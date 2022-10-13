Read full article on original website
KTUL
Person of interest in Okmulgee murder investigation arrested in Florida
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Okmulgee police say the person of interest in the murder investigation of four men has been captured in Florida. Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., yesterday in connection to a stolen vehicle out of Okmulgee County. The Okmulgee...
KTUL
Medical Examiner expected to ID bodies found in Deep Fork River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Okmulgee police are waiting for official word from the Medical Examiner whether the four bodies pulled from Deep Fork River Friday are the four men who have been missing for more than a week. Investigators are using the time to sift through all the evidence...
KTUL
Man arrested for 2017 murder of Pittsburg County woman, state AG to prosecute
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a man has been arrested for the murder of Holly Cantrell, who went missing in 2017 and whose body was found in 2018. Cantrell, 40 years old at the time and a mother of three, went missing...
