Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

LaRosa’s flagship restaurant reopens after major renovation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a three-month-long renovation, LaRosa’s flagship location is open again in the Westside. The Boudinot location has been closed since July to do a $1 million renovation project at the location that first opened in 1954. Not only is everything new except some of the memorabilia,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

90-year-old Maple Knoll residents take in sights and sounds of BLINK

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - BLINK wasn’t just for the young, it was also for the young at heart. That much was evident as Maple Knoll Village residents, some 90 years old, descended upon Cincinnati’s fantastically popular arts festival. “When the news broke that BLINK Cincinnati was returning once again,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dies following Sunday crash on Ronald Reagan Highway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist died Sunday following a crash on Ronald Reagan Highway. Malachi Terry, 45, of Cincinnati died at University Hospital from injuries he suffered in the wreck, according to the Springfield Township Police Department. Police did not release specific details on the crash other than it happened...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Kings Island teases ‘big’ announcement about 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island has something big to announce, according to a park spokesperson. The announcement will come Wednesday morning. It relates to “new additions to the park for its 2023 season.”. The Warren County amusement park celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. The year saw the Kings...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

When’s the earliest fall snow on record for Cincinnati?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday night’s minimal snowfall is not the earliest Cincinnati has season in its fall history. You have to go back to Oct. 11, 1905, to find when the earliest snow flurries fell in Cincinnati, Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer explained on Twitter. A Freeze Warning was in effect...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman backs over victim outside Cheviot bar: court docs

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old Cincinnati woman is accused of backing over a victim and pinning her between two vehicles outside a Cheviot bar, court records show. Jashayla Headen is under arrest on a felonious assault charge and is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center. She...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

First Financial Bank hosting food drive to help those in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Financial Bank is hosting a food drive through Oct. 21 to help raise awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger. The United Nations has designated Oct. 16 as World Food Day. In an effort to help those in need, First Financial Bank began collecting...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Could see some light precip Tuesday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We could see a few flurries or drizzle at times Tuesday morning. However, any precipitation that falls will not stick as the ground temperature is far too warm. Cold weather is expected through Thursday morning. Freezing temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday mornings too. Tuesday afternoon clouds...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

3 minors, 2 adults arrested following 4 car thefts in NKY

FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -Florence police arrested three minors and two adults on Saturday after receiving reports of stolen vehicles in the area. Police say Kamron Rechtin, 19, and Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26, were the two adults arrested in connection with the incidents that happened on Friday and Saturday. Officers say...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

At least 7 people rescued from apartment fire in Newport

NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) -At least seven people were rescued after a fire broke out in a Newport apartment Monday, according to a Campbell County Sheriff’s dispatcher. Firefighters responded to the 300 block of W. 6th Street just before 3 a.m. The dispatcher says seven people were trapped on the...
NEWPORT, KY

