New London's Joel Lacy has breakout game for Cornell College football team

Joel Lacy played all of one season of football at New London High School, and that was the 8-man game.

Lacy played soccer for Danville-New London his first three years of high school before returning to football last year for the first time since middle school.

All of which made what Lacy accomplished on Saturday all the more remarkable.

Lacy, a freshman running back at Cornell College, rushed for 191 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Rams' 24-7 victory over Lawrence University at Appleton, Wisconsin.

Lacy turned in the highest single-game rushing total by a Ram since Nov. 16, 2013, when Juan Flores ran for 207 yards at Grinnell.

Lacy topped the 100-yard mark for the second time in four Midwest Conference contests this fall.

To top off the weekend, Lacy was named Midwest Conference Football Offensive Performer of the Week for games on Oct. 8.

For Lacy, it was months of hard work which led up to the breakout game.

"I really wasn't expecting much coming into the year, but it's going really good so far. I feel like I put in the work to get to this point," Lacy said. "I just ran the ball. The offensive line played really good. I just saw a hole and ran through it. I was running really hard. I averaged 9.1 yards per carry and that's pretty good. I owe it all to my teammates."

Lacy's big day culminated with a 34-yard scoring run with 1 minute, 54 seconds left in regulation that provided the final margin of victory.

It started when he scored on a four-yard run that put Cornell ahead 13-7 early in the second quarter.

Lacy, a six-foot, 220-poundder, added 20 pounds of muscle over the summer by training daily. It already is paying dividends on the playing field, where he has rushed for 497 yards on 61 carries and has scored nine touchdowns in the Rams' first five games.

"I worked hard over the summer, lifting weights, running and going on bike rides with my buddies," Lacy said. "This is a good place for me to develop. With the block schedule, it's pretty fast and very intense, but I'm getting used to it. There is a lot of homework at times, but I am adjusting and getting things done. One of the first things I learned was time management. The good thing is you don't have a lot of classes, so that leaves you plenty of time for sports and studying."

Lacy ranks fifth in the MWC with 386 rushing yards this season. His 7.4 yards per carry is No. 1 among all MWC backs with at least 20 rushing attempts. Lacy is tied for third in the league with seven total TDs.

Lacy said the win over Lawrence was critical for the Rams.

"We were coming off two straight losses, so it was big for us to get back to 2-2 heading into a tough game this week," Lady said.

Lacy, after playing soccer his first three years at New London, decided to give football one last whirl last year. He rushed for 497 yards on 61 carries and scored nine touchdowns.

That was good enough to draw the attention of the Cornell College coaches, who reached out to Lacy about playing for the Rams this fall.

"I really enjoyed playing football my senior year at New London. I had a great time playing with all of my friends," Lacy said. "After that experience I decided to play football in college." Cornell (2-3 overall, 2-2 MWC) hopes to ride the momentum into Saturday's 2 p.m. kickoff with Chicago (4-1, 3-1) in Chicago, Ill.

