Fox 19
Northside residents urged to be on ‘high alert’ about man targeting neighborhood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are warning Northsiders about a man accused of exposing himself in public and making threats against residents in the community. The man is 66-year-old George Burnett, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Officers say they’re on high alert, and they want others to be as well.
Fox 19
LaRosa’s flagship restaurant reopens after major renovation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a three-month-long renovation, LaRosa’s flagship location is open again in the Westside. The Boudinot location has been closed since July to do a $1 million renovation project at the location that first opened in 1954. Not only is everything new except some of the memorabilia,...
Fox 19
3CDC unveils ‘bold’ vision for $200 million convention center redevelopment
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council on Monday got its first look at the proposed redevelopment of the Duke Energy Convention Center downtown. The $200 million project could break ground in the third quarter of 2023, according to 3CDC’s Steve Leeper. 3CDC is spearheading a collaborative city-county effort to...
Fox 19
90-year-old Maple Knoll residents take in sights and sounds of BLINK
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - BLINK wasn’t just for the young, it was also for the young at heart. That much was evident as Maple Knoll Village residents, some 90 years old, descended upon Cincinnati’s fantastically popular arts festival. “When the news broke that BLINK Cincinnati was returning once again,...
Fox 19
She said ‘yes:’ Hamilton County man proposes at BLINK lights festival
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County couple put on a show of their own after they got engaged at the BLINK festival on Saturday night. Lights and love filled the air when Caleb Reverman proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Emma, at The Banks. ”She was absolutely 100 percent...
Fox 19
Covington food pantry in need of help to keep feeding community
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A food pantry in Covington says they are in desperate need of help so they can feed people in the community. FOX19 NOW’s Kody Fisher has more on how you may be able to help out. If you want to donate to help families in...
Fox 19
Motorcyclist dies following Sunday crash on Ronald Reagan Highway
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist died Sunday following a crash on Ronald Reagan Highway. Malachi Terry, 45, of Cincinnati died at University Hospital from injuries he suffered in the wreck, according to the Springfield Township Police Department. Police did not release specific details on the crash other than it happened...
Fox 19
Kings Island teases ‘big’ announcement about 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island has something big to announce, according to a park spokesperson. The announcement will come Wednesday morning. It relates to “new additions to the park for its 2023 season.”. The Warren County amusement park celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. The year saw the Kings...
Fox 19
When’s the earliest fall snow on record for Cincinnati?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday night’s minimal snowfall is not the earliest Cincinnati has season in its fall history. You have to go back to Oct. 11, 1905, to find when the earliest snow flurries fell in Cincinnati, Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer explained on Twitter. A Freeze Warning was in effect...
Fox 19
2 Fairfield Twp. police officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers have resigned after opting not to use deadly force against an armed homicide suspect. Later in the same encounter, Hamilton police officers did shoot and kill the suspect, 25-year-old Stephaun Jones. The multi-scene incident began around 7 p.m. Oct. 8...
Fox 19
Update: Police ID victim found shot to death inside vehicle with child in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police identified the 33-year-old man shot and killed on Monday in the parking lot at Clearpointe Woods Apartments in West Price Hill. Officers found the victim, Ashton Penn, and a child inside a car parked outside of an apartment complex on Sunset Avenue around 11 a.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Fox 19
Woman backs over victim outside Cheviot bar: court docs
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old Cincinnati woman is accused of backing over a victim and pinning her between two vehicles outside a Cheviot bar, court records show. Jashayla Headen is under arrest on a felonious assault charge and is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center. She...
Fox 19
First Financial Bank hosting food drive to help those in need
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Financial Bank is hosting a food drive through Oct. 21 to help raise awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger. The United Nations has designated Oct. 16 as World Food Day. In an effort to help those in need, First Financial Bank began collecting...
Fox 19
Could see some light precip Tuesday morning
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We could see a few flurries or drizzle at times Tuesday morning. However, any precipitation that falls will not stick as the ground temperature is far too warm. Cold weather is expected through Thursday morning. Freezing temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday mornings too. Tuesday afternoon clouds...
Fox 19
Former delivery driver sentenced following multiple armed robberies in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A Warren County judge sentenced a Dayton man from 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm, according to Prosecutor David P. Fornshell. Fornshell says that former Home City Ice delivery driver Da’Sean McCleskey, 22,...
Fox 19
Attempted abduction caught on video; Cincinnati police trying to ID suspect
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are trying to identify a man they say was caught on video trying to abduct a woman on Sunday. The video released Tuesday shows a man in an orange shirt swiftly walking up behind a woman near E. Seymour Avenue and Market Place around 4 p.m., according to police.
Fox 19
3 minors, 2 adults arrested following 4 car thefts in NKY
FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -Florence police arrested three minors and two adults on Saturday after receiving reports of stolen vehicles in the area. Police say Kamron Rechtin, 19, and Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26, were the two adults arrested in connection with the incidents that happened on Friday and Saturday. Officers say...
Fox 19
At least 7 people rescued from apartment fire in Newport
NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) -At least seven people were rescued after a fire broke out in a Newport apartment Monday, according to a Campbell County Sheriff’s dispatcher. Firefighters responded to the 300 block of W. 6th Street just before 3 a.m. The dispatcher says seven people were trapped on the...
Fox 19
Police arrest suspect following chase ending in crash near Tractor Supply in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) -A suspect was arrested Sunday following a police chase in Springboro that ended in a crash near the Tractor Supply, according to the City of Franklin police. Officers say they got a call from a woman who stated her ex-boyfriend, Michael J. Scott, 22, arrived a home...
Fox 19
When do fall colors peak in the Tri-State? Could be earlier than usual this year
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The fall season brings many changes in the Tri-State, including the colors of leaves fading from green to yellows, oranges, reds and browns. On average, Cincinnati typically has peak foliage colors around the final week of October. This coincides with the first freeze of the season, which...
