5 Best Michigan Winter Family Vacations
I think it's time to get a head start on this whole winter thing by writing an article about the 5 best Michigan winter family vacations. Before you know it, all of Michigan will be covered in a blanket of snow and that only means one thing, time to plan a winter destination getaway.!
Odd Things Mid Michiganders Collect That You’ll Want
I struggle with hobbies. I have a fun job and amazing family. I don't have a whole lot of free time for hobbies. Maybe I am just making an excuse? Most likely I am making an excuse so I can convince myself into not trying something new?. Collecting things is...
[WATCH] 7 of the Scariest Movies Set in Michigan
1. Barbarian - Detroit. The movie Barbarian is about a young woman who travels to the city of Detroit for a job interview. She gets to her Airbnb rental to find that the house has been double-booked by a creepy man. According to IMDb,. "Against her better judgment, she decides...
Not So Motor City: Detroit Named One Of The Worst Cities In US To Drive In
While it may hold the nickname of Motor City, it can be a little bit of a headache to drive around in Detroit. And while most major cities have the advantage of being able to blame heavy traffic for the disadvantage of being "hard to navigate", Detroit instead faces every other problem possible without the long delays.
This Kent District Library Location Has A Hilarious Display For October
Michigan has been in the national spotlight in recent weeks after Jamestown voted to defund its library because of an LGBTQ book that the library refused to take off the shelves. Well now, another West Michigan library is getting attention, but for a non-controversial reason. Kent District Library has a...
