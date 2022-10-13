Read full article on original website
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has extended an Air Pollution Advisory in Douglas County through Friday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. The Cedar Creek Fire near Oakridge combined with periods of easterly and northerly winds will cause smoke concentrations to increase. Air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels at times within the county.
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH 11:00 A.M. MONDAY
An Air Pollution Advisory issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality remains in effect until 11:00 a.m. Monday. Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire in the Willamette National Forest has thinned. Air quality is likely to be Good to Moderate across Douglas County, but could fall into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range in some areas, mainly east and northeast of Roseburg. Those who are easily negatively affected by wildfire smoke, should continue to take precautions.
WINDOW FOR PRESCRIBED PASTURE BURNS MAY END SHORTLY
With rain in the forecast starting this weekend, the window that farmers and ranch owners have for pasture burning may come to an end shortly. Rachel Pope of the Douglas Forest Protective Association said staff is monitoring weather and smoke reports in order to approve tentatively scheduled prescribed pasture burns on a daily basis.
RESIDENTIAL LEAF PICKUP TO BEGIN SOON
Residential leaf pickup will begin soon in the City of Roseburg. A City release said from the week of October 31st through January 6th, the Public Works Department will offer that service for residents. Crews follow a cyclical route to help residents with leaf disposal and ensure leaf collection can...
RED FLAG WARNING FOR FOREST AREAS
A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 12:00 a.m. Sunday to 9:00 am. Sunday for the Umpqua National Forest and Siskiyou Mountains. East winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour are expected with gusts to 26 miles per hour. Gusts up to 35 miles per hour are possible across the exposed ridges. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Despite Red Flag Warning, crews bring 124,000-acre Cedar Creek Fire to 45% containment
The continued late-season heat and critical fire weather that prompted another Red Flag Warning this weekend has not stopped steady progress on the more than 124,000-acre Cedar Creek Fire, which reached 45% containment Sunday. The post Despite Red Flag Warning, crews bring 124,000-acre Cedar Creek Fire to 45% containment appeared first on KTVZ.
Grants Pass water main break is affecting customers, repair pending
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The City of Grants Pass says it is working to repair a water main break that is affecting water availability for some water utility customers there. The City says the water main break is active at the top of Dimmick and E Streets. It says the affected area is greater than initially thought and crews are working as quickly as possible to make repairs adding, "If you experience water that appears to be dirty, please contact us at 541-450-6035."
Vehicle fire destroys van, scorches house
EUGENE, Ore. -- A van is totaled Tuesday morning after officials say it caught on fire. Officials from Eugene Springfield Fire say they responded to a reported vehicle fire on Grant Street in Eugene just before 3 a.m. on October 18. Officials say firefighters arrived to find a van fully engulfed in flames, with fire spreading to a nearby abandoned house. Fire crews were able to put out the fire before the house was fully involved, but the van itself is a total loss, according to officials.
Coos Bay Male Killed in Hwy. 97 Accident, Klamath Co., Oct. 17
On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by Benjamin Rohner (48) of Warrenton. Johnson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Rohner sustained minor injuries. Hwy 97 was affected for approximately 3 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
Oregon State Police seize nearly 9,000 pounds of processed marijuana in traffic stop- Jackson County (Photo)
Oregon State Police seize nearly 9,000 pounds of processed marijuana in traffic stop- Jackson County (Photo) – 10/17/22. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:00 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon.
PACIFIC POWER INVITES CUSTOMERS TO WILDFIRE MITIGATION PLAN FORUMS
Pacific Power is inviting customers to wildfire mitigation plan input forums that are happening this week. A release from the utility said subject matter experts will discuss various wildfire safety projects, enhanced weather monitoring and forecasting capabilities and emergency management updates followed by a questions and answers segment. Each forum will have on-site Spanish and American Sign Language interpreting services and will be livestreamed and recorded.
Bandon's Tupper Rock is S. Oregon Coast History Long Gone, Almost Forgotten
(Bandon, Oregon) – There is quite a bit of scenery on the Oregon coast that has changed since European settlers began hitting these shores, and some more dramatically than others. In some cases, entire shorelines have been shifted (parts of Warrenton / Gearhart didn't exist until the jetties were created at the Columbia River), and in others it was just a natural process (like the arch at Oceanside). (Photo courtesy Bandon Historical Society)
UNOCCUPIED THREE-VEHICLE NON-INJURY CRASH
Officers from the Myrtle Creek Police Department investigated an unoccupied three-vehicle non-injury wreck on Monday. The MCPD patrol log said at 3:40 p.m. a sedan was not in gear and the emergency brake was not set, in the 600 block of Craig Street. At some point the vehicle began rolling down the street and picked up significant speed before crashing into the rear of a parked pickup. The impact of that collision caused the pickup to move forward and run into the rear of another parked sedan.
ROSEBURG VA PART OF NATIONAL DRUG TAKEBACK EVENT
The Roseburg VA Health Care System is taking part in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Take Back event. It will be held on Saturday October 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those who have outdated medications or prescriptions they are no longer taking, can bring them to the drive-up canopy next to Building 1 at the Roseburg VA. For those in Lane County, medications can be brought to the circular driveway at the Eugene VA Health Care Center on Chad Drive.
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING HEAD-ON CRASH
A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. a 66-year old man was traveling south in the 1200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway going through the “S” curves when he suffered some sort of medical emergency and his vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane of travel and struck an SUV. Both vehicles were totaled.
Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River
DUPLEX DAMAGED IN FIRE FRIDAY
A duplex was damaged by fire at Eagles Landing in the 900 block of Northwest Veterans Way, just after 5:15 p.m. Friday. Fire Marshal Brian Jewell of the Roseburg Fire Department said the person reporting the fire said a stove was on fire and that one unit of the duplex was filling up with smoke.
ROSEBURG POLICE INVESTIGATE ARSON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police are investigating a Saturday arson incident. An RPD report said just before 1:15 a.m. officers spotted smoke and flames in the wildlife area of the duck pond near the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. A camp belonging to a 43-year old transient was burning. The Roseburg Fire Department responded to assist officers in knocking down the fire with extinguishers.
Coos Bay man dead after crash on Hwy 97
On Thursday, October 13th at approximately 2:35 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 64-year-old Eric Johnson of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by 48-year-old Benjamin Rohner of Warrenton.
TRAFFIC CRASH IN FRONT OF CITY HALL
A traffic crash took place in front of Roseburg City Hall on Thursday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:30 pm. a 57-year old driver allegedly ran the stop sign in front of the building. His pickup struck a southbound vehicle which was already passing through the intersection while traveling south on Jackson Street. It was driven by a 99-year old man.
