Read full article on original website
Related
wuga.org
Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams square off in Georgia governor debate
In a rematch four years in the making, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams shared a stage Tuesday night and presented starkly different views of Georgia’s future if they were to be elected. Education and crime dominated discussions during the hourlong Atlanta Press Club debate, which also...
wuga.org
Interior Secretary Haaland acknowledges suffering caused by boarding schools for Native Americans
A South Dakota reservation is the third stop on Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s listening tour to acknowledge suffering caused by government-backed boarding schools for Native Americans. Lee Strubinger of South Dakota Public Broadcasting reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
wuga.org
'Toilet to Tap' gets a second life in southern California
California’s water woes have led the state to look for a variety of solutions. Recycled sewage water, aka “toilet to tap,” got a bad rap when it was first introduced decades ago. But experts say conservation alone can’t solve the state’s water problems. A wastewater...
wuga.org
2022 candidates for Lieutenant Governor spar over 2020 Presidential election
Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones faced tough questions from the media and his Democratic opponent about his role in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia at a debate Tuesday in Atlanta. In December 2020, Jones, a state senator, was part of an alternative slate...
wuga.org
Clean Water Act Turns 50, Environment Georgia Calls for Stricter Measures
This week marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, which was passed by Congress on October 18th, 1972. The measure established a nationwide approach to improving the quality of lakes, rivers, streams and other bodies of water. Jennette Gayer is Executive Director of Environment Georgia, she says we...
wuga.org
Palm trees in Florida weathered Hurricane Ian's wrath just fine
FORT MYERS, Fla. — When a hurricane assaults the coast, as Ian did to Southwest Florida, flip on the TV and the images the cameras have to show are palm trees flailed by the furious winds. The obligatory footage is supposed to be visual evidence of nature's fury. And that it is. But a palm tree standing up to a hurricane is just as much a symbol of the resilience of life, particularly so in Fort Myers, the City of Palms.
Comments / 0