Golf Digest

PXG 0211 woods: What you need to know

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: PXG updates its affordable 0211 driver, fairway woods and hybrids with many of the technologies of its higher-priced GEN5 woods, including unique titanium and steel alloys, a variable thickness driver face and more precise robotic polishing methods. The all-titanium driver and squared-off fairway woods and hybrids are designed with a focus on high stability on off-center hits to appeal to average golfers.
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Cleveland Golf’s HB Soft Milled putters

In the putter space, feel remains entirely subjective. Some golfers prefer a firmer feel at impact, while others require a softer insert or milling pattern to match up feel and distance consistency. Thankfully, most putter manufacturers offer options on both ends of the feel spectrum. With a name like HB...
Golf Digest

PGA Tour set to reveal names of the four new 'elevated' events for 2023

The PGA Tour is expected to outline for its membership Wednesday alterations to the 2023 portion of the current schedule, namely the designation of four additional elevated events, Golf Digest has confirmed. Multiple sources told Golf Digest that the four new elevated tournaments are the WM Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage,...
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: Fred Funk on Phil and Tiger’s infamous Ryder Cup pairing

— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar's. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week's episode was brought to you by Rapsodo. Just go to www.Rapsodo.com/Subpar and use Promo Code SUBPAR for $100 off the MLM personal launch monitor. Right now, Rapsodo is also offering a $30 off bundle discount for MLM and their Premium Subscription. So SubPar listeners have the opportunity to save over $130 total, with purchase of the bundle package.
Golf.com

Best golf t-shirts 2022: Sleek and trendy must-haves

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. GOLF’s picks for the best golf t-shirts in 2022 is a curated selection ranging...
Golf.com

‘Kind of bittersweet:’ Rickie Fowler inspired after coming up short in Japan

It would probably be a stretch to call Rickie Fowler’s loss at the Zozo Championship a heartbreak. Yes, this was his best chance to win since his last victory in 2019. Yes, he’s one of the more popular players on the PGA Tour despite falling as far as 185th in the world last month. Yes, he’s largely fallen short of sky-high expectations after turning pro as the world’s No. 1 amateur in 2009.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos: PXG 0211 drivers, fairway woods and hybrids

Price: $299 (drivers), $249 (fairway woods and hybrids) Who It’s For: Golfers who love classic-looking equipment and simple designs made to provide more distance on a budget. The Skinny: With the price of many new woods having climbed in recent years, PXG designed the 0211 drivers, fairway woods and...
Golf.com

Fred Couples just played the round of his life. Could retirement be next?

Even at 63, Fred Couples makes it all look so easy: the buttery swing; the inimitable cool; the easy smiles and unhurried gait, as if there’s nowhere he’d rather be than bashing balls around a golf course and pouring in putts. On Sunday, at Prestonwood CC, in Cary, N.C., all of this apparent effortlessness was especially evident when Couples carded 12 birdies, including seven straight to cap his round, to shoot 60 and win the PGA Champions’ SAS Championship by a touchdown.
Golf.com

Best of Everything 2022: The 8 best men’s golf polos

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022-23 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. Your shirt is inexplicably the most important part of your outfit. Sure, your pants,...
Golf.com

Best golf travel accessories 2022: 13 things to pack for your next trip

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. Sure, your golf clubs are important. But there’s more to planning that buddies golf...
Golf.com

‘I don’t like it, to be honest:’ Pro rips Zozo Championship course

Emiliano Grillo, who shot a six-under 64 during Sunday’s Zozo Championship final round, finished fourth and cashed just over a half-million dollars, also gave a solid example of irony. Minutes after his tournament, Grillo had this exchange with a reporter at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club:. “Is this a...
Golf.com

This Lululemon polo and pants combo is exactly what your golf closet needs

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
thegolfnewsnet.com

PGA Tour set to announce four rotating ‘elevated’ events for 2022-2023 season

The PGA Tour has dramatic changes in store for its players and fans, including the creation of 17 so-called elevated events, which will create focal points on the schedule where the Tour's best players will get together and compete. Commissioner Jay Monahan announced an initial slate of 13 elevated events...

