Lubbock, TX

Toot'n Totum to open nearly 20 Lubbock locations: Here's when, where and what's next

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 5 days ago
Bright red signs for multiple Toot'n Totum locations have popped up across Lubbock through the year, showing that the city will see a boom in the convenience store chain soon.

The chain, which started in Amarillo in the 1950s, has been on a decades-long expansion extending into New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas. Most of the 87 stores are in Texas and include restaurants, such as Wendy's and Mitch's Texas-Style BBQ.

Now, the chain is cheering "Lubbock or bust" with plans to hit the Hub City with at least 18 locations.

"We've had our eyes on Lubbock for quite some time," said Andrew Mitchell, chief operating officer for Toot'n Totum. "Lubbock is a dynamic town, and we want to be a part of the growth. We had to get a few things together operationally, but now is the right time for our company to expand and serve the different communities in and around Lubbock County."

  • 7012 Zenith St.
  • 11301 Slide Road
  • 8306 Upland Ave.
  • 5024 Milwaukee Ave.
  • 301 Milwaukee Ave.
  • 98th/Milwaukee
  • 7008 University Ave.
  • 12901 University Ave.
  • 5112 114th St.
  • 7303 82nd St.
  • 9711 US Highway 87
  • 11311 Indiana Ave.
  • 4414 Woodrow Road
  • 4301 Clovis Road
  • 7201 19th St.
  • 5216 130th St.
  • 2424 34th St.
  • 2171 E. Slaton Road

Another location will open at 2301 Lubbock Highway in Lamesa.

Mitchell mentioned they are looking at 3-4 more sites, with a goal between 18-20 stores in the Lubbock area. The Slide Road and Upland Avenue locations will be the first to open, likely in either the first or second business quarter.

One of the travel centers will have a Wendy's, some stores may have a Mitch's, and all will have the "fast and fresh" food program. A partnership with a pastry group is in the works, which could bring fresh donuts, kolaches and more. The Lubbock stores will have drive-thru spaces as well.

Altogether, these stores will create 350-400 jobs in the Lubbock market. There will be a text-to-apply campaign when the stores are 2-3 months from opening.

Why is Toot'n Totum called that?

It is a question asked often enough that the business includes the reason on its about section on Facebook. The name comes from the company's early days, when people would drive up and "toot" their horns, and employees would "tote" the orders out to the customers.

The business opened its first store at 15th and Washington in Amarillo in 1951, under the leadership of Eldon "Lefty" and Novie Mitchell. When Eldon died 4 years later, Novie handled being a widowed mother of two and took on the business.

"She learned as she went, all the while instilling in her children a sense of purpose and a strong code of ethics," according to the company site. "The company portfolio grew as, one by one, she acquired properties from those who originally had intended to acquire hers."

Those acquisitions as the family business continued to boom through 70 years include select Diamond Shamrock stores, Phillips 66 stores and Frontier Fuels. Most recently, the company opened its largest travel center in 2021.

"We're excited to come down into the market and create experiences worth repeating for each and every guest in shopping with Totum," Mitchell said. "I think that it is a really exciting time for both Toot'n Totem and the partnerships we are developing in the market."

People can follow Toot'n Totum at tootntotum.com, Facebook or Instagram. The company also has apps in the Apple and Google Play stores.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Business News in Lubbock and the surrounding area. Send her a news tip at aedgin@lubbockonline.com.

