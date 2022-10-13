Read full article on original website
California tells insurers to reward wildfire-resilient homes
Wildfire-savvy homeowners in California soon will pay lower insurance rates for taking steps to protect their properties from infernos made worse by climate change. That is among the intended impacts of a California regulation finalized yesterday that requires insurance companies to provide residents and businesses with a discount if they harden their homes against wildfires.
5 state-level races that could alter the energy transition
While much of the nation’s attention is focused on how November midterm elections will change Congress, several state-level races could have wide-ranging effects on the energy sector for years. From attorneys general to utility regulators, down-ballot races may influence the electricity mix in several battleground states and guide the...
House Democrats launch probe of Miss. water spending
Top House Democrats launched an investigation Monday into whether Mississippi’s Republican leadership blocked funding from reaching the city of Jackson, which is grappling with a failing drinking water system. Homeland Security Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Oversight and Reform Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) asked Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R)...
