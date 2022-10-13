Read full article on original website
Meet the Smartest Man in the World... Ever!Dr. Mozelle MartinNew York City, NY
Man Shot, Run Over by Gunman in Bronx - New Video of Gunman Running, Shooting at VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Gunman Sought in Scooter Shooting - NYCHA Worker Gunned Down in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Rage in New York City Subways: Another Man Pushed into the Path of an Oncoming Train and Dies (Opinion)justpene50New York City, NY
Motorcycle Rob Crew Snatch High-End Chains in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
thesource.com
George Floyd’s family Contemplates lawsuit after Kanye West Claimed Floyd Died of Overdose
Kanye West is in the news again. And again, it is not for his music or other artistic endeavors. During an episode of Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs,” Ye claimed that George Floyd died of an overdose from fentanyl as opposed to the actions of the four Minneapolis police officers who have been convicted of his murder or with their involvement in it.
thesource.com
‘Drink Champs’ Episode Featuring Kanye West Pulled From YouTube as N.O.R.E. Offers Apologies
After backlash online, more discourse, and an apology from N.O.R.E., the Drink Champs interview with Kanye West is no longer available on Revolt’s YouTube channel. The removal of the episode was confirmed by Consequence, who stated, “It’s obvious that everyone has NO IDEA who they’re dealing with…”
thesource.com
Boosie Badazz Sounds Off on Ye Following Drink Champs Episode: ‘I THINK U ON FENTANYL’
Boosie, at one point, swore off from talking about Kanye West, but after the infamous Drink Champs interview aired, he returned with an opinion. During the now-pulled episode, YE states George Floyd was not murdered by former officer Derek Chauvin. Instead, he was a victim of fentanyl use. The fabricated statement has sparked a backlash against Drink Champs and Ye.
thesource.com
Kanye West Once Again Hints at Second Watch The Throne Album with JAY-Z: ‘Part 2 Coming Soon’
Watch The Throne 2 is becoming one of those albums that no one knows what to believe about it. Will it happen? Is it already done? Do Kanye West and JAY-Z even speak?. According to Ye, yes, they speak, and that project is coming. “This D’usse is brought to you...
thesource.com
George Floyd’s Family Sues Kanye West for $250 Million Following ‘Drink Champs’ Interview
Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has been sued by George Floyd’s daughter for $250 million. According to Complex, Ye is being sued for his fabricated comments about the death of George Floyd in an episode of the Drinks Champs podcast. Ye stated Floyd died from fentanyl use, not former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck.
One of La Brea's Nuttiest Eps Turns Eve Into Green Arrow, Introduces [Spoiler]
This week on NBC’s La Brea, a heavy fog descended, villagers attacked… truths were told, trick arrows were fired… Josh and Riley made an unexpected acquaintance and an important-ish life was lost. IN THE LAND DOWN UNDER…. As a heavy fog creeped in on the clearing, Scott got word to Gavin that Aldridge wanted to meet with him (and him alone) to discuss infiltrating Lazarus and using their portal to get Josh back from 1988. Gavin learned from Aldridge that he’d need to return to the Exiles camp to gain access to Lazarus, by way of the latest black rock delivery. But...
thesource.com
2Chainz Set To Host Amazon Music Live Concert Series
Today, Amazon Music announced Amazon Music Live, a not-to-be-missed new weekly live-streamed concert series featuring the biggest artists performing their latest hits live, hosted by Grammy-winning hip-hop icon 2Chainz. Airing on Prime Video following Thursday Night Football, music and sports fans will come together for Thursday night’s new destination for...
thesource.com
Freddie Gibbs Says He Gave Benny the Butcher His Biggest Record
In an interview with Ebro Darden on Rap Life Radio on Apple Music 1, Freddie Gibbs talks about his critically lauded fifth studio album, “$oul $old $eparately,” which he considers to be his best work to date. He states in the in-depth interview with Apple Music that his feud with Benny the Butcher doesn’t concern him, yet he offered the Buffalo albums his finest songs anyhow.
thesource.com
Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 for Nov. 9 Debut
The much-awaited Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, which features Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line, is now on Prime Video. The sequel to the Emmy-winning Vol. 3 will debut on November 9 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 nations and territories and will highlight the newest Savage X Fenty looks from the music and fashion sensation.
thesource.com
Jack Harlow Set to Host and Perform on Oct. 29 Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’
Days after Megan Thee Stallion took over Saturday Night Live, another young Hip-Hop star is up next. The NBC staple has named Jack Harlow as the host and performer for the Oct. 29 episode. This will be Harlow’s first time hosting on SNL and the second time as a musical...
thesource.com
Usher Celebrates His Birthday with Friends, Family, and Remy Martin in Las Vegas
Usher celebrated his 44th birthday with a star-studded party in Las Vegas organized by the singer’s closest friends and family with assistance from renowned French cognac house Rémy Martin. The A-List crowd enjoyed the lively festivities while sipping on signature Rémy Martin cocktails like The Rémy Sidecar, the Ur Way, and the OMG Old Fashioned—Usher-themed variations on classic Rémy Martin drinks—hosted at the NoMad Library at Park MGM Grand Las Vegas on the evening of Thursday, October 13. Usher’s 44th birthday was celebrated with friends from all around the world during the entertaining evening, including Kendrick Sampson, Victoria Triay, Joe Fournier, and others. Even Jermaine Dupri, a close friend of Usher’s, got up on stage to spin some of the singer’s favorite tunes. With unique Usher craps tables and music playing all night, guests were treated to a vintage Las Vegas casino atmosphere.
