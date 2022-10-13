Usher celebrated his 44th birthday with a star-studded party in Las Vegas organized by the singer’s closest friends and family with assistance from renowned French cognac house Rémy Martin. The A-List crowd enjoyed the lively festivities while sipping on signature Rémy Martin cocktails like The Rémy Sidecar, the Ur Way, and the OMG Old Fashioned—Usher-themed variations on classic Rémy Martin drinks—hosted at the NoMad Library at Park MGM Grand Las Vegas on the evening of Thursday, October 13. Usher’s 44th birthday was celebrated with friends from all around the world during the entertaining evening, including Kendrick Sampson, Victoria Triay, Joe Fournier, and others. Even Jermaine Dupri, a close friend of Usher’s, got up on stage to spin some of the singer’s favorite tunes. With unique Usher craps tables and music playing all night, guests were treated to a vintage Las Vegas casino atmosphere.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO