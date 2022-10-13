Read full article on original website
Couple accused of trying to cheat Cortland Bank out of $278,000
Federal authorities have charged a New York City couple with allegedly scheming to cheat Cortland Bank out of a quarter of a million dollars. A U.S. District Court Judge in Youngstown has unsealed an indictment charging 43-year-old Frank Duhart and 35-year-old Jennifer Page Porter with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
Struthers animal cruelty suspect sentenced for dragging, slamming Niles woman
A Struthers man awaiting trial on animal cruelty charges in Mahoning County has been sentenced to prison for brutally beating a woman in Trumbull County. A visiting judge has sentenced 29-year-old George Panno III to three to 4-and-a-half years in prison after Panno pleaded guilty to felonious assault, kidnapping, endangering children, and domestic violence.
Columbiana man faces November hearing for murder of father
A Columbiana man faces arraignment next month on charges for allegedly murdering his own father. The Columbiana County Grand Jury has handed up an indictment against 46-year-old Nathan Tataseo, charging him with aggravated murder, murder and two counts of theft. Tataseo is accused of killing 76-year-old James Tataseo whose body...
Mahoning County Common Pleas Honors Courtawarded $750k
The Mahoning County Common Pleas Honors Court (MCCPHC) was awarded $750,000 in grant funding on Monday. This funding is part of the U.S. Attorney's Office for Northern Ohio, $20 million in grant funding to various entities, programs and organizations to support law enforcement and public safety initiatives, assist victims of crime, provide training and technical assistance, conduct research and implement programs to improve the justice system.
Attorney seeks competency evaluation of Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot
A defense attorney is asking for a psychological evaluation of the Mercer County mother of eight charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capital. In a response filed Monday in U.S. District Court, defense attorney Nicholas Smith says has concerns about his ability to “intelligibly communicate the law and trial risks” to Rachel Powell, who is currently scheduled to stand trial on November 15 on eight federal charges.
Struthers woman accused of striking, kicking police officer
A Struthers woman spent part of the weekend in jail after police say she struck and kicked an officer who arrested her during a traffic stop. Police say they spotted 31-year-old Miranda Fairchild driving a car at a high rate of speed along Youngstown Poland Road early Sunday. According to...
Two contractors burned in blaze at Niles manufacturer
Firefighters from Weathersfield, Lordstown, and Niles have been dispatched to the Howmet Structure Systems plant in Weathersfield. A caller told the 9-1-1 dispatcher that one person was injured as a fire erupted just after 8 a.m. Tuesday in the former RMI plant on Warren Avenue. According to Weatherfield Fire Chief...
Years Ago | October 17th
Vindicator file photo / October 16, 1980 | The crowd at Harbor Community Center in New Castle, Pa., applauded the arrival of U.S. Sen Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., for a campaign event 42 years ago. October 17. 1997: Time Warner Cable Co. is introducing high-speed online services to residential and business...
Flames race through Liberty Twp. mobile home
Firefighters from several departments in Trumbull County spent part of Monday morning putting out flames at a mobile home in Liberty. Dispatchers got a call shortly before 3 a.m. Monday that a trailer was burning at Grimm's Mobile Home Park on the 1100 block of Churchill Hubbard Road. The first...
Youngstown Police investigate Sunday shooting
Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in Youngstown. Police say a man showed up at the Shell Gas station on Market Street just before midnight to ask for help. The victim had been shot in the foot according to police, who say they are not sure where the shooting occurred, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Driver cited for shingle, nail spill along I-680
State Troopers have cited the driver of a dump truck that they say spilled shingles and nails along Interstate 680 early Monday. Armando Eber of Youngstown was charged with failure to control his vehicle and driving without a license after the truck he was driving lost its load of used shingles along the southbound lanes of I-680 between Route 224 and Western Reserve Road in Boardman.
Girard reporting no water in the Parkwood Ave. area
The city of Girard is reporting a water main break in the Parkwood Ave. area. According to city officials, water is expected to be restored by mid-afternoon Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Newton Falls driver dies in Warren Twp. crash
State Troopers suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Newton Falls man early Monday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Richard Martin died when the car he was driving went off North River Road, west of North Park Road in Warren Township shortly before 3 a.m.
Girard family escapes burning home
A family of four safely escaped from their burning home in Girard early Sunday. Flames broke out at a home on Maple Avenue just before 3 a.m. A neighbor tells 21 News he called 9-1-1 and alerted the family of the fire by knocking on their door. Crews from Girard,...
Morning Rundown
NATO begins nuclear exercises amid Russia war tensions. NATO has begun its annual nuclear exercises in northwestern Europe as tensions simmer over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use any means to defend Russian territory. Feds ask judge to revise indictment against Mercer mom charged...
Child struck by car on Elm Street Monday afternoon
A child was struck by a car on Elm Street in Youngstown Monday afternoon. Police did not have many details on the incident, but told 21 News that the child was struck by a car during the police department's afternoon shift. The child's condition is unknown at this time. 21...
Trumbull Co. Commissioner candidates talk plans for office
Our 21 News 2022 election coverage continues with a look at the Trumbull County Commissioner's race. There's been a lot of fireworks lately during Trumbull County Commissioner meetings. Republican candidate, Denny Malloy and Democrat candidate, Mike O'Brien say would help restore order and professionalism to that office. One of them...
Miss the Ohio Senate debate? Watch it now
With only weeks to go before the general election, Ohio U.S. Senate candidates Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance faced off for a second and final debate in Youngstown Monday night. The debate was moderated by WFMJ 21 News anchors Derek Steyer, Lindsay McCoy and by veteran Valley journalist Bertram de Souza.
Flames from burning home light up sky over Youngstown
Flames lit up the sky over a neighborhood on Youngstown’s South Side late Saturday as a fire destroyed a vacant home. The fire was reported shortly before 10 p.m. on East Myrtle Avenue near Lois Court. The burning home collapsed onto another nearby structure. However, firefighters prevented the flames...
Jesus sculpture welcomes Youngstown YMCA guests
Upon entering the front doors of the downtown Youngstown YMCA, a sculpture of Jesus now greets guests. Sculptor Timothy P. Schmalz, who dedicates himself to creating artwork glorifying Christ, made the work as part of the Matthew 25 series. This sculpture is the 5th piece in Schmalz' series so far....
