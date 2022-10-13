ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'Carlos & Shawn': Too early to have THAT conversation about Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell?

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lgnuk_0iXCzM1900

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez)

Producer: Andrew Hammond

Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

Email: swindsor@freepress.com

On this episode: This week, Carlos and Shawn sift through what we think about the current status of Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell, and whether the losses outweigh the perceived progress. Then, the guys break down the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch, and what it says about sports and society at large. Finally, the guys look ahead to the big Michigan-Penn State game and the not-quite-as-big Michigan State-Wisconsin contest.

Catch "Carlos and Shawn" every Thursday morning at 5 and on demand on freep.com or wherever you listen to podcasts.

SHAWN WINDSOR:Dan Campbell was supposed to break the cycle. Now he's in trouble

CARLOS MONARREZ:Lions fans should be careful about calling for Dan Campbell's firing

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings book excerpt: The men who buried the Dead Wings

Excerpt from “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft “ by Helene St. James. The 1983 draft brought life back to the Red Wings. It marked a turning point after a decade of poor talent development and poorer finishes in the standings, distancing the club from the dismal days of the 1970s, when the team was so awful it spurred the sobriquet the “Dead Wings.” It yielded The Captain and the Bruise Brothers and an enigma from the Czech Republic.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

A first in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry should lead to more trash talk

EAST LANSING – Prepare for some history – and two weeks of unprecedented trash talking – in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry. Both teams get this Saturday off, meaning the 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 game between the Wolverines and Spartans in Ann Arbor will mark the first time in the 114-game series that dates back to 1898 that they meet with each other coming off a bye week.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy