Johnson County, IN

cbs4indy.com

Deadly scooter crash under investigation in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Lebanon man arrested after Boone County chase; police say he drove through yards, ditched car in field

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man they say led them on a chase Friday night, driving through yards and a field before being caught. According to the Jamestown Police Department, 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders nearly crashed in front of a deputy near U.S. 136 and CR 1025 West around 5 p.m. Friday. The deputy tried to pull over Saunders, who then took off.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.

One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

MULTIPLE CANINES SEARCH PROPERTIES IN DENISE PFLUM CASE

(Fayette County, IN)--A couple of weeks ago, a canine search team went through several properties in Fayette County as a part of the Denise Pflum case. Denise went missing way back in 1986. Meanwhile, both candidates for Fayette County Sheriff are now promising to keep the case active. Here’s Democrat Craig Pennington: "I can't guarantee that we can ever have a conclusion to that case, but, as sheriff, I promise I would try." "There have to be answers for what has happened to the Pflums' daughter," said Republican Zach Jones. At least 11 canines searched those undisclosed properties.
cbs4indy.com

Columbus police investigate multiple shootings

Police in Columbus are investigating multiple shootings in the span of a few days. Police in Columbus are investigating multiple shootings in the span of a few days. Near north side Dollar General closing, creating …. Easy access to healthy and nutritional food continues to be a problem for many...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Fortville police told 13News it was...
FORTVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Greenfield Police Department mourns loss of K-9

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is mourning after one of its K-9s died Monday. The Greenfield Police Department said K-9 Eragon died Monday at 13 years old. His handler, Detective Borgmann was by his side. Eragon was on the Greenfield Police Department force since 2010. In his...
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Near north side Dollar General closing, creating more food desert issues

Easy access to healthy and nutritional food continues to be a problem for many in Indy, and it looks like the problem is getting worse for one neighborhood. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/near-north-side-dollar-general-closing-creating-more-food-desert-issues/. Near north side Dollar General closing, creating …. Easy access to healthy and nutritional food continues to be a problem for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD make arrest in Friday’s deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Friday evening. Milton Porter was taken into custody on Monday under a preliminary charge of murder. Porter is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD to step up recruiting and rookie police pay in 2023 budget

INDIANAPOLIS — When the City-County Council approved Mayor Joe Hogsett’s record-setting $1.4 billion 2023 municipal budget, it also okayed $266 million to IMPD to help keep the city safe. ”We’re on track to continue a historic level of investment in not only new technology but new officers, more...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Trafalgar officer injured in crash discharged from hospital after 2-month stay

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — After a nearly two-month stay, Officer Dustin Moody of the Trafalgar Police Department has been discharged from the hospital. Moody, 30, was seriously injured on June 25 after crashing at a T-intersection during a police pursuit in Johnson County. Moody sustained 11 broken ribs, a spinal cord injury, a collapsed lung and a broken femur and pelvis as a result of the accident.
TRAFALGAR, IN

