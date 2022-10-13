Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Sun with increasing clouds, rain possible later
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day was off to a chilly start. We’ll have sun in the morning, then clouds will increase with a small chance of rain late in the day. Highs will be around 50, cooler than average for this time of year. Snow could mix...
wwnytv.com
A chilly start to Tuesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will keep the area unsettled and cool the next few days. Expect showers this evening with clearing late. Lows will be in the 30′s. Tuesday will be partly sunny with a few showers. Highs will be near 50. Wednesday will be partly sunny...
Up To 8 Inches of Snow This Week Possible in Western New York
The weather was pretty decent this past weekend across Western New York and the City of Buffalo. Other than that wind, which was a story on Saturday, but the rain mostly held off and we saw temperatures near 60 degrees. Monday, however, was a drastic turnaround in the weather and...
localsyr.com
Taste of winter for CNY next week?!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, October 2022 has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to the middle of the week of October 16.
wwnytv.com
Tractor-trailer overturns in Lewis County
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported in Lewis County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned. Dispatchers said it happened on Route 26 in the town of West Turin shortly before 2 p.m. One lane was temporarily closed so crews could upright the tractor-trailer. Dispatchers...
wwnytv.com
Forest rangers rescue injured hiker in Lewis County
TOWN OF PINCKNEY, New York (WWNY) - State forest rangers rescued an injured hiker who fell 50 feet down an embankment in Lewis County over the weekend. It happened Saturday afternoon at Inman Gulf in the town of Pinckney. Officials say a 22-year-old hiker from Texas suffered “significant ankle injuries”...
wwnytv.com
Traffic light work could snarl Watertown traffic this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Traffic could be slowed down at different times at seven Watertown signal lights this week. In all cases, workers will use flags to direct traffic while others replace parts on the traffic lights. Work is expected to start at 7 a.m. Here’s the schedule:
wwnytv.com
Ambulance damaged in early morning crash
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An ambulance was struck by an SUV in a crash in Watertown early Tuesday morning. Watertown police say the SUV failed to stop at a red light going from Clinton Street onto Washington Street just after midnight and crashed into the ambulance. The ambulance sustained...
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Court Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Continuing work on downtown Watertown’s streetscape project will close part of Court Street off and on this week. Court Street will be closed between the two entrances to Marshall Place intermittently on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. On Monday and Tuesday, Court Street between Public...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
wwnytv.com
Betty A. Hinds, 56, of Hannawa Falls
HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Betty A. Hinds, 56, of Hannawa Falls and formerly of Springfield, Massachusetts will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Garner Funeral Service from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 on Tuesday, October 25th at Hillcrest Park Cemetery, 895 Park St. Springfield, MA 01129. Betty passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, October 9, 2022.
wwnytv.com
Cape Vincent to host Scarecrow Contest
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Cape Vincent Improvement League is holding a Scarecrow Contest this weekend. Spokesperson Kristie Stumpf Rork says the scarecrows can be any theme. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The contest is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday,...
wwnytv.com
Todd M. Daby, 60, of Parishville
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Todd M. Daby, 60, a lifelong resident of Parishville, passed away early Monday morning, October 17, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital, after an unexpected brief illness. Todd was born in Potsdam on February 20, 1962, the son of Gilbert H. and Jane I. (Prittie) Daby....
wwnytv.com
Number of flu cases higher now than this time last year
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the start of the flu season and some counties in the north country are already seeing a higher number of flu cases in comparison to 2021. “The first week of October statewide there were 596 cases of flu reported, and that’s compared to 150 cases last year at the same time,” said Lisa Lagos, Jefferson County Public Health Service educator.
wwnytv.com
Toys for Tots gets a jump on holiday season
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With Christmas a little over two months away, Toys for Tots is getting busy. The program accepted 54 cases of toys at its headquarters in Watertown Monday morning. Volunteers separated hundreds of toys based on age. Jefferson County Toys for Tots officials say this is...
wwnytv.com
Amanda L. Ferguson, 34, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Amanda L. Ferguson, 34, of Dexter, NY, passed away October 16, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center following her battle with cancer. Calling hours will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow the calling hours at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
wwnytv.com
Patricia A. Peppin Quenneville, 78, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Peppin Quenneville, 78, of Laurel Avenue, passed away Sunday evening, October 16, 2022 at Faxton-St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica. Patricia was born in Utica on October 12, 1944, the first child of the late Gerald and Arlene (Russell) Follett. She attended rural schools in Brushton before attending and graduating from Brushton-Moira Central School. She first married Richard Peppin, they were blessed with three sons before their marriage ended. She later found love again with Raymond O. Quenneville. They were married on June 12, 2010, at the First Christian Church in Brushton, he sadly predeceased her on June 24, 2022.
wwnytv.com
Dennis R. Wright, 62, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Dennis R. Wright, 62, of Canton, will be held at 4:00pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022 with Deacon Helen Harris officiating. Calling hours will be held from 2:00pm until the time of service. Mr. Wright passed away unexpectedly in transit to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY.
wwnytv.com
Rebecca “Becky” A. James, 77, of Hannawa Falls
HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Rebecca “Becky” A. James, 77, of Hannawa Falls, will be held at 11am on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the funeral home. Becky passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning (October 16, 2022) at her home.
wwnytv.com
Douglas J. Jones
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On October 17, 2022, Bruce Springsteen lost one of his biggest fans and the Jones Family lost their own Jersey son to cancer. Doug passed with the comfort, solace and love of his Jersey Girl, Jen Kohms, by his side. Doug was devoted to his family, especially his brothers and to his many friends and colleagues. His work ethic was unparalleled as well as his love of music. Small in stature yet mighty in heart, he befriended and connected with many a person in his charismatic way leaving them with a bit of laughter, wisdom, or a coupon for a great deal. He was a voyager captain that led many of his family and friends on first adventures both outside and inside the North Country. For this and for him, we will be forever grateful. We will see you once again Doug in the Land of Hope and Dreams.
Comments / 0