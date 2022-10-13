Eastside YMCA gymnasium is middle-aged and showing it. But a new makeover is underway

The gymnasium at the Eastside Family YMCA at 2101 Nagle Road in Harborcreek is closed for construction this fall.

A $307,719 project to improve the aging gym began Monday and is expected to continue until December. Downtown and Glenwood YMCA gyms remain open for pickleball, basketball and open gym.

OPA: Pickleball's growth around Erie shows no sign of slowdown

Gym floor is major part of renovation

The gymnasium floor is original to the facility, which opened in 1977. It has been refinished annually since.

"The contractor said it could be refinished one more time and after that would have to be replaced," Eastside YMCA Executive Director Sean Beers said.

The gym will get a new floor this fall.

Eastside Family YMCA will have better acoustics in the gym

Acoustics in the gym will be improved with the installation of new sound-dampening panels.

"It's pretty echo-y. And we have a lot of issues with noise, especially when kids are using one side of the gym and our Silver Sneakers seniors are on the other side of the curtain," Beers said. "The seniors sometimes can't hear the instructor."

The gym will have better air conditioning as well

Also coming this fall will be air conditioning for the gym.

"It won't really be significant in winter, but it will be appreciated in spring and summer," Beers said. "It gets pretty humid in there."

Fresh paint

A.W. Beal Inc. of Erie County began painting the gymnasium ceiling on Monday.

"It will freshen things a bit and just provide a nicer look," Beers said.

Post-COVID participation, and swim staff shortage

More than 2,000 members used Eastside YMCA facilities 12,178 times in September, which is less than half the monthly visits before March 2020.

"Our pre-pandemic peak was more than 1,000 people a day in winter. We're hopeful that we will get back to that this winter," Beers said.

At the Downtown YMCA, 468 members checked in 2,922 times in September. At the Glenwood YMCA, 2,948 members used the facility 18,186 times. And at the County YMCA in Edinboro, 286 people used the facilities 2,942 times.

The YMCA of Greater Erie has been having difficulty finding swim instructors and lifeguards, and had to postpone some swim lessons until October. And while there are still openings, lessons have resumed.

"So that is a good sign," said Tammy Roche, the Y's vice president of marketing, communications and financial development.

In September: Erie YMCAs are short 50 lifeguards, 50 swim instructors, delaying swim lessons for a month

C ontact Valerie Myers at vmyers@timesnews.com .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Eastside YMCA gymnasium is middle-aged and showing it. But a new makeover is underway