Saint Tammany Parish, LA

WDSU

Frosty mornings on the way for Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS — Colder air is on the way! Frost is likely for many, which means you'll want to protect plants, bring pets inside and check on your neighbors. Northshore/South Mississippi: A light freeze is possible with lows in the lower to mid 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 am until 9 a.m. There will be a light breeze, and if the breeze settles down enough, frost is also likely. It all depends on how much the wind slows down.
LOUISIANA STATE
arklatexweekend.com

Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns

Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
SHREVEPORT, LA
NOLA.com

Angola receives the first wave of Bridge City juvenile offenders

The first wave of juvenile offenders has now left the Bridge City Center for Youth. Sen. Pat Connick, R-Marrero, whose district includes the juvenile jail, said ten inmates were transferred to a new temporary juvenile facility at Angola at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. “This morning the Office of Juvenile Justice transferred...
ANGOLA, LA
an17.com

Simpson Sod celebrates golden anniversary

Fifty years ago, Jim Simpson founded Simpson Sod Company. Jim, who’d grown up on a farm in Mississippi carried his love for agriculture and farming throughout his life. The farm he was raised on produced sweet potatoes and cotton, raised cattle and had a dairy operation. When he went to college at Mississippi State, Jim changed his major during his first year to agriculture and later was among the first turfgrass graduates from this college.
COVINGTON, LA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana

Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Motorcycle accident claims the life of Louisiana native

LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut-off native was killed in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. The Louisiana State Police (LSP) was called to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near Valentine Bridge shortly after midnight. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that 26-year-old Destyn Allinson was riding a curve on their 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

$190,000 Lottery Winner Sold in Louisiana over the Weekend

Those who follow lottery games in Louisiana said this would be a big weekend for winners and those pundits, prognosticators, or soothsayers were spot on with their guesses of good luck for lottery players. We told you on Friday that Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, and Easy 5 were all "primed" to produce winning tickets and two of those games came through, and we've still got one more big drawing planned for tonight.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.

It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchitoches Times

Is your name on list of those owed money?

Later this month, the Natchitoches Times will publish a list of parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

