Lebanon-Express
Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Increasing in 2023
Whether you're already retired or just entering the labor force, the chances are high that you'll be reliant on Social Security income during your golden years. When national pollster Gallup surveyed retirees earlier this year, it found that 89% rely on their Social Security payout in some capacity to cover their expenses.
Working While On Social Security? There's Good News for 2023
Big changes are coming to Social Security in 2023, starting with a historic cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Beginning in January, Social Security recipients will collect an extra 8.7% per month in benefits. That will amount to an extra $146 per month for the average retiree. There's another perk, however, for those...
What Retirees Must Know About Social Security's Changes in 2023
In September, more than 48 million retired workers received Social Security benefits, and yet there are many individuals who remain misinformed about the program. For instance, a survey by Nationwide Retirement Institute shows that more than two-thirds of Americans don't know benefits increase largely based on inflation. The Social Security Administration (SSA) does indeed enact a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) each year to try and help beneficiaries keep up with rising prices. In fact, after battling runaway inflation over the past year, beneficiaries will see the largest COLA in four decades in 2023. But a few other important changes are coming to Social Security next year.
Should You Get a New Medicare Part D Plan During Open Enrollment? Here's How to Know
Healthcare tends to be a significant expense for retirees. And for some seniors, the cost of medication can be exceptionally burdensome. That's why it's so important to choose the right Medicare Part D plan. If you're enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, that plan should cover your prescription needs. But if you're enrolled in original Medicare (Parts A and B), you'll need separate drug coverage under Part D.
