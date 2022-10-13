ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Wayne Pivac: Wales head coach to warn players about off-the-field behaviour

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac will remind his squad of the national team's values after Cardiff took action against players following an investigation into a disturbance at a local pub. The incident occurred at The Grange on October 1, and prompted allegations staff had been threatened and eggs thrown at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy