recommended cutting the 9% markup on commissary goods and replacing that revenue with $4 million from the general fund. In a report produced by the group, reformers also suggested that to help defray the costs of purchases, families of prisoners be given a $500 tax refund or rebate. The working group came out of a bill introduced by Virginia Sen. Jennifer Boysko , D- Loudoun , who is considering filing a similar bill next year, according to the Virginia Mercury .

And in Massachusetts, Michael Cox, executive director of Black and Pink, a prison abolitionist group focused on LGBTQ and HIV-positive prisoners, said he is optimistic that a bill for fair pricing in the state’s commissaries would pass in the coming session even though efforts to include it in the 2023 budget bill did succeed. The bill would require that state prisons, correctional facilities, county correctional facilities, and entities contracting with them would not charge more than 3% over the purchase price for anything sold at the commissary, among other measures.

Changes to ensure that prisoners have affordable access to decent food and other necessities are necessary not just to provide relief to prisoners and families but for safety, say advocates and prisoners.

“It creates an atmosphere of violence,” said Colón, the prisoner in New York. “It creates an unsafe environment because now people look to rob people and look to prey on each other because ‘You have something that I want.’”

Betty Guess agreed.

“It does make them angry and it does tend to increase violence and they get into more fights with each other,” she said. “It makes it a more dangerous environment for the people who work there, the corrections officers and the other staff. All of that is a heightened level of volatility.”

The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Idaho Capital Sun

Organization runs ads in Idaho college town to promote birth control, abortion access

Digital billboards are traveling around Moscow for the next week with various messages from a national nonprofit about reproductive health. “Be conservative. Use birth control.” “Pregnant? You still have a choice.” “They don’t want you to know this. You can still get abortion pills by mail.” One particular advertisement displays a picture of Russian President […] The post Organization runs ads in Idaho college town to promote birth control, abortion access  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. government failed to properly count deaths of people in prisons and jails, Senate report says

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice did not properly count nearly 1,000 deaths of incarcerated people in jails and prisons, according to a bipartisan report released Tuesday by a U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee.  The 10-month investigation by the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, chaired by Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, found […] The post U.S. government failed to properly count deaths of people in prisons and jails, Senate report says appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
LOUISIANA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

University of Idaho releases memo warning employees that promoting abortion is against state law

The University of Idaho has warned its employees not to provide reproductive health counseling, including abortion, to their students or they may risk losing their jobs or criminal prosecution. According to a memo the university’s general counsel sent to all employees Friday, Idaho law prohibits university employees from promoting, counseling or referring someone for an […] The post University of Idaho releases memo warning employees that promoting abortion is against state law appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

An open letter on the state’s abortion ban from Idaho’s faith leaders

Editor’s note: This column was written collectively by members of Idaho’s statewide faith community listed in full below. As Idaho faith leaders, dedicated to compassion, equity and justice for all people, we strongly condemn Idaho’s abortion ban, decimating individual freedoms over one’s own body and health care rights. We represent a diversity of faith traditions […] The post An open letter on the state’s abortion ban from Idaho’s faith leaders appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Analysis: Idaho picks a fledgling firm to ship $50 million of education grants to parents

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on September 29, 2022 In just three weeks, more than 18,000 Idahoans have applied for a piece of the state’s Empowering Parents education grants program. Parents have applied for more than $37.5 million, which would gobble up more than three-fourths of the $50 million set aside for the grants. The job […] The post Analysis: Idaho picks a fledgling firm to ship $50 million of education grants to parents appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

New free market-focused Idaho policy center wants to have ‘adult debates’

The directors of a new policy center that will research topics related to the free market, individual liberty and limited government held an official launch party Wednesday morning on the steps of the Idaho Capitol alongside three Idaho legislators. The Mountain States Policy Center calls itself a free market think tank and plans to issue […] The post New free market-focused Idaho policy center wants to have ‘adult debates’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Volunteer pilots offer to fly patients in states like Idaho to abortion clinics

Now that Idaho’s trigger law banning nearly all abortion procedures at any stage of pregnancy is in effect, one of the closest abortion clinics is at least a four-hour drive from the Treasure Valley.   Millions of Americans who live in states that have banned abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade […] The post Volunteer pilots offer to fly patients in states like Idaho to abortion clinics appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Report says many utilities are slow-walking clean energy goals

DENVER – A report released last week by the Sierra Club faults dozens of utilities that provide a major chunk of U.S. electric generation for failing to speed up their decarbonization efforts.  “For the sake of our communities and planet, we must do everything in our power to create a clean, renewable electric grid by […] The post Report says many utilities are slow-walking clean energy goals appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

A conspiracy-fueled push to count ballots by hand gains traction

Nye County, a rural enclave in Nevada, has positioned itself as the epicenter of a Donald Trump-fueled conspiracy about the security of electronic vote tabulators.  The Nye County Commission voted in March to make the county one of the first to act on the false narratives that machines that count votes are rigged. County Clerk […] The post A conspiracy-fueled push to count ballots by hand gains traction appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
NEVADA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says

WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said. The list […] The post An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden then called on governors to follow suit with state offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying that “just as no one should be in a Federal prison solely due to the […] The post Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KANSAS STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Bill prohibiting public drag performances to be introduced in upcoming Idaho legislative session

A bill that would ban drag performances in all public venues will be introduced in the first days of the next session of the Idaho Legislature in January, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti told the Idaho Capital Sun. Conzatti and other conservative activists around Idaho and across the country have protested against events […] The post Bill prohibiting public drag performances to be introduced in upcoming Idaho legislative session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

GOP leaders target ‘woke’ investments through state pension funds

Republicans in state capitals across the country are targeting an investing concept known as environmental, social and corporate governance criteria, or ESG for short. Describing these investment criteria as “woke” and “misguided activism,” GOP officials argue that by taking these factors into account when making investment choices, financial institutions are putting ideology ahead of making […] The post GOP leaders target ‘woke’ investments through state pension funds appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. senators from both parties said Wednesday they hope to negotiate an energy permitting reform bill yet this year, reviving efforts to streamline the process after West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III had to pull back his plan amid broad opposition.  The Manchin proposal was attached to a must-pass government funding bill […] The post Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IOWA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Within Reach: San Francisco Fed president hopes to encourage Idaho students to ‘go on’

Idahoans will have a unique opportunity this Thursday to hear from Mary Daly, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, and one of the leading voices in business. President Daly will be speaking at Boise State about the “dual mandate” that the Federal Reserve has in our country, a timely subject given […] The post Within Reach: San Francisco Fed president hopes to encourage Idaho students to ‘go on’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

As wildfires become common, Idaho’s smoke season becomes a public health hazard

Ethan Sims and Wesley Pidcock know what to expect when fire season arrives. As doctors who specialize in helping people breathe, they see what happens when wildfire smoke spreads into communities throughout Idaho. Every time there is a spike in the air quality index — a rating for hazardous air — there is a spike […] The post As wildfires become common, Idaho’s smoke season becomes a public health hazard appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Amid a massive American clean energy shift, grid operators play catch-up

For the better part of the past century, the American electric power system evolved around large, mostly fossil fuel power plants delivering electricity to residences, businesses and industry through a network of transmission and distribution wires that collectively came to be called the electric grid. But as the threat of climate change driven by carbon […] The post Amid a massive American clean energy shift, grid operators play catch-up appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
EMMETT, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Wednesday. The department will spend $360 million in grants and $141 million in loans through its ReConnect Program to benefit sparsely populated communities, […] The post USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KANSAS STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Faith leaders urge minimum wage hike, expanded child tax credit as Congress nears recess

WASHINGTON — Faith leaders pressed Congress to pass voting rights legislation, a $15 minimum wage and a permanent expansion of the child tax credit during a Thursday briefing on Capitol Hill. “Poverty is a policy choice,” the Rev. Dr. William Barber, co-chairman of the Poor People’s Campaign, said to lawmakers. Barber, who is the pastor […] The post Faith leaders urge minimum wage hike, expanded child tax credit as Congress nears recess appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
GEORGIA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

 WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

