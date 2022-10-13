Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
TUESDAY DEADLINE FOR NEW OREGON VOTERS TO REGISTER
Tuesday is the deadline for new Oregon voters to register in order to vote in the November General Election. Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis said current Oregon voters can make updates through election night. Loomis said the voter registration deadline for the May Primary is more stringent, as it applies the deadline for party changes and to election officials issuing partisan ballots.
kqennewsradio.com
SNAP BENEFITS TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT IN OCTOBER
Those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits will receive a permanent cost of living increase of approximately 12 percent starting this month. A release from the Oregon Department of Human Services said this means people in the state who receive SNAP will start getting more food benefits when they receive their October benefits.
Comments / 0