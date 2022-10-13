Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
A buyer for The Esplanade mall in Kenner? A deal for the troubled mall could close in November.
An Illinois-based real estate investment group has agreed to purchase The Esplanade in Kenner, with plans to convert the beleaguered shopping mall into a mixed-use, “open-air lifestyle center” with new retail, residential and recreational offerings. The deal, which is expected to close in November, comes as developers are...
NOLA.com
Food updates: the latest restaurant openings and expansions around the city
In New Orleans, there is no shortage of dining options for someone looking to try something new. This is thanks to the abundance of creative chefs founding restaurants, established go-to spots expanding their spaces and food pop-ups building a steady following with regular schedules. In the recent months, two spots...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish is getting two new state cultural districts. Here's where.
Louisiana has signed off on two new state cultural districts in Gretna and Jean Lafitte, where renovations of historic buildings may qualify for state historic tax credits and qualifying works of original art sold there will be exempt from local sales tax. The announcement Wednesday from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser...
NOLA.com
Two hopefuls challenge incumbent for Pearl River Police Chief job
Three candidates will face off as the race for police chief in Pearl River heats up ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Jack Sessions seeks another term as the town's top cop while two challengers, Kevin Casmere and Floyd Trascher, hope to get their chance to take over the town’s law enforcement agency.
NOLA.com
Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A woman with a gun forced five people into the freezer of a business on South Claiborne Avenue before robbing the place, New Orleans police said. The armed robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (map) in Central City. The block, which is between Toledano and Washington streets, has several fast food restaurants.
NOLA.com
New Orleans firefighters battle scrapyard blaze in Treme; see video
New Orleans firefighters battled a blaze in Treme near the intersection of St. Peter and North Dorgenois streets at around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters have not confirmed how the fire started at EMR Southern Recycling. A representative of the company said nobody was injured, though at one point a firefighter fell into a pile of debris at the compound, littered with smoking metal, including cast-off dishwashers, bikes and fencing material.
NOLA.com
New Orleans minister admits defrauding church, parishioners, school of $900,000
Rev. Charles Southall III, who led First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than three decades, admitted Tuesday that he defrauded his church, its housing ministries, his parishioners and a charter school of almost $900,000 that he used for personal gain. Southall, 64, pleaded guilty...
NOLA.com
Pearl River mayoral candidates tout business chops, concern for town
The race is on in Pearl River as three candidates vie to be the next mayor of Pearl River. Incumbent Joe Lee, who took over as mayor after the death of Mayor David McQueen last year, will face off against retired businessman Jack Lauer and Beth Marcotte, who works in the residential construction industry. All three are Republicans and will be listed on the ballot in the general election Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 25.
WDSU
Kenner commute traffic delayed by four-car accident
KENNER, La. — Kenner traffic is delayed during peak commute hours Monday morning after a four-car crash. The left lane is blocked on Interstate 10 East past Metairie Road. The accident has been moved to the shoulder but delays and backups have reached Causeway Boulevard. Drivers are urged to...
NOLA.com
Angola receives the first wave of Bridge City juvenile offenders
The first wave of juvenile offenders has now left the Bridge City Center for Youth. Sen. Pat Connick, R-Marrero, whose district includes the juvenile jail, said ten inmates were transferred to a new temporary juvenile facility at Angola at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. “This morning the Office of Juvenile Justice transferred...
lafourchegazette.com
Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche
Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
WDSU
Five people displaced after a fire on Franklin Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters with the New Orleans Fire Department have reported that five people were displaced after a large fire on Franklin Avenue on Saturday. The fire started around 6:27 p.m. in a one-story appliance repair shop. The fire then spread to two-story, wood-framed doubles on both sides of the repair shop.
houmatimes.com
Bicyclist killed in Thibodaux crash
On October 15, 2022, shortly before 7:00 pm, the Thibodaux Police Department was notified of crash later learned to be fatal, involving a bicyclist on LA. Highway 3107 (Talbot Avenue) at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits of Thibodaux. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit of Thibodaux.
NOPD investigating traffic fatality on Chef Menteur Highway
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left an unknown woman dead on Sunday night. Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, a male driver was traveling westbound on Chef Menteur Highway...
WWL-TV
NOPD: Juvenile killed, 14-year-old injured in St. Roch neighborhood shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a male juvenile dead and a 14-year-old injured overnight. Police say the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street near Treasure Street around 12:30 a.m. Officers said they responded to a call of...
lafourchegazette.com
Man killed in Saturday night crash in Thibodaux
A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road. The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
bizneworleans.com
McDonald’s Franchisee Donates $10K to NOPD
NEW ORLEANS – The Bardell Co., local 0perator of McDonald’s restaurants, has donated $10,000 to the New Orleans Police Department for supplies and training. At a Sept. 28 event, a check was accepted on behalf of the police department by Chief of Police Shaun Ferguson. Special guests on behalf of McDonald’s Corporate were also in attendance: Nicole Tracy (People Officer – Dallas Field Office), Kate Owens (Field Marketing Officer), Jorge Ferraz (Vice President – Dallas Field Office), Skye Anderson (President – West Zone), Amelie Ducos (People Officer – West Zone), Christina Lewis (Operations Officer – Dallas Field Office), Deron Finney (Security Manager – Dallas/Denver Field Office).
postsouth.com
Mid-week freeze watch in effect for south Louisiana: National Weather Service
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a freeze watch for parishes in the greater Baton Rouge area. The colder weather will be late Tuesday night to 9 a.m. Wednesday, as the freeze watch will affect East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes. South Mississippi counties are also included.
NOLA.com
2 teens shot while trying to burglarize cars in St. Roch, NOPD says; 1 dies at scene
Two teens were shot while attempting to burglarize vehicles early Tuesday at the edge of the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. A 15-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the...
wbrz.com
Westbound lanes of I-12 stopped from Livingston to Albany due to car accident
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Westbound traffic on I-12 is backed up nearly nine miles, from Livingston to Albany, Sunday afternoon. According to DOTD, the accident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday past Holden. No information about the accident has been released and no injuries have been reported.
Comments / 0