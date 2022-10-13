Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
What do you need to know about the LSWA Prep Football Polls? Check it out here
This week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association prep football polls. First-place votes in parentheses. Others receiving votes: Parkway 18, Byrd 17, East St. John 16, Carencro 12, Southside 6, Rummel 2, Scotlandville 2. Class 4A. School Rec Pts Prv. 1. St. Thomas More (5) 6-1 122 2. 2. Teurlings Catholic (1)...
WDSU
Frosty mornings on the way for Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi
NEW ORLEANS — Colder air is on the way! Frost is likely for many, which means you'll want to protect plants, bring pets inside and check on your neighbors. Northshore/South Mississippi: A light freeze is possible with lows in the lower to mid 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 am until 9 a.m. There will be a light breeze, and if the breeze settles down enough, frost is also likely. It all depends on how much the wind slows down.
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).
arklatexweekend.com
Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns
Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
NOLA.com
Angola receives the first wave of Bridge City juvenile offenders
The first wave of juvenile offenders has now left the Bridge City Center for Youth. Sen. Pat Connick, R-Marrero, whose district includes the juvenile jail, said ten inmates were transferred to a new temporary juvenile facility at Angola at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. “This morning the Office of Juvenile Justice transferred...
an17.com
Simpson Sod celebrates golden anniversary
Fifty years ago, Jim Simpson founded Simpson Sod Company. Jim, who’d grown up on a farm in Mississippi carried his love for agriculture and farming throughout his life. The farm he was raised on produced sweet potatoes and cotton, raised cattle and had a dairy operation. When he went to college at Mississippi State, Jim changed his major during his first year to agriculture and later was among the first turfgrass graduates from this college.
Louisiana Community Lands on List of Rattiest Cities in the U.S.
A Louisiana city lands on the list of the rattiest cities in the country. But we don't have a city in the top 10. Texas has 2 cities in the top 20. Dallas is #16 while Houston lands at #17 on the list which is published every year by Orkin.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana
Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
How Louisiana Amendments 2,6 & 8 could benefit veterans and disabled citizens
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – With midterm elections less than a month away – we’re taking a look at several of the constitutional amendments on the Louisiana November ballot. ULM political science professor, Joshua Stockly, breaks down amendments 2, 6 and 8. “The second amendment is asking voters to consider a tier for property tax exemptions […]
Louisiana volunteers head home following deployment to Hurricane Ian disaster zone
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of Louisiana volunteers is headed home after spending weeks in Florida’s Hurricane Ian disaster zone. The group of more than 10 members has been in Florida since Thursday, Sept. 29, and includes volunteers from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, and the St. George Fire Department.
fox8live.com
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in St. Tammany Parish responded Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning to an incident that they are describing as a murder-suicide, according to Sheriff Randy Smith’s office. Deputies say that a woman called 911 around 8:30 a.m. saying she had just shot her daughter and was...
wbrz.com
No plan to salvage century-old shipwreck found in Mississippi River, experts say
BATON ROUGE - A ship that sank into the Mississippi River more than 100 years ago and has now resurfaced after drought conditions caused water levels to dwindle likely won't be around for much longer. Officials with Louisiana's Division of Archaeology said Monday that there's currently no plan to salvage...
Motorcycle accident claims the life of Louisiana native
LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut-off native was killed in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. The Louisiana State Police (LSP) was called to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near Valentine Bridge shortly after midnight. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that 26-year-old Destyn Allinson was riding a curve on their 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when […]
postsouth.com
Mid-week freeze watch in effect for south Louisiana: National Weather Service
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a freeze watch for parishes in the greater Baton Rouge area. The colder weather will be late Tuesday night to 9 a.m. Wednesday, as the freeze watch will affect East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes. South Mississippi counties are also included.
$190,000 Lottery Winner Sold in Louisiana over the Weekend
Those who follow lottery games in Louisiana said this would be a big weekend for winners and those pundits, prognosticators, or soothsayers were spot on with their guesses of good luck for lottery players. We told you on Friday that Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, and Easy 5 were all "primed" to produce winning tickets and two of those games came through, and we've still got one more big drawing planned for tonight.
NOLA.com
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.
It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
NOLA.com
Costs are soaring to buy a home in the New Orleans area: here's a look at how much
Mortgage broker Britt Tate spends his days helping people line up the loans they need to buy a home. So he keeps a close watch on how inflation, rising interest rates and other factors are affecting homebuyers in the New Orleans area. Even so, Tate, a broker at Essential Mortgage,...
Natchitoches Times
Is your name on list of those owed money?
Later this month, the Natchitoches Times will publish a list of parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
Cops: Northshore man with knife invades neighbor's home after his birthday
Police say a man armed himself early this morning and forced his way into a neighbor’s home outside of Slidell. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Slidell man after he barged into a neighbor’s residence while armed
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
