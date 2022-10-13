Read full article on original website
Geena Davis Opens Up About Bill Murray’s Inappropriate Behavior in New Book
Bill Murray has long since lived with the reputation that he’s a funny guy but also that he is difficult to work with. According to his Wikipedia page, “I remember a friend said to me a while back, ‘You have a reputation,’ and I said ‘What?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, you have a reputation of being difficult to work with.’ But I only got that reputation from people I didn’t like working with, or people who didn’t know how to work, or what work is,” he said of the situation. However, it’s also been said that his frequent co-star, Dan Akroyd, calls him the Murricane due to his explosive mood swings.
15 Celebrities Who Guest-Starred on “The Office”
The Office is one of the most beloved American sitcoms of all time. And it’s still as funny, relatable, and heartwarming today as it was back then. One of the reasons why The Office will always have a special place in our hearts is the incredible cast: Steve Carell as the legendary Michael Scott, John Krasinski as the cutie-pie Jim, lovely Jenna Fisher as Pam, Rainn Wilson as the one and only Dwight, and many more.
What is Kirk Cameron’s Net Worth?
The 1980s were good for Kirk Cameron. He was the beloved Mike Seaver on the hit show Growing Pains, and his career only took off from there. Cameron wasn’t your typical California child, and his family wasn’t your typical California family. He was an actor by the time he was nine. He worked as a commercial star for breakfast cereal brands. By the age of 13, he’d moved on to television shows.
Reasons Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer” Is a Justified Retelling Without Any Mindless Glorification
Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story came out on 21 September 2022 and has been streamed for 496.1 million hours in the first 12 days. The series is a hit, and all for good reasons. There have been various attempts at retelling the story of the real-life monster Jeffrey Dahmer. However, none immersed the audience in perspective as much as Ryan Murphy’s latest series. The story is well-told, from various perspectives, with a tad bit of creative liberty. Moreover, the plot structure makes this series a compelling watch and a nail-biting experience of witnessing a killer mind at work.
Michelle Yeoh Is a Maximal in New Transformers Movie
In an era where everything old is new again, the Transformers are making a huge comeback. But don’t worry. If you weren’t a fan of the Michael Bay CGI extravaganza of blurriness, this new Transformers movie might just be for you. Continuing in the same universe as the 2018 Bumblebee prequel, the new movie will be very different from the Bay movies. And if that wasn’t enough to get you excited, then the latest casting news definitely will. We now have confirmation that Michelle Yeoh is in Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts voicing the Maximal Airazor.
Jennifer Lawrence on Finding Herself After Losing Herself
In the midst of our successes, it’s easy to become lost. You’re living your dream. Everything you ever wanted is right there for you to have, and it’s in the palm of your hand. But you’re still not satisfied. You want more. It’s not what you thought. You’re too busy, and you miss your freedom. You’re making sacrifices you never thought you’d make. Nothing is what you thought, and you don’t know where you stand in the moment.
Guy Branum Voices His Displeasure over Brendan Fraser’s Casting in “The Whale”
Another week, another gay actor complaining about a straight actor taking their role. This time, Brendan Fraser is the target, who has seen quite the resurgence since his performance in Doom Patrol. Currently, the actor is receiving praise for his work on Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. Adapted from Samuel D. Hunter’s playwright of the same name, the story documents the struggle of a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, Charlie. Unfortunately, Charlie has decided to eat himself to death following the tragic loss of his gay lover. Despite his unhealthy obsession with binge eating, Charlie tries to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter for one last chance at redemption.
Spencer Pratt Dishes the Tea on Hollywood Celebrities
Spencer Pratt has never been the most popular guy on television – even though he really was. He’s the guy who came in and swept The Hills star Heidi Montag off her feet, much to the chagrin of ex-bestie Lauren “LC” Conrad. It’s no secret that Heidi and Lauren’s friendship suffered to the point of no return, largely due to Heidi’s relationship with her then-boyfriend, Spencer Pratt. He said the wrong things. He did the wrong things. He did not make many friends.
Legendary Actors Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver on Working Together
Kevin Kline is, without a doubt, one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood. He began his career in the film industry in 1970, and he hasn’t looked back. His career is one of pomp and circumstance, and he’s earned every bit of that. His Academy Award and his three Tony Awards are likely evidence enough to persuade even this staunchest critic that he’s done well for himself. The actor is once again working with the lovely Sigourney Weaver, and the dynamic duo is happy to be back in action on their new project. Fans, however, want to know when they worked together before and how they feel about it as so much time has passed.
“Love, Rosie”: Is It Worth a Watch?
Love, Rosie is a movie that happened because the main characters decided not to communicate with one another properly like normal humans. Instead, the two of them decided to go on a witch hunt about how the other one felt. It shouldn’t have been that hard, I mean, they were “best friends”. But then again, we wouldn’t have a movie without that, would we? Or maybe that would have been better than sitting through Love, Rosie silently cursing your soul for picking this one out for the movie night.
