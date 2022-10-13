ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downriver police pursuit with alleged car thief ends after suspect jumps off I-75 overpass

By Wwj Newsroom
BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - A suspect is seriously injured after he jumped off the Rouge River bridge to escape police during a pursuit, police say.

As reported by WDIV, the man was part of a a group of suspects who allegedly stole three Ford Mustangs from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant on Wednesday evening.

Police were in pursuit of the one suspect when the stolen vehicle ran out of gas.

The suspect abandoned the Mustang on I-75 overpass and jumped off the bridge in an attempt to get away from officers.

Police said via WDIV that the suspect sustained serious injuries from the fall, which was estimated between 30 and 40 feet high.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital via ambulance for treatment.

There's currently no information on if the other suspects are in custody.

Greg M
5d ago

Ain't this like the 3rd time just this year mustangs was stolen from that plant. You would think over the years of this happening Ford would take action to prevent it.

don
5d ago

Ford writes off loss which is cheaper than properly securing the storage lots also this has to be an inside job.

