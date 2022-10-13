ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says

A woman with a gun forced five people into the freezer of a business on South Claiborne Avenue before robbing the place, New Orleans police said. The armed robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (map) in Central City. The block, which is between Toledano and Washington streets, has several fast food restaurants.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans chef Alon Shaya to open new restaurant in Las Vegas

New Orleans chef Alon Shaya announced plans to open his next restaurant in Las Vegas at the Wynn Hotel. "Las Vegas has always been a special and nostalgic place for me," the Israeli-born chef said in a Facebook post Tuesday. "It’s where my culinary career first took off and it opened my eyes to the endless possibilities that exist in our industry."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Angola receives the first wave of Bridge City juvenile offenders

The first wave of juvenile offenders has now left the Bridge City Center for Youth. Sen. Pat Connick, R-Marrero, whose district includes the juvenile jail, said ten inmates were transferred to a new temporary juvenile facility at Angola at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. “This morning the Office of Juvenile Justice transferred...
ANGOLA, LA
NOLA.com

Two hopefuls challenge incumbent for Pearl River Police Chief job

Three candidates will face off as the race for police chief in Pearl River heats up ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Jack Sessions seeks another term as the town's top cop while two challengers, Kevin Casmere and Floyd Trascher, hope to get their chance to take over the town’s law enforcement agency.
PEARL RIVER, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans firefighters battle scrapyard blaze in Treme; see video

New Orleans firefighters battled a blaze in Treme near the intersection of St. Peter and North Dorgenois streets at around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters have not confirmed how the fire started at EMR Southern Recycling. A representative of the company said nobody was injured, though at one point a firefighter fell into a pile of debris at the compound, littered with smoking metal, including cast-off dishwashers, bikes and fencing material.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Pearl River mayoral candidates tout business chops, concern for town

The race is on in Pearl River as three candidates vie to be the next mayor of Pearl River. Incumbent Joe Lee, who took over as mayor after the death of Mayor David McQueen last year, will face off against retired businessman Jack Lauer and Beth Marcotte, who works in the residential construction industry. All three are Republicans and will be listed on the ballot in the general election Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 25.
PEARL RIVER, LA
NOLA.com

Man indicted with Metairie murder of his best friend, intimidation of witness in case

A New Orleans man will stand trial for allegedly gunning down his best friend as they celebrated the defendant's birthday during a night out in Metairie. Brandon Thomas-Clark, 22, was indicted Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation of a witness, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

St. Claude Arts Park opens this week with free outdoor concerts

During the pandemic, Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge added drive-in movies, screening films on the side of its building just over the parish line in Arabi. Now, that wall is covered by a purple mural by Kalli Padgett, and the lot has been built into the St. Claude Arts Park, a brand-new outdoor venue and art market space. The official ribbon cutting is this week, and there will be two concerts in the park, both free of charge, courtesy of the Jazz Foundation of America.
ARABI, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy