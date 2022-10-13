Read full article on original website
Dustin Johnson Just Dropped to His Worst World Ranking in 12 Years Despite Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Life
Dustin Johnson is desperately hoping LIV Golf can solve its OWGR dilemma. The post Dustin Johnson Just Dropped to His Worst World Ranking in 12 Years Despite Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Life appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf.com
The biggest mistake Fred Couples sees amateur golfers make (and how to fix it)
Fred Couples has played a lot of golf (duh), which means he’s played in countless pro-ams with amateur golfers, their talents ranging from quite skilled to, well, not very skilled at all. We caught up with Couples at the Berenberg Invitational at GlenArbor Golf Club in Bedford Hills, N.Y.,...
Golf Digest
PXG 0211 woods: What you need to know
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: PXG updates its affordable 0211 driver, fairway woods and hybrids with many of the technologies of its higher-priced GEN5 woods, including unique titanium and steel alloys, a variable thickness driver face and more precise robotic polishing methods. The all-titanium driver and squared-off fairway woods and hybrids are designed with a focus on high stability on off-center hits to appeal to average golfers.
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Cleveland Golf’s HB Soft Milled putters
In the putter space, feel remains entirely subjective. Some golfers prefer a firmer feel at impact, while others require a softer insert or milling pattern to match up feel and distance consistency. Thankfully, most putter manufacturers offer options on both ends of the feel spectrum. With a name like HB...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro ruffles feathers after blasting Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf Jeddah win
PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen has taken aim at Brooks Koepka's victory at LIV Golf Jeddah. Dahmen has previously blasted LIV Golf players over them wanting to come back and play on the PGA Tour. He also recently took a swipe at Bryson DeChambeau. After a frustrating season for Koepka,...
Golf.com
‘Not even close to that:’ Tiger Woods’ lucrative LIV offer clarified in report
First, Greg Norman said Tiger Woods was offered nearly a billion dollars to join LIV Golf. Then, the LIV Golf CEO walked back that claim, saying the offer was a summation of potential value based on part ownership of a LIV franchise. Now, in a report from The New Yorker,...
Golf Digest
PGA Tour set to reveal names of the four new 'elevated' events for 2023
The PGA Tour is expected to outline for its membership Wednesday alterations to the 2023 portion of the current schedule, namely the designation of four additional elevated events, Golf Digest has confirmed. Multiple sources told Golf Digest that the four new elevated tournaments are the WM Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage,...
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Fred Funk on Phil and Tiger’s infamous Ryder Cup pairing
Golf.com
Best golf t-shirts 2022: Sleek and trendy must-haves
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. GOLF’s picks for the best golf t-shirts in 2022 is a curated selection ranging...
Golf.com
‘Kind of bittersweet:’ Rickie Fowler inspired after coming up short in Japan
It would probably be a stretch to call Rickie Fowler’s loss at the Zozo Championship a heartbreak. Yes, this was his best chance to win since his last victory in 2019. Yes, he’s one of the more popular players on the PGA Tour despite falling as far as 185th in the world last month. Yes, he’s largely fallen short of sky-high expectations after turning pro as the world’s No. 1 amateur in 2009.
Photos: PXG 0211 drivers, fairway woods and hybrids
Price: $299 (drivers), $249 (fairway woods and hybrids) Who It’s For: Golfers who love classic-looking equipment and simple designs made to provide more distance on a budget. The Skinny: With the price of many new woods having climbed in recent years, PXG designed the 0211 drivers, fairway woods and...
Golf.com
Fred Couples just played the round of his life. Could retirement be next?
Even at 63, Fred Couples makes it all look so easy: the buttery swing; the inimitable cool; the easy smiles and unhurried gait, as if there’s nowhere he’d rather be than bashing balls around a golf course and pouring in putts. On Sunday, at Prestonwood CC, in Cary, N.C., all of this apparent effortlessness was especially evident when Couples carded 12 birdies, including seven straight to cap his round, to shoot 60 and win the PGA Champions’ SAS Championship by a touchdown.
Golf.com
Best of Everything 2022: The 8 best men’s golf polos
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022-23 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. Your shirt is inexplicably the most important part of your outfit. Sure, your pants,...
Golf.com
Best golf travel accessories 2022: 13 things to pack for your next trip
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. Sure, your golf clubs are important. But there’s more to planning that buddies golf...
Golf.com
‘I don’t like it, to be honest:’ Pro rips Zozo Championship course
Emiliano Grillo, who shot a six-under 64 during Sunday’s Zozo Championship final round, finished fourth and cashed just over a half-million dollars, also gave a solid example of irony. Minutes after his tournament, Grillo had this exchange with a reporter at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club:. “Is this a...
Golf.com
This Lululemon polo and pants combo is exactly what your golf closet needs
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Golf.com
‘I will create my own majors’: LIV Golf exec hints at brazen plan to support LIV players
A looming aspect of the LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour debate all summer long involved not these upstart events taking place in London or Portland or Chicago, but rather the oldest events in the game: the major championships. Whether pro-LIV or pro-PGA Tour or pro-peace — those are really the...
5 things Adam Svensson brings to every PGA Tour tournament
PGA Tour professional Adam Svensson has been playing golf all over the globe this season with multiple top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour. His busy Tour schedule keeps him from home most weeks. It’s tough being on the road for the majority of the year, but there are a few...
thegolfnewsnet.com
PGA Tour set to announce four rotating ‘elevated’ events for 2022-2023 season
The PGA Tour has dramatic changes in store for its players and fans, including the creation of 17 so-called elevated events, which will create focal points on the schedule where the Tour's best players will get together and compete. Commissioner Jay Monahan announced an initial slate of 13 elevated events...
Adrian Otaegui, Who Also Played in LIV Golf, Wins on DP World Tour
The Spaniard won in his home country by six shots for his fourth career DP World Tour title.
