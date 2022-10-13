Downriver police pursuit with alleged car thief ends after suspect jumps off I-75 overpass

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - A suspect is seriously injured after he jumped off the Rouge River bridge to escape police during a pursuit, police say.

As reported by WDIV, the man was part of a a group of suspects who allegedly stole three Ford Mustangs from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant on Wednesday evening.

Police were in pursuit of the one suspect when the stolen vehicle ran out of gas.

The suspect abandoned the Mustang on I-75 overpass and jumped off the bridge in an attempt to get away from officers.

Police said via WDIV that the suspect sustained serious injuries from the fall, which was estimated between 30 and 40 feet high.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital via ambulance for treatment.

There's currently no information on if the other suspects are in custody.