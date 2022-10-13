ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man grazed in shooting at Pittsburgh's Bedford Dwellings

By Julia Felton
 5 days ago
A man was grazed in a shooting early Thursday in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings, according to Pittsburgh police.

Pittsburgh police said they responded to a Shotspotter alert that at least 21 shots had been fired in the 2500 block of Chauncey Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Paramedics treated the man who had been grazed at the scene, and he did not require further treatment, police said. There were no other injuries.

Police are investigating.

