Freeze Warning Tonight for All of MS
The entire state of Mississippi will be under a freeze warning tonight with lows dropping into the upper 20s in the northern counties and parts of central Mississippi including the local area. And there’s a freeze watch for Wednesday night. It could even drop below freezing along the coast. The freeze is occurring about three weeks earlier than normal.
Statewide Fire Alert Issued
The Mississippi Forestry Commission is encouraging the public to postpone any unnecessary outdoor burning, issuing a Statewide Wildland Fire Alert. Since Sept. 15, MFC says its crews have responded to 227 wildfires with 3032 acres burned. Continued dry conditions coupled with low humidity and strong winds could allow any wildfires to get out of control.
Child dies in 4-wheeler crash in Leake County
A five-year-old girl from Leake County was killed in a four-wheeler wreck over the weekend. Emergency Medical Services and Leake County Deputies responded to a call at 3:31 p.m. on Sunday, October 16th reporting a four-wheeler accident involving a child. The crash happened in a field near the family’s residence...
Today in Carthage, Fall Farmer’s Market
Vendors will be in the parking lot above City Hall for the fall season every Tuesday from 8 am – 1 pm. Visit the Carthage Farmer’s Market for all your fall produce and more.
Several Crashes on Sunday in Leake
2:01 a.m. – Leake Deputies, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol responded to a call reporting a crash on Hwy 35 North near the Forestry Department. No injuries were reported. 2:01 a.m. – Leake Deputies, EMS, Barnes Volunteers, and MS Hwy Patrol were called to a crash on Hwy 25 North near Reformation Rd. One lane of traffic was blocked by the wreckage. Only minor injuries were reported.
Malicious Mischief and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake
CARLOS B BALLEZA, 44, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. MICHAEL L BANKS, 44, of Carthage, DUI – Test Refusal, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. MATTHEW K BRESCIA, 31, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct –...
Mayor Mary Ann Vivians Talks Carthage Lagoon Updates
Mayor Mary Ann Vivians is excited to let the citizens of Carthage know that an equalization basin is being installed at the city’s lagoon. “With the equalization basin being installed at the lagoon, it will allow us to have more businesses here, which promotes more economic growth. More industries, more companies will be able to come in because we will have more sewer capacity.” says Mayor Vivians.
