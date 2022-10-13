Read full article on original website
Kait 8
VOTE 2022: A breakdown of Issue 2 in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With election season just around the corner, Region 8 News will begin to explain what issues you could see on the ballot. One of those issues Arkansans will see in the November election will be Issue 2. A vote for Issue 2 means support for increasing...
Kait 8
Missouri Department of Agriculture introduces AgriStress helpline
VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - Most areas of Missouri and Arkansas are dealing with severe drought conditions, and many farmers have had a stressful summer. Now there’s a new way for those farmers to get some help. The new AgriStress helpline is designed to help farmers in their time of need.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The death of a St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy was announced Sunday. A media release from the First Judicial District Drug Task Force gave its deepest condolences to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Major Gene Wingo.
Kait 8
Gas prices trickle down, diesel prices soar
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A week after prices shot up 20 cents, the cost of gasoline in Arkansas dropped slightly. GasBuddy.com reported Monday, Oct. 17, that average prices in the Natural State fell 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.35. The national average price of gas fell...
