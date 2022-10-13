ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

wabi.tv

More Heavy Rain On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will remain uniform across the region ahead of another slow-moving cold front that will bring more heavy rain & strong winds to the region Tuesday through Wednesday morning. The rest of the night will have overcast skies with rain arriving after midnight. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s with areas of patchy fog. SSE winds at 5-15 mph.
WPFO

Cool, wet start to work week in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- It will be a cool and wet start to the work week for most Mainers, with sunshine returning by mid-week and sticking around for the end of it. There is some very dense fog out Monday morning. The fog will begin to lift for most after sunrise, but it will likely linger in coastal areas until lunchtime, if not persisting through the afternoon. It will be a cloudy day, with rain showers developing by Monday evening.
102.9 WBLM

An Earthquake Shook Maine 10 Years Ago This Week

10 years ago this week, on October 16, 2012, Maine was rocked by a pretty good-sized earthquake! The earthquake was in northern York County, with an epicenter near the Waterboro-Hollis town line. This quake was a 4.5 on the Richter Scale. This looks to be one of the largest Maine-based earthquakes ever recorded and could be felt as far away as New Jersey!
WMTW

Is Maine the 'ghostliest' state in the country?

A new study is claiming to have found the "ghostliest" state in the country: Maine. The study from Porch.com used census data, as well as numbers from GhostofAmerica.com, to make their determination. Maine has apparently logged 58 encounters with ghosts per every 100,000 residents, according to the study. The study...
Q 96.1

Studded Tires Now Permitted On Maine Roads

It's snow tire season in Maine. Although fall has just begun, Mainers are reminded that winter is coming. From October 1, through May 1, snow tires are permitted on Maine roads. Winter tires are not required by law in Maine. Remember to take them off by May 1. Studded tires...
Q97.9

Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
wabi.tv

Thousands without power as heavy rain batters parts of Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Thousands are without power as severe weather pushes through portions of Maine. Central Maine Power is reporting more than 70,000 people are without power. York County is experiencing more than 20,000 of those outages. You can follow the latest outages by clicking here. Officials with Maine...
WPFO

Meet the candidates for governor in Maine

Incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills , former Republican Governor Paul LePage, and independent Sam Hunkler are running in the general election for governor of Maine on November 8. Mills was first elected governor in 2018 and is seeking a second term. LePage served as governor from 2011 to 2019 and...
NECN

Wind Gusts Cause Thousands of Power Outages in Maine

The gusty winds that howled across New England overnight caused thousands of power outages in Maine. As of 8 a.m. Friday, Central Maine Power reported 3,500 outages. The company had already restored over 21,000 outages from overnight. The utility company has 175 internal line workers making repairs, joined by 180...
WPFO

Maine Game Wardens find body of missing Vinalhaven man

VINALHAVEN (WGME) -- Maine Game Warden divers recovered the body of a missing Vinalhaven man Tuesday. Wardens say 31-year-old Owen Adair was last seen by his family Thursday. His family reported him missing after finding his ATV, boots and a canoe near Folly Pond in Vinalhaven. Adair's body was recovered...
VINALHAVEN, ME
I-95 FM

Eastern Maine Emergency Vet is Forced to Go Down to 5 Days A Week

Thing were looking up over the summer. A while back, I remember seeing that Eastern Maine Emergency Vet Clinic posting to their Facebook that they were elated to share that they were now once again fully staffed, and that they could go back to being open 7 days a week. I imagine there was much rejoicing all across the area, knowing we could get care for our pets 24/7.
