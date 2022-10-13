Field position, extra points, field goals: North, South kickers on the right foot

Their playing time is limited, but their impact can be huge.

Welcome to the world of special teams, and more specifically, the kicking specialists at Bloomington North and South. Field position battles, extra points, field goals: it's a group effort for sure, but it also relies on their right feet. There's no doubt special teams have been key to the Cougars' and Panthers' success this season.

"I think special teams and kicking is overlooked sometimes," South punter/kickoff specialist Sam Cosner said. "We've won every field position battle this season, so if there's 20 yards less of field for the offense to go, it's huge."

The difference in average starting field position for North in its recent win over Columbus North was 22 yards to the positive.

"You can tell the defense is a lot more confident when I can get (the kickoff) farther down field and pin 'em," North's Noah Nelson said. Punter Graham Freund, who doubles as a cornerback, will attest to that and the emphasis the Cougars (and South) put on the personnel who man those teams.

Kickers are important, but so are the return men such as North's receiver combo of Jarno Hicks and Cole Grupenhoff and South's Drew Crum-Hieftje and Lucas Waldon. All four are big plays waiting to happen if the blockers do their job.

And kicking the ball deep does no good if the opposing ball carrier isn't brought down as quickly as possible.

"We put the best guys we think we have out there to sprint down and make the tackle or down the ball," Freund said. "Props to those guys, they make me look good."

Double duty

Nelson and Taylor had a busy fall, shuttling back and forth between soccer and football practices, soccer matches and Friday night lights.

"Getting in a rhythm was a big thing for me," Taylor said. "Time management was a big thing, keeping my body healthy, doing the things I need to do after and before practice."

Taylor had a mentor last year in Nathan Zurface, who did both quite well. This year, on top of all that, an injury to a starter caused Taylor to switch from his usual No. 15 jersey to the off-color No. 0 of a goalkeeper late in the season.

"It was a little bit of a challenge, but I had prior experience doing it," Taylor said. "So stepping into it was not too big a deal for me."

Nelson was on defense and stepped over to the football field this year with the graduation of Kyle Trilling.

"At first, it was a little tough to manage two practices a day," Nelson said. "It took a big toll on my body. Once I got into the groove of things, it started to become routine. I love being on the team. It's nice to have another group of guys to hang out with."

On Fridays, Taylor handles the extra-point and field goal duties for the Panthers, going 34-of-38 on XP boots and four-of-four on field goals, with a long of 32.

Nelson, a junior, is 30-of-32 on extra-point kicks and has a 29-yard field goal to his credit. He's averaging 50.3 yards per kickoff with two touchbacks. Playing both sports has been beneficial.

"I think it helps," he said. "Sometimes, our goalie would be injured, and I'd have to take goal kicks or long free kicks. It's helped me get more power on the longer kicks I had to take."

To rugby, or not to rugby that is the question

North was looking for a new punter in the preseason as well and Freund, who had held down some kicking duties while in middle school, stood out.

"That first week, they came along and said, 'You're our guy,'" Freund said. "So, you've got to go."

The thing was, the traditional straight ahead approach was not working quite as well as he liked, so he turned to the rugby-style approach that allowed him to run to his right and into the kick, providing more power and hang time. It also meant the Cougars had to switch their blocking scheme, which puts the three backfield members in motion ahead of Freund as he heads toward the numbers to get his kick off.

"I brought up the idea to move as one and we talked with special teams coach (Jesse Spurgeon) to figure out how to make it work," Freund said.

As a result, Freund, who gets his practice boots in between reps at corner, is averaging a healthy 38.5 yards per punt with a long of 61 and has stuck 18 inside the 20-yard line.

Cosner started playing soccer when he was in the Bedford North Lawrence system, but got burned out with the sport and switched to football as an eighth grader. He came to South his sophomore year.

"At first, I didn't even want to be a kicker," said Cosner, one of the Panthers' top track in the spring. But his leg was the best at kicking tryouts and he soon found himself a student of the craft. Cosner has 11 touchbacks on kickoffs and is averaging 27.4 yards per punt with a long of 46.

"I've gone to a lot of kicking camps and met a lot of kicking coaches," Cosner said. "It's a lot of repetition and getting muscle memory down."

On the good foot

South kicking coach Sam Eastes made history as the first female kicker in Carmel history and went on to play soccer at Eastern Kentucky. While earning her Master's degree at Indiana University, she's been teaching school and working with the Panthers kickers the past two seasons.

Her trained eye helps keep Cosner and Taylor on track and it starts with the fundamentals every practice.

"They don't like that I always start with a kicking series," Eastes said. "We use a PAT field goal stand and kicking block and work on making contact with the ball without kicking a ball (think practice swings in golf). Then we go through no steps but kicking it. Then taking one step back and kicking it. Starting with basics and working up."

Finding proper form is hugely important, especially for Nelson and Taylor during soccer season. Eastes knows as well as anyone the techniques for kicking a football and soccer ball are not the same.

"With Bryce, sometimes he comes across too much," she said. "Which sometimes happens when switching from soccer. It's a little bit hard. It's a completely different way to kick a ball, so you have to work on that straight follow through. Same with Sam."

Yes, there are specialty kicks to work on, onside kicks, pop-ups, placing the ball on either number to pin the return man or keep the ball away from a certain player, but consistency comes first.

"We work a lot on that," Eastes said. "We joke about the series, they get bored, but that's good. It means they're getting practice reps and building muscle memory."

