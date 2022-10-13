Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
WESH
Wild video shows hail, intense wind bearing down on Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A viewer captured an intense hail storm yesterday in Melbourne. See the video above.
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Any development behind Tropical Storm Karl?
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time in weeks, the Tropics are settling down. The season will be remembered to date as a very quiet start followed by an intense four-week period that contained two very high impact storms, Fiona and Ian. [TRENDING: Strong cold front increases rain chances...
wfit.org
This Brevard neighborhood remains almost inaccessible from Hurricane Ian flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one Brevard County neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River...
click orlando
Cooler weather on the way. Here’s how low temps will go and how long the cooldown will last
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a cold front moving through Central Florida. Rain chances will only be at 20% as the front moves through the Orlando area. Expect a high temperature of 83 degrees Tuesday in Orlando. The normal high temperature in Orlando for this time of year is 85.
WESH
Tropical Storm Karl forecast to produce heavy rainfall
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south Friday afternoon. The storm was 85 miles northwest of Ciudad del Carmen, Mexico, and 145 miles northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving south at 6 mph. "A southward or south-southwestward motion...
wogx.com
Dead snails, potentially in the millions, line Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian
The edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford has a new look these days. It’s covered in hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of dead snails. If you live near there and haven’t seen them, you’ve probably smelled them.
WESH
Ocean Center shelter site closes in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people displaced by hurricane Ian in Daytona Beach are still working on getting back on their feet. At noon, the county-run Ocean Center shut down its shelter operation, but not without the county offering other places to go. Outside the Ocean Center Monday,...
WESH
Officials: FreeFall ride cannot be removed until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends
ORLANDO, Fla. — Despite the Orlando SlingShot announcing that theFreeFall would be torn down, it may be a while before that occurs. Tyre Sampson, 14, died in March after falling from the FreeFall ride about halfway down the 400-foot drop. State officials tell WESH 2 that the investigation into...
WESH
Seminole County continues to combat flooding, inundated wells and mosquitoes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials gave an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts on Monday. Chief Administrator for the Office of Emergency Management Alan Harris, Florida Department of Health in Seminole health officer Donna Walsh and Seminole County Watershed Management Division manager Shannon Wetzel were in attendance.
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
WESH
Osceola County residents displaced by Hurricane Ian living out of hotels
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The majority of people staying at the Red Lion Hotel in Kissimmee have been displaced from Good Samaritan Village, which is still under a mandatory evacuation notice. Some are waiting for that notice to be lifted so they can return to their homes. Others say because...
click orlando
2 churches to help Volusia County shelter survivors of Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
click orlando
Future of displaced residents of Good Samaritan Village in Osceola County uncertain
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Sabina Holtzer is devastated after losing it all to Hurricane Ian almost three weeks ago. “It was absolutely the most horrible thing you can imagine,” Holtzer said. “It’s not the value of the things – they can be replaced. It’s the memories, the pictures, all the things that make your life. It’s like little bits of your life that are floating there, and it it breaks your heart.”
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County beach officials urge caution amid major damage, debris from Ian
People visiting Volusia County’s beaches are seeing major damage left behind by Tropical Storm Ian. Beach Safety tells FOX 35 News there are several collapsed seawalls, damaged walkovers along with piles of debris. One of the hardest hit areas was Daytona Beach Shores. "There’s a lot of things sticking...
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
WESH
Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
click orlando
Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
WESH
'Out-of-control growth': Osceola County residents concerned about worsening traffic
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County is growing so fast some residents say it's out of control. A packed county commission meeting Monday heard from dozens of people who say new zoning changes and developments are worsening congested roads. There were a few items on the agenda that were...
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Orlando crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Monday night in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called to South Kirkman Road and Conroy Road around 11 p.m. Monday night for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
