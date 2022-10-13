Read full article on original website
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Police: 18-year-old connected to multiple armed robberies in New Haven, Ansonia, gets $1M bond
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven has been involved in multiple armed robberies in New Haven County, according to Ansonia police. Christian Borrero is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and for sixth-degree larceny. He is being held on a $1 […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Man shot in Poughkeepsie insurance company parking lot (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Main Street in Poughkeepsie that sent a young man to the hospital shortly after 3:00 a.m. City police and fire responded to lower Main Street for reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the torso in the vicinity of the intersection of Main and South Clover Street in the city.
Mid-Hudson News Network
One wounded in latest Newburgh shooting (VIDEO)
NEWBURGH – City Police in Newburgh investigated the latest shooting incident early Saturday. It happened in the area of 116 Lander Street between Farrington and Third streets. Police said a 31-year-old Newburgh man was shot in the back and rushed to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, reported to be...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Man Shot
2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.
NBC New York
Attorney Demands Hate Crime Charges Be Filed in Brutal Attack on Owners of CT Gay Bar
A frightening attack on two owners of a gay bar in Connecticut left one of the victims requiring more than 50 stitches for his face, and now the victims' attorney is calling on police to charge the alleged suspect with hate crimes. Police in Norwalk said they arrested Carmen Parisi...
Police make 2nd arrest in Dixwell Social Lounge shooting in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a second man in custody in connection to a February shooting in the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden. A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot on Feb. 17, according to police. In the months since, Hamden police identified 39-year-old Donald Woodson as one of […]
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Armed Robbery
202210-13@9:40pm–#Stratford CT– Police are investigating an armed robbery at the CVS on Hawley Lane. The only description was a black male wearing all black. Its not known if this is connected to the two armed robberies in Norwalk earlier.
NBC New York
Teen Throws Himself in Front of SUV to Save Sister in Deadly Long Island Hit-And-Run
A Long Island school and community are mourning the loss of an eighth grade student killed by a hit-and-run driver as he and his sister were on their way home. Police said 13-year-old Tyler Phillips was walking with his sister in a bike lane toward Route 112 in Coram when they were struck around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tyler quickly pushed his sister out of the way to save her, but ended up dying from his injuries Thursday morning.
Police: Port Chester gas station robbed at gunpoint
They say the man pulled out a gun, demanded money and then took off on foot toward Olivia Street before getting into a dark-colored sedan.
Man Indicted For Murder Of Bay Shore Man While Leaving Party
A man has been indicted for the murder of a Long Island man who was attacked and killed while leaving a party. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced the indictment of Basheer Vinson, age 28, of Brooklyn, who is accused of murdering a Bay Shore man in 2020. “This...
Man involved in New Haven drug ring gets 10 years in federal prison, will face deportation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 42-year-old man will face deportation following his 10-year sentence for trafficking cocaine, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Neftali Fernandez, a citizen of the Dominican Republic who was last living in the Bronx, was part of a New Haven drug ring that led […]
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: 2 Armed Robberies
2022-10-13@8:53pm–#Norwalk CT– Two armed robberies at gas stations. 1st one at 93 Main Street, the Global Gas Station by a black male in a gray face mask. 2nd robbery happened at the Mobil Gas Station at 31 North Avenue by a black male with a blue face mask, this suspect fled in a car.
Woman who stole $40.5M in electronics from Yale sentenced to 9 years in prison
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Yale University School of Medicine employee will spend 109 months in jail after pleading guilty to stealing more than $40.5 million in electronics from the school. Jamie Petrone, 43, was sentenced Thursday for fraud and tax offense charges, according to an announcement from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts […]
Attorneys seek psych defense for Lauren Pazienza, LI woman who fatally shoved 87-year-old
Attorneys for Lauren Pazienza, the Port Jefferson woman who fatally shoved 87-year-old voice teacher Barbara Gustern in Chelsea, filed a motion on Tuesday that indicated they intend to pursue a psychological defense.
Highland Mom Charged With Letting Son, 10, Get 'Real' Tattoo, Police Say
A Hudson Valley mom has been charged with allegedly allowing her 10-year-old son to get a permanent tattoo. Ulster County resident Crystal Thomas, age 33, of Highland, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 4, said the town of Lloyd Police. According to Chief James Janso, of the town of Lloyd, Thomas...
22-year-old man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Tajay Chambers, 22, pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Clinton Howell, according to officials.
Court: Canton woman defrauded Section 8 housing program after she married her landlord
CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Canton woman faces up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the government. Donna Carney, 67, began receiving Section 8 rental assistance under the housing choice voucher program in 1995, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Then, she married her landlord, […]
Hey Guy at the 4 Way Stop in Poughkeepsie: You’re an Entitled Jerk
There’s a new 4 way stop sign at Cedar Street and Fairview Avenue in Poughkeepsie. It’s been there for a month or so, but it’s still pretty new. Not only is it a 4 way stop, there are flashing red lights to warn that there is a stop for everybody. Well, almost everybody. Apparently there is a guy who doesn’t think the rules apply to him. So what did this guy do?
