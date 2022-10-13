Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorist Alert: New road project begins in Middleburg; expect detoursZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 7th annual “Treats No Tricks” eventZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park man arrested on two counts of battery, false imprisonmentZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Publix's Popular Chicken Tender Sub: The Controversy Behind its OriginsL. CaneFlorida State
Related
Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz goes to trial, prosecutors submitted these music videos as evidence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Warning: Videos attached to this story contain graphic themes and language. Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, who goes by the stage name Spinabenz, goes to trial Tuesday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, Williams will then have a second trial, which will judge if his sentence will be enhanced due to gang ties. The enhancement could double his sentence -- meaning Williams stands to face up to 30 years.
Jacksonville U.S Navy Captain donates library to Christ's Church Academy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday, Christ's Church Academy held a special library dedication in honor of Zahra Ashtiani Meymand. Zahra passed away in 2019. She was born in the 1920s, became principal and owner of her own school in the mid-1940s, and immigrated to America during the Iranian Revolution. She...
Future of Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach still undetermined
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Adventure Landing opened its doors in 1995, and since then, it's seen more than three decades of people coming and going. To hear that this park could be torn down has some feeling nostalgic. “I’m kind of wistful you know I mean my kids had birthday...
First Coast News
12 Who Care: Susan King keeps her community from going hungry
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — First Coast News's latest 12 Who Care recipient is usually behind the scenes making sure families on the First Coast do not go hungry. First Coast News and the person who nominated her want to bring Susan King to the forefront to acknowledge all she does for the community. She is currently the CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida.
An apartment in the backyard? City councilmember poses solution to rental shortage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You want grandma to move closer to your home, but there aren't any homes available and renting is too expensive. You may be able to build your own solution right in your backyard. "The whole idea is for this to be a proper unit in someone's...
First Coast News
Haleigh Cummings' father to be released from Florida prison Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned the father of Haleigh Cummings, the little girl whose disappearance made national headlines, will be released from prison Wednesday. The 5-year-old disappeared from her Satsuma home in the middle of the night in February 2009. At the time she was at...
News4Jax.com
POSITIVELY JAX: Nassau County woman celebrates turning 100 with a big party
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Janice Ancrum Senior Life Center held quite the celebration on Monday, one fit for a woman turning 100-years-old. Marilyn Gandenberger reached the milestone surrounded by family and friends. The staff at the Nassau County Council on Aging shared the celebration with us, and it...
First Coast News
Community organization identifies 25-year-old killed in Woodstock area, searching for information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. Jacksonville community group MAD DADS has identified the victim in a deadly shooting in the Woodstock area as 25-year-old Tyron Le'derrick Steward. The shooting took place on Oct. 11 near the intersection of Detroit...
First Coast News
Hundreds walk for suicide awareness in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people took to Jacksonville Beach Sunday Morning to raise awareness of suicide prevention. The ‘Walk Out of Darkness' event organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention brought out hundreds of participants, including advocates, and those who have lost loved ones to suicide.
Missing girl in Clay County
Wendi Goffer, was last seen leaving 350 Crossing Blvd in the Orange Park area around11:55 am. Wendi was wearing a black hoodie (sweatshirt), tan pants, and purple shoes. If you know her whereabouts please call 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch Tip. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for information after a shooting in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon, police say. JSO says around 3:25 p.m. a man in his mid-40s walked up to a Jacksonville fire station with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The man was rushed to a nearby...
SPOTLIGHT: Blue Angels return to their original home
Jacksonville, Fl — The Navy Blue Angels return to their birthplace this weekend, as NAS Jacksonville once again serves as host of the Jacksonville Air Show. This event is free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend. The Jaguars return home to face the New York Giants...
News4Jax.com
New street signs honor Jacksonville first responders who died in line of duty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New street signs are starting to appear in areas of town named in memory of a first responder who died in the line of duty in that location. It’s part of a wider initiative and there’s a push to expand it. Outside Fire Stations...
Guide | 2022 NAS Jax Air Show featuring The Blue Angels
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video was originally published in May 2020 as the Blue Angels flew over Jacksonville. Naval Air Station Jacksonville is opening up to the public this weekend. The 2022 NAS Jax Air Show promises breathtaking performances, astounding aerial acrobatics over the skies of the base. The display will include military aircraft and renowned civilian aviators. The main feature: The Blue Angels are returning to its birthplace.
Jury selected in gun possession trial of Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, aka Spinabenz
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The jury has been selected in the high profile gun possession trial for Noah Williams, a Jacksonville rapper known as Spinabenz. Williams is featured on the viral song 'Who I Smoke,' which falls under the genre of drill rap, also called murder rap. These songs feature alleged gang members celebrating the deaths of rival gang members.
News4Jax.com
Man fatally shot in Woodstock neighborhood identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was fatally shot in the Woodstock neighborhood was identified as 25-year-old Tyron Steward, according to the crime-fighting group MAD DADS. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man was found shot around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Detroit and West Third streets.
Man with gunshot wound found dead on Jacksonville sidewalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police say they have few leads in the death of a man found dead on a sidewalk Monday morning. A person flagged an officer down just before 10 a.m. alerting him to an unresponsive person on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of Norwood Avenue. Police said they found a male between the ages of 30 and 40 with at least one gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to the scene and pronounced him dead.
wogx.com
2 fathers shoot each other's daughters during Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Two fathers are accused of shooting each other's young daughters during an apparent road rage incident in Florida. William Hale, 36, and Frank Allison, 43, are both facing attempted murder charges for the incident that unfolded near Jacksonville on Oct. 8, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best rooftop bar: River & Post
It’s abundantly clear that the people have spoken time and time again -- and River & Post remains your favorite rooftop bar in Jacksonville!. If that’s not enough of a reason to get your attention, River & Post has also made the list for best romantic dinner and best happy hour.
First Coast News
'My Glock cost $300': Prosecution introduces rap lyrics in Spinabenz gun trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from jury selection in Williams' trial on Monday, Oct. 17. Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, also known as Spinabenz, was back in court Tuesday as opening statements in his trial began. Williams is accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 0