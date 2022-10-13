ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Thursday's letters: Good Samaritans aplenty, horrible meals, Biden creating oil crisis

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOY3U_0iXD3SbB00

After crisis, let's stay compassionate

Carrie Seidman’s Oct. 9 column, “Hurricane reveals the humanity of Sarasota,” gave a vivid picture of how we rose to the occasion during this time of adversity. We demonstrated caring and compassion for others.

She closed her piece with “… long before the debris has been collected or the structures rebuilt, the enmities will return.” This happened with Manhattan’s 1965 blackout. I was a New Yorker then.

Good Samaritans abounded. Those driving cars offered rides to pedestrians. Some taxi drivers suspended their charges. All drivers were cautious of other cars on the road.

But the next day, when electricity returned and people’s needs were fulfilled – subways, trains and elevators were working and restaurants were open – life reverted back to normal.

Drivers were speeding, going through red lights and blasting their horns. Some even protested the driving of others by opening their windows and displaying their middle fingers while screaming an F-bomb. They weren’t showing much “humanity.”

Clearly, we have two opposing natures during times of hardship and usual times. As Ms. Seidman inferred, life would be better if our behavior during the former were our consistent one.

John Marcus, Sarasota

Rations for storm victims inedible

My wife and I were pleased that we survived the storm. I was sorry to see the devastation all around us.

We lost our refrigerator of food. I tried to grill all meats and ice them down.

We got a text message that we could get help from the government at the intersection of Jacaranda Boulevard and Venice Avenue. The military was passing out ice, water and packs of 12 meals that would heat themselves just by adding water.

The concept was amazing, but the end product, manufactured by Ameriqual Foods, was horrible.

I have had C-rations, but this product was inedible. I think that whoever approved these meals should have to eat them. The government was ripped off with the purchase of these meals.

Paul McCoy, Venice

Siesta Key could look like Fort Myers Beach

What is the acceptable ratio of hurricane deaths per million dollars of real estate tax on Siesta Key?

The death and devastation we see in Fort Myers Beach can happen on Siesta Key. Adding more hotels puts more people in danger – including tourists in these hotels and the residents in homes around them with limited evacuation routes.

Is death the legacy our politicians want?

Mike Rado, Sarasota

Biden heading us toward oil crisis

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden canceled the permit for the Keystone pipeline. Since then, the administration has prevented nearly all new oil and natural gas development by putting projects into regulatory purgatory.

Last week, Biden said that the U.S. will begin importing oil from the authoritarian regime in Venezuela, which means our country will be directly funding oppression.

Biden's poor judgment has also led to Saudi Arabia striking a deal with Russia on oil production and strengthening its ties with the Russians. Higher fuel prices – and an America that is more dependent on foreign oil – will only enrich the Putin dictatorship and fund Russia's war against Ukraine.

Biden is also aggressively tapping into our Strategic Petroleum Reserve merely to keep gas prices lower until after the election.

The results of these actions have made us less safe while enriching our enemies and impoverishing Americans.

With Russia threatening nuclear war and China threatening Taiwan, what happens if our armed forces and population need oil for a real crisis? Or if a hurricane knocks out Gulf production or Houston refining?

Remember, weak presidents get us into unintended wars.

Dale Hobbs, Sarasota

Dig deeper to find judges’ motivation

I don’t know why the two authors of the Oct. 9 column “Is Supreme Court pro-religion?” didn’t just label their piece “Too many Catholic judges on the Supreme Court.”

The whole content of the column was about how the judges are letting their religious choices color their decisions. Perhaps the authors should dig deeper and examine the basis on which the judges have made their rulings, rather than attribute their decisions to their personal lives.

John Smolenski, Venice

Nov. 8 elections: No voter left behind

Your front-page headline Oct. 11, “Voters get left on sidelines,” is misleading.

Every eligible voter has the right and responsibility to vote. Period.

No voter is left on the "sidelines."

Mavis and Ronald Haigh, Siesta Key

County keeps the water flowing

My thanks go to the Sarasota County Public Utilities Department for keeping our water pressure up throughout the entire storm.

The county planned generator backup for utilities, which was very effective.

Steve Wooden, Sarasota

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market

Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City workers fed up: What they found out after Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers city employees are furious after finding out they stopped getting disaster pay at the beginning of October. Emergency pay is typically given out after disasters because of strenuous work hours. However, a memo was sent out and said that pay ended on Oct. 3. Police officers are planning...
FORT MYERS, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project

October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
CLEARWATER, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands

Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt, making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations, which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
SANIBEL, FL
erienewsnow.com

Man Stays on Boat During Hurricane Ian, Shares Experience

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. We’ve seen the footage of the storm and the devastation it left behind, but one man rode out the storm on his boat. He shared videos of his experience during the storm. “It was pretty intense,”...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
wild941.com

Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area. Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida man survives Hurricane Ian by hiding in refrigerator

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida man says he survived Hurricane Ian by hiding out in an unusual spot — a refrigerator. Fort Myers resident George Andrad told WBBH he lives on the bottom floor of a home along Estero Boulevard, but he went to his upstairs neighbor's home when the water started to rise.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Ceiling collapsed on woman after roof tarp was put on wrong

Tarps are a common sight on the roof of homes in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. It is supposed to be a quick fix until you can get repairs, but one woman said the roofers didn’t put hers on correctly and as she went to put buckets under some spots that were leaking, the ceiling fell on her.
CAPE CORAL, FL
10NEWS

Cold front to bring first blast of fall weather to Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — From the fall foliage up north to people dawning sweatshirts and flannels, it seems like everyone across the country except for Florida has been able to get a taste of fall. Even some places across the Midwest have been dealt an early taste of winter...
TAMPA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Completely gone’: Florida bald eagles rebuild nest following Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bald eagles Harriet and M15 are no strangers to storms, so the pair immediately went to work when Hurricane Ian destroyed their North Fort Myers nest. According to The Washington Post, Harriet and M15 (short for Male 2015) had already left their nesting tree the day before when Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall nearby on Sept. 28.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
995qyk.com

How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?

Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
TAMPA, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy