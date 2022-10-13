ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recent Obituaries: Regenia ‘Jeanie’ Compere, Pamela Lee Painter

devoted mother, daughter, and aunt passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Chelsea Retirement Community. She was born July 20, 1929 in Detroit, the daughter of Roy Dale and Beulah (Pierce) Mitchell. Regenia was born just weeks before the Great Depression began. This world-shaking event, along with...
Nov. 5: Blue Star Service Dogs Fundraiser at Robin Hills Farms

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Lorna Tackwell for the information in this story.) Blue Star Service Dogs (BSSD) will hold its 2022 Freedom Gala on Nov. 5 at the Robin Hills Farms for its annual dinner fundraiser. The event features keynote speaker Bob Lutz, automotive leader for GM, Ford,...
Stock Up: Only 2 More Wednesday Farmers Markets This Season

Two more Wednesday outdoor Chelsea Farmers Markets. Come visit this Wednesday for pumpkins and gourds, apples and cider, and a variety of colorful vegetables, fruits, and flowers. You’ll find fresh baked breads, cookies, and cakes, seasonings, herbs, eggs, and honey. The Chelsea Outdoor Farmers Markets is located at the...
Oct. 29: Palmer Auto Service Hot Rod Halloween Car Show, Cider and Donuts

(Chelsea Update would like to thank D&B Strategic Marketing for the information in this story.) Car Show, Cider and Donuts. Palmer Auto Service LLC is hosting a Hot Rod Halloween Car Show in conjunction with the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce’s Hometown Halloween. A variety of classic and customized vehicles will be on display at 222 S. Main St. on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 am till 1 pm.
Letter to the Editor: Me Thinks Thou Doth Protest Too Much

You say you want a revolution, well we’d all love to see your plan – not your protests. I am not merely talking about the ones downtown on Sunday afternoons, I’m also talking about the ones that happen on Sunday mornings in church hallways where the right wingers get together and mutter frustrations about the liberals.
