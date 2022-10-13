ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh leads three NC cities as best to drive in US: WalletHub

By Ryan Harper
 5 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Believe it or not, three major cities in North Carolina are listed as among the best cities to drive in the country.

The website WalletHub recently made a list of the 2022’s Best & Worst Cities to Drive In. Data of the 100 largest American cities are ranked by how driver-friendly they are to citizens. The data showcases the average gas prices, traffic congestion and auto repair shops per capita.

The top ten list of the best cities for driving shows Winston-Salem at number five, Greensboro at number four and Raleigh as the best place in the United States for driving. Charlotte (26th) and Durham (31st) are also featured on the list.

Click here for more information about which cities are ranked for how driver-friendly they are.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Queen City News

Queen City News

Queen City News

Queen City News

