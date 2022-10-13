ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Police: 18-year-old connected to multiple armed robberies in New Haven, Ansonia, gets $1M bond

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven has been involved in multiple armed robberies in New Haven County, according to Ansonia police. Christian Borrero is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and for sixth-degree larceny. He is being held on a $1 […]
ANSONIA, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING: Man shot in Poughkeepsie insurance company parking lot (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Main Street in Poughkeepsie that sent a young man to the hospital shortly after 3:00 a.m. City police and fire responded to lower Main Street for reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the torso in the vicinity of the intersection of Main and South Clover Street in the city.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

One wounded in latest Newburgh shooting (VIDEO)

NEWBURGH – City Police in Newburgh investigated the latest shooting incident early Saturday. It happened in the area of 116 Lander Street between Farrington and Third streets. Police said a 31-year-old Newburgh man was shot in the back and rushed to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, reported to be...
NEWBURGH, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Police make 2nd arrest in Dixwell Social Lounge shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a second man in custody in connection to a February shooting in the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden. A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot on Feb. 17, according to police. In the months since, Hamden police identified 39-year-old Donald Woodson as one of […]
HAMDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Armed Robbery

202210-13@9:40pm–#Stratford CT– Police are investigating an armed robbery at the CVS on Hawley Lane. The only description was a black male wearing all black. Its not known if this is connected to the two armed robberies in Norwalk earlier.
STRATFORD, CT
NBC New York

Teen Throws Himself in Front of SUV to Save Sister in Deadly Long Island Hit-And-Run

A Long Island school and community are mourning the loss of an eighth grade student killed by a hit-and-run driver as he and his sister were on their way home. Police said 13-year-old Tyler Phillips was walking with his sister in a bike lane toward Route 112 in Coram when they were struck around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tyler quickly pushed his sister out of the way to save her, but ended up dying from his injuries Thursday morning.
CORAM, NY
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: 2 Armed Robberies

2022-10-13@8:53pm–#Norwalk CT– Two armed robberies at gas stations. 1st one at 93 Main Street, the Global Gas Station by a black male in a gray face mask. 2nd robbery happened at the Mobil Gas Station at 31 North Avenue by a black male with a blue face mask, this suspect fled in a car.
101.5 WPDH

Hey Guy at the 4 Way Stop in Poughkeepsie: You’re an Entitled Jerk

There’s a new 4 way stop sign at Cedar Street and Fairview Avenue in Poughkeepsie. It’s been there for a month or so, but it’s still pretty new. Not only is it a 4 way stop, there are flashing red lights to warn that there is a stop for everybody. Well, almost everybody. Apparently there is a guy who doesn’t think the rules apply to him. So what did this guy do?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy