Florida State

eenews.net

California tells insurers to reward wildfire-resilient homes

Wildfire-savvy homeowners in California soon will pay lower insurance rates for taking steps to protect their properties from infernos made worse by climate change. That is among the intended impacts of a California regulation finalized yesterday that requires insurance companies to provide residents and businesses with a discount if they harden their homes against wildfires.
CALIFORNIA STATE
eenews.net

5 state-level races that could alter the energy transition

While much of the nation’s attention is focused on how November midterm elections will change Congress, several state-level races could have wide-ranging effects on the energy sector for years. From attorneys general to utility regulators, down-ballot races may influence the electricity mix in several battleground states and guide the...
ARIZONA STATE
eenews.net

House Democrats launch probe of Miss. water spending

Top House Democrats launched an investigation Monday into whether Mississippi’s Republican leadership blocked funding from reaching the city of Jackson, which is grappling with a failing drinking water system. Homeland Security Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Oversight and Reform Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) asked Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R)...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

