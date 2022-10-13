Read full article on original website
A buyer for The Esplanade mall in Kenner? A deal for the troubled mall could close in November.
An Illinois-based real estate investment group has agreed to purchase The Esplanade in Kenner, with plans to convert the beleaguered shopping mall into a mixed-use, “open-air lifestyle center” with new retail, residential and recreational offerings. The deal, which is expected to close in November, comes as developers are...
Food updates: the latest restaurant openings and expansions around the city
In New Orleans, there is no shortage of dining options for someone looking to try something new. This is thanks to the abundance of creative chefs founding restaurants, established go-to spots expanding their spaces and food pop-ups building a steady following with regular schedules. In the recent months, two spots...
What is going into the Tulane hospital building? University officials detail plans for the space
After LCMC announced plans last week to purchase Tulane Medical Center and move most patient services to other hospitals, interest shot up in the specifics of what the university plans to do with the 1.4 million square foot downtown health center and parking structures. University officials say plans are still...
New Orleans College Prep to surrender charter for Walter L. Cohen High School
Citing dwindling enrollment, New Orleans College Prep said it will hand over the charter to the historic Walter L. Cohen High School at the end of the school year, the school announced on Tuesday. The New Orleans College Prep, which runs the school that has 160 students in 9th-12th grades,...
Jefferson Parish is getting two new state cultural districts. Here's where.
Louisiana has signed off on two new state cultural districts in Gretna and Jean Lafitte, where renovations of historic buildings may qualify for state historic tax credits and qualifying works of original art sold there will be exempt from local sales tax. The announcement Wednesday from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser...
Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A woman with a gun forced five people into the freezer of a business on South Claiborne Avenue before robbing the place, New Orleans police said. The armed robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (map) in Central City. The block, which is between Toledano and Washington streets, has several fast food restaurants.
Ochsner Cancer Institute welcomes back Moonlight & Miracles Gala at Caesars Superdome
The 10th annual Moonlight & Miracles Gala on November 4 highlights the numerous ways the community can support the Ochsner Cancer Institute. This year’s event will be held on the field of the Caesars Superdome and is chaired by Mrs. Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans. Live entertainment will be provided by Simply Irresistible.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell owes at least $29,989.40 for 2022 travel alone, new city records show
Mayor LaToya Cantrell owes taxpayers at least $29,989.40 for first-class upgrades to 12 flights she took between Jan. 18 and Sept. 28 of this year — including previously unreported trips to Los Angeles and Austin in September, according to new records Cantrell’s office released to the City Council late Friday.
New Orleans chef Alon Shaya to open new restaurant in Las Vegas
New Orleans chef Alon Shaya announced plans to open his next restaurant in Las Vegas at the Wynn Hotel. "Las Vegas has always been a special and nostalgic place for me," the Israeli-born chef said in a Facebook post Tuesday. "It’s where my culinary career first took off and it opened my eyes to the endless possibilities that exist in our industry."
2 teens shot while trying to burglarize cars in St. Roch, NOPD says; 1 dies at scene
Two teens were shot while attempting to burglarize vehicles early Tuesday at the edge of the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. A 15-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the...
Angola receives the first wave of Bridge City juvenile offenders
The first wave of juvenile offenders has now left the Bridge City Center for Youth. Sen. Pat Connick, R-Marrero, whose district includes the juvenile jail, said ten inmates were transferred to a new temporary juvenile facility at Angola at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. “This morning the Office of Juvenile Justice transferred...
Two hopefuls challenge incumbent for Pearl River Police Chief job
Three candidates will face off as the race for police chief in Pearl River heats up ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Jack Sessions seeks another term as the town's top cop while two challengers, Kevin Casmere and Floyd Trascher, hope to get their chance to take over the town’s law enforcement agency.
Learn the dark history of New Orleans' calaboose, a true French Quarter dungeon
It’s among the most photographed places in New Orleans, and for good reason. It also happens to be one of the prettiest. You know the spot, and you know the shot: Jackson Square, as seen from across Decatur Street. Gen. Andrew Jackson atop his steed anchors the center, with the Gothic spires of St. Louis Cathedral towering behind him.
Youth killed, 14-year-old injured in St. Roch shooting, New Orleans police say
A youth was killed and a 14-year-old was injured in an overnight shooting at the edge of the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said early Tuesday. Update: 2 youths were trying to break into cars when they were shot. The shooting was reported to police around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday...
New Orleans firefighters battle scrapyard blaze in Treme; see video
New Orleans firefighters battled a blaze in Treme near the intersection of St. Peter and North Dorgenois streets at around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters have not confirmed how the fire started at EMR Southern Recycling. A representative of the company said nobody was injured, though at one point a firefighter fell into a pile of debris at the compound, littered with smoking metal, including cast-off dishwashers, bikes and fencing material.
Pearl River mayoral candidates tout business chops, concern for town
The race is on in Pearl River as three candidates vie to be the next mayor of Pearl River. Incumbent Joe Lee, who took over as mayor after the death of Mayor David McQueen last year, will face off against retired businessman Jack Lauer and Beth Marcotte, who works in the residential construction industry. All three are Republicans and will be listed on the ballot in the general election Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 25.
Man indicted with Metairie murder of his best friend, intimidation of witness in case
A New Orleans man will stand trial for allegedly gunning down his best friend as they celebrated the defendant's birthday during a night out in Metairie. Brandon Thomas-Clark, 22, was indicted Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation of a witness, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
Karr, Newman keep top spots, Curtis moves up; see area football rankings here
The Cougars, at 6-0 on the field after last week’s win against Jesuit, will face Holy Cross and Rummel before a possible 9-5A title showdown against John Curtis. The Patriots, who won impressively at Acadiana in a matchup of state-ranked teams, will face another state-ranked team, St. Augustine, on Saturday.
St. Claude Arts Park opens this week with free outdoor concerts
During the pandemic, Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge added drive-in movies, screening films on the side of its building just over the parish line in Arabi. Now, that wall is covered by a purple mural by Kalli Padgett, and the lot has been built into the St. Claude Arts Park, a brand-new outdoor venue and art market space. The official ribbon cutting is this week, and there will be two concerts in the park, both free of charge, courtesy of the Jazz Foundation of America.
St. Claude appliance store fire damages two homes; no injuries reported
A St. Claude appliance repair shop caught ablaze Saturday night, damaging two neighboring homes before 68 firefighters contained the flames, according to a news release. No injuries were reported. The fire sparked at 6:22 p.m. at the store in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue, the New Orleans Fire Department...
