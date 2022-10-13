Read full article on original website
NEW YORK, Oct 18(Reuters) - Impactive Capital continues to engage with WEX Inc (WEX.N) to bolster the payments company's fortunes, including using depressed valuations across the financial technology space to make beneficial acquisitions, the activist's managing partner said on Tuesday.
Netflix: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.4 billion. The Los Gatos, California-based company said it had net income of $3.10 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.11 per share. The...
