Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz goes to trial, prosecutors submitted these music videos as evidence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Warning: Videos attached to this story contain graphic themes and language. Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, who goes by the stage name Spinabenz, goes to trial Tuesday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, Williams will then have a second trial, which will judge if his sentence will be enhanced due to gang ties. The enhancement could double his sentence -- meaning Williams stands to face up to 30 years.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

12 Who Care: Susan King keeps her community from going hungry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — First Coast News's latest 12 Who Care recipient is usually behind the scenes making sure families on the First Coast do not go hungry. First Coast News and the person who nominated her want to bring Susan King to the forefront to acknowledge all she does for the community. She is currently the CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Haleigh Cummings' father to be released from Florida prison Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned the father of Haleigh Cummings, the little girl whose disappearance made national headlines, will be released from prison Wednesday. The 5-year-old disappeared from her Satsuma home in the middle of the night in February 2009. At the time she was at...
SATSUMA, FL
First Coast News

Hundreds walk for suicide awareness in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people took to Jacksonville Beach Sunday Morning to raise awareness of suicide prevention. The ‘Walk Out of Darkness' event organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention brought out hundreds of participants, including advocates, and those who have lost loved ones to suicide.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Missing girl in Clay County

Wendi Goffer, was last seen leaving 350 Crossing Blvd in the Orange Park area around11:55 am. Wendi was wearing a black hoodie (sweatshirt), tan pants, and purple shoes. If you know her whereabouts please call 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch Tip. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Guide | 2022 NAS Jax Air Show featuring The Blue Angels

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video was originally published in May 2020 as the Blue Angels flew over Jacksonville. Naval Air Station Jacksonville is opening up to the public this weekend. The 2022 NAS Jax Air Show promises breathtaking performances, astounding aerial acrobatics over the skies of the base. The display will include military aircraft and renowned civilian aviators. The main feature: The Blue Angels are returning to its birthplace.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jury selected in gun possession trial of Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, aka Spinabenz

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The jury has been selected in the high profile gun possession trial for Noah Williams, a Jacksonville rapper known as Spinabenz. Williams is featured on the viral song 'Who I Smoke,' which falls under the genre of drill rap, also called murder rap. These songs feature alleged gang members celebrating the deaths of rival gang members.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man fatally shot in Woodstock neighborhood identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was fatally shot in the Woodstock neighborhood was identified as 25-year-old Tyron Steward, according to the crime-fighting group MAD DADS. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man was found shot around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Detroit and West Third streets.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man with gunshot wound found dead on Jacksonville sidewalk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police say they have few leads in the death of a man found dead on a sidewalk Monday morning. A person flagged an officer down just before 10 a.m. alerting him to an unresponsive person on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of Norwood Avenue. Police said they found a male between the ages of 30 and 40 with at least one gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to the scene and pronounced him dead.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best rooftop bar: River & Post

It’s abundantly clear that the people have spoken time and time again -- and River & Post remains your favorite rooftop bar in Jacksonville!. If that’s not enough of a reason to get your attention, River & Post has also made the list for best romantic dinner and best happy hour.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
