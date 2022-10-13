In September, more than 48 million retired workers received Social Security benefits, and yet there are many individuals who remain misinformed about the program. For instance, a survey by Nationwide Retirement Institute shows that more than two-thirds of Americans don't know benefits increase largely based on inflation. The Social Security Administration (SSA) does indeed enact a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) each year to try and help beneficiaries keep up with rising prices. In fact, after battling runaway inflation over the past year, beneficiaries will see the largest COLA in four decades in 2023. But a few other important changes are coming to Social Security next year.

2 DAYS AGO