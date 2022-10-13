ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac Celestiq Starts At Over $300,000: See How That Compares

The Cadillac Celestiq arrives as the marque's new flagship EV, and the brand hopes the model reestablishes the company's old motto of being the "Standard of the World." When the Celestiq goes into production in December 2023, pricing begins "north of $300,000," according to the launch announcement. Depending on how a customer personalizes the machine, the cost could be even higher. That figure puts the Celestiq up against some of the most opulent vehicles in the world.
Mercedes-Benz EQC Sedan Rendering Imagines A Tesla Model 3 Competitor

We may soon see a new competitor for the Tesla Model 3 in the form of the Mercedes-Benz EQC sedan. Although there hasn't yet been an official confirmation of such an offering from Stuttgart, there has long been talk of a C-Class machine to stack up against Tesla in this segment. As such, we offer our unofficial rendering of how the EQC sedan might look.
2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 Spied On Video Thundering Around The Nurburgring

Testing continues for the big AMG-infused Mercedes sedan. This fresh spy video captures a new S63 prototype making mincemeat out of corners at the Nurburgring. Given the size and likely weight of the hot S-Class Merc, the tires could also be mincemeat after this aggressive testing session. We mention weight...
Final Lamborghini Aventador Is An Ode To The Unique Miura Roadster

15 Aventador supercars perished on the Atlantic Ocean when the Felicity Ace caught fire earlier this year. Those were supposed to be the final customer cars of Sant'Agata Bolognese's flagship, so Lamborghini had no other way but to build all of them again. As a matter of fact, the Italian exotic marque lost about 85 vehicles during the fiery incident, with most of them being Urus SUVs. In late September, the very last Aventador was revealed.
2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, AMG Variant Detailed In Walkaround Videos

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV debuted earlier this month, joining the automaker's growing EV lineup. The hotter AMG variant also broke cover, providing the five-seater with up to 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts). Three new walkaround videos get up close to both, showing off the model's unique features and comparing the two variants.
MotorBiscuit

Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

Coyote V8 Fans Will Love Ford Performance's Newest Part

The Ford Performance parts catalog is an impressive one and boasts just about every component you can think of for your restomod or any other aftermarket project. For instance, while the manual gearbox continues to fall out of favor, you can get yourself a five-speed manual Tremec gearbox from Ford. Those with a bit more cash to burn can even drop almost $30,000 on the 760-horsepower supercharged V8 engine found in the soon-to-be-gone Ford Mustang GT500.
2023 BMW X1 M35i Drops Camo In New Nurburgring Spy Photos

It's been a minute since we last saw the new BMW X1 M35i. In that time, the small crossover has lost some camouflage, and by that, we mean it lost most of its coverings. All that remains now are the bits that make the M35i trim different from the rest.
Bugatti Chiron Vs 2,000-HP Nissan GT-R Drag Race Isn't Even Close

We couldn't count how many times the Bugatti Chiron has proven that it's a quick and fast car. And yet, here we are with another drag race featuring the French supercar. This isn't any ordinary straight-line race, though; it's actually a meetup of several supercars at an airport, lying to be the quickest on a quarter mile. The King Koopa of the group isn't the Bugatti Chiron; it's a tuned Nissan GT-R that's capable of making up to 2,000 horsepower.
Maserati MC12 Corse For Sale: Own A Legend

What happens when you think of the brand name Maserati? You think of Quattroporte, Ghibli, Gran Turismo, and now, of their newest sports car: the MC20. There is more to that name than you would imagine. Maserati in motorsport has had scarce representation, but when they’ve shown up in the past, they’ve seen great success. Enter the “Birdcage.”
Mercedes-AMG C63 With V8 Gets High-Powered Sendoff From Manhart

Mercedes has revealed the next-generation AMG C63, and the turbocharged M177 V8 is gone. The automaker has opted for hybrid horsepower, pairing a turbo four-cylinder with an electric motor. But the V8 won’t go quietly into the night thanks to Manhart, which is launching the new CR 700 Last Edition.
Next-Gen Toyota Camry Rendered With Crown-Inspired Redesign

The current generation Toyota Camry made its debut at the beginning of 2017 during the Detroit International Auto Show and was refreshed in 2020. It’s currently on sale in the United States with an available Nightshade Edition and an optional V6 engine, marking the fifth year on the assembly lines for the big Japanese sedan. Looking back at the previous generations of the Camry, most of them had a five- or six-year lifecycle, which suggests a new generation could be on its way soon.
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate Spied Up Close In Sharp Detail

We've seen plenty of next-gen Mercedes E-Class prototypes over the past year or so, but the long roof is a recent addition to the fleet. This marks just our third sighting, and while the car is still wrapped in camouflage, our spy team managed to capture some extremely detailed photos. It's our best look thus far of the long roof in action.
