cbs4indy.com
Deadly scooter crash under investigation in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the...
Driver dies in crash with semi in Monroe County after deer jump onto interstate
A driver died in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday on Interstate 69 to the south of Bloomington, police say.
cbs4indy.com
Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound...
cbs4indy.com
Lebanon man arrested after Boone County chase; police say he drove through yards, ditched car in field
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man they say led them on a chase Friday night, driving through yards and a field before being caught. According to the Jamestown Police Department, 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders nearly crashed in front of a deputy near U.S. 136 and CR 1025 West around 5 p.m. Friday. The deputy tried to pull over Saunders, who then took off.
eaglecountryonline.com
Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.
One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
1017thepoint.com
MULTIPLE CANINES SEARCH PROPERTIES IN DENISE PFLUM CASE
(Fayette County, IN)--A couple of weeks ago, a canine search team went through several properties in Fayette County as a part of the Denise Pflum case. Denise went missing way back in 1986. Meanwhile, both candidates for Fayette County Sheriff are now promising to keep the case active. Here’s Democrat Craig Pennington: "I can't guarantee that we can ever have a conclusion to that case, but, as sheriff, I promise I would try." "There have to be answers for what has happened to the Pflums' daughter," said Republican Zach Jones. At least 11 canines searched those undisclosed properties.
cbs4indy.com
Columbus police investigate multiple shootings
Police in Columbus are investigating multiple shootings in the span of a few days. Police in Columbus are investigating multiple shootings in the span of a few days. Near north side Dollar General closing, creating …. Easy access to healthy and nutritional food continues to be a problem for many...
Three criminal cases filed against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop employee
Johnson County prosecutors have filed two additional criminal cases against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop employee, John E. Bragg, bringing the total criminal cases against him to three.
2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville
FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Fortville police told 13News it was...
cbs4indy.com
Docs: Indy convict shoots and kills man during fight over stolen money
INDIANAPOLIS — Less than 72 hours after a man was shot dead on the sidewalk outside his apartment, IMPD arrested the man who they believe pulled the trigger. Milton Porter, 24, was arrested in the murder of Calvin Lawson Jr. at the Parkway Terrace apartments in the 4500 block of E. Washington Street.
cbs4indy.com
Greenfield Police Department mourns loss of K-9
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is mourning after one of its K-9s died Monday. The Greenfield Police Department said K-9 Eragon died Monday at 13 years old. His handler, Detective Borgmann was by his side. Eragon was on the Greenfield Police Department force since 2010. In his...
cbs4indy.com
Near north side Dollar General closing, creating more food desert issues
Easy access to healthy and nutritional food continues to be a problem for many in Indy, and it looks like the problem is getting worse for one neighborhood. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/near-north-side-dollar-general-closing-creating-more-food-desert-issues/. Near north side Dollar General closing, creating …. Easy access to healthy and nutritional food continues to be a problem for...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD make arrest in Friday’s deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Friday evening. Milton Porter was taken into custody on Monday under a preliminary charge of murder. Porter is...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of...
cbs4indy.com
Lawsuit against FedEx for 2021 mass shooting dismissed, judge cites jurisdiction over case
INDIANAPOLIS — A lawsuit against FedEx and a security company filed by relatives of five of the victims killed in the 2021 mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx Ground facility has now been dismissed. On April 15, 2021, eight people were killed when a former employee opened fire at...
cbs4indy.com
Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD to step up recruiting and rookie police pay in 2023 budget
INDIANAPOLIS — When the City-County Council approved Mayor Joe Hogsett’s record-setting $1.4 billion 2023 municipal budget, it also okayed $266 million to IMPD to help keep the city safe. ”We’re on track to continue a historic level of investment in not only new technology but new officers, more...
cbs4indy.com
Tyler Newby found guilty of reckless homicide in downtown riot shooting of 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has found Tyler Newby guilty of reckless homicide after a previous attempt at trying Newby in 2021 ended with a mistrial after a unanimous decision couldn’t be reached by jurors. Newby was accused of shooting and killing Dorian Murrell during the second night of...
Man dies in crash after van goes off I-70, into backyard of Indianapolis home
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday when his van went off the highway and into the backyard of a home in Marion County. Indiana State Police said the man was driving west on Interstate 70 near Keystone Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the roadway.
cbs4indy.com
Trafalgar officer injured in crash discharged from hospital after 2-month stay
TRAFALGAR, Ind. — After a nearly two-month stay, Officer Dustin Moody of the Trafalgar Police Department has been discharged from the hospital. Moody, 30, was seriously injured on June 25 after crashing at a T-intersection during a police pursuit in Johnson County. Moody sustained 11 broken ribs, a spinal cord injury, a collapsed lung and a broken femur and pelvis as a result of the accident.
