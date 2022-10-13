Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
No Special Debt-Rescheduling Deal with China, Pakistan Finance Minister Says
Washington — Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said he would not approach China any differently than he would other countries as his government seeks to reschedule debt, and he expressed confidence in Pakistan's ability to repay loans despite a struggling economy ravaged by devastating rains and floods. Dar was...
Russia-Ukraine news – live: Kyiv moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over ‘kamikaze’ drones
Ukraine announced that it’s moving to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over its supply of “kamikaze” drones to Russia.Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said he was submitting a proposal to president Volodymyr Zelensky to cut diplomatic ties.Mr Kuleba told a news conference that Tehran bore full responsibility for the destruction of Ukraine and that Kyiv is seeking immediate air defence supplies and cooperation from Israel.Russia’s airstrikes have plunged Ukraine into darkness as 30 per cent of the country’s power plants have been destroyed over the past week.Mr Zelensky tweeted that the energy infrastructure damage has caused “massive blackouts...
Voice of America
US Seeks to Sap Al-Shabab Finances
Washington — The United States is expanding its fight against al-Qaida’s affiliate in Somalia, adding a new, expansive round of sanctions to drone strikes and military advice from U.S. forces on the ground. The Treasury Department Monday unveiled sanctions targeting four senior al-Shabab leaders as well as five...
Voice of America
Secretary Blinken Promotes Tech Diplomacy in Silicon Valley
Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Silicon Valley this week comes as the Biden administration is promoting more investment in technology but also enacting more restrictions on selling technology to businesses in China. Michelle Quinn reports.
Voice of America
Living in Darkness: Poverty and Pollution in Oil-Rich Republic of Congo
Pointe-Noire, Congo — Behind their homes is an oil pipeline, and above them are high-voltage cables suspended between pylons. A little further off is a flare tower, burning off excess gas 24 hours a day. Yet these potent symbols of Republic of Congo's oil and gas bonanza mean little...
Voice of America
Despite Costs, Xi Defends China’s Zero-COVID Policy
HONG KONG — Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his commitment to his government’s zero-COVID policy during an address to the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th Party Congress Sunday. Analysts say the remarks may disappoint many people who were hoping Xi would abandon tight restrictions that have shut out...
Voice of America
Ethiopian Forces Seize Three Towns in Northern Tigray
NAIROBI, KENYA — Ethiopian government forces and their allies have captured the city of Shire and two more towns in the Tigray region in an offensive that aims to take control of airports and federal infrastructure. The attack has been met with international calls for an immediate ceasefire and...
Voice of America
Xi Touts COVID Fight, China Economic Model in Party Congress Speech
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday touted the ruling Communist Party's fight against COVID-19 while reiterating support for the private sector and allowing markets to play a key role even as China fine-tunes a "socialist economic system." During a speech at the start of a congress where...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations
Voice of America
Ukraine War Pushes 4 Million Children Into Poverty: UN
Paris — Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting economic fallout have thrown 4 million children into poverty across eastern Europe and Central Asia, the U.N. children's agency said Monday. "Children are bearing the heaviest burden of the economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine," UNICEF said. The...
Voice of America
African Union Chair Calls for Unconditional Cease-Fire, Peace Talks in Ethiopia
Nairobi — The chair of the African Union on Sunday called on those involved in the two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region to implement an immediate, unconditional cease-fire and agree to direct peace talks. AU chair Moussa Faki said he was following reports of escalating violence in Tigray...
Voice of America
UN Chief: Ethiopia’s Tigray ‘Spiraling out of Control’
New York/Nairobi — The U.N. secretary-general warned Monday that the situation in northern Ethiopia is “spiraling out of control” and he sees no military solution to the conflict. “Violence and destruction have reached alarming levels; the social fabric is being ripped apart,” Antonio Guterres told reporters at...
Voice of America
City of Zaporizhzhia Resumes Historic Role as Fortress
In Ukrainian history, the city of Zaporizhzhia has served for centuries as a fortress during foreign invasions. Now, as Anna Chernikova reports, the city is once again resuming that role, acting as a haven for thousands of internally displaced people pouring in from the southern and eastern regions of the country.
Voice of America
Xi Jinping — The Man Leading China for Better or Worse
Standing before some 2,300 Chinese Communist Party elite members and giving a nearly two-hour long speech at the opening of the Party Congress, China's President Xi Jinping looked in full control, at the helm of a giant nation growing ever more powerful economically and geopolitically. But applause aside, Xi knows...
Voice of America
Kashmiri Pulitzer Winner Blocked from Traveling to Receive Award
Srinigar, Indian-administered Kashmir — Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist from Indian-administered Kashmir, said Tuesday on Twitter that she had been stopped by immigration authorities in New Delhi from boarding a flight to New York to receive her award. “I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer...
Voice of America
Protests, Concerns Grow Over Moves by Hard-Line Iran Leadership
The Biden administration said it would “vigorously enforce sanctions” on Tehran after Russia used Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine Monday. The White House also expressed doubt that a nuclear deal negotiations impasse could be quickly resolved, and protesters inside Iran are still pushing back against the hard-line government. VOA’s Anita Powell reports.
Voice of America
Australia Rescinds Recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
Australia’s center-left government is reversing a decision by the previous conservative administration to recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the decision Tuesday in Canberra, saying the city’s status should be decided through peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people. Wong...
Voice of America
New Arrivals: Afghan Refugees Camped in Brazilian Airport
About 150 refugees from Afghanistan are camped out in the main airport of Sao Paulo, Brazil's financial capital and most populous city. Many more are expected to arrive in the coming months but aid workers say the government has no plans for a wide-scale response to the growing crisis. For VOA, Yan Boechat has this report from Sao Paulo, Brazil with Heather Murdock in Istanbul. Videographer: Yan Boechat.
Voice of America
US Announces $1 Billion Debt Relief for 36,000 Farmers
Des Moines, Iowa — The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set...
Voice of America
Japan Orders Investigation of Unification Church
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ordered an investigation into the Unification Church after the assassination for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe led to the revelation of close ties between the group and members of Japan’s ruling party. Kishida said Monday that Education and Culture Minister Keiko Nagaoka would...
Comments / 0