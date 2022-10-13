ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

NOLA.com

Two hopefuls challenge incumbent for Pearl River Police Chief job

Three candidates will face off as the race for police chief in Pearl River heats up ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Jack Sessions seeks another term as the town's top cop while two challengers, Kevin Casmere and Floyd Trascher, hope to get their chance to take over the town’s law enforcement agency.
PEARL RIVER, LA
NOLA.com

Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says

A woman with a gun forced five people into the freezer of a business on South Claiborne Avenue before robbing the place, New Orleans police said. The armed robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (map) in Central City. The block, which is between Toledano and Washington streets, has several fast food restaurants.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans firefighters battle scrapyard blaze in Treme; see video

New Orleans firefighters battled a blaze in Treme near the intersection of St. Peter and North Dorgenois streets at around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters have not confirmed how the fire started at EMR Southern Recycling. A representative of the company said nobody was injured, though at one point a firefighter fell into a pile of debris at the compound, littered with smoking metal, including cast-off dishwashers, bikes and fencing material.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Pearl River mayoral candidates tout business chops, concern for town

The race is on in Pearl River as three candidates vie to be the next mayor of Pearl River. Incumbent Joe Lee, who took over as mayor after the death of Mayor David McQueen last year, will face off against retired businessman Jack Lauer and Beth Marcotte, who works in the residential construction industry. All three are Republicans and will be listed on the ballot in the general election Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 25.
PEARL RIVER, LA
WDSU

Kenner commute traffic delayed by four-car accident

KENNER, La. — Kenner traffic is delayed during peak commute hours Monday morning after a four-car crash. The left lane is blocked on Interstate 10 East past Metairie Road. The accident has been moved to the shoulder but delays and backups have reached Causeway Boulevard. Drivers are urged to...
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Angola receives the first wave of Bridge City juvenile offenders

The first wave of juvenile offenders has now left the Bridge City Center for Youth. Sen. Pat Connick, R-Marrero, whose district includes the juvenile jail, said ten inmates were transferred to a new temporary juvenile facility at Angola at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. “This morning the Office of Juvenile Justice transferred...
ANGOLA, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche

Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Five people displaced after a fire on Franklin Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters with the New Orleans Fire Department have reported that five people were displaced after a large fire on Franklin Avenue on Saturday. The fire started around 6:27 p.m. in a one-story appliance repair shop. The fire then spread to two-story, wood-framed doubles on both sides of the repair shop.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Bicyclist killed in Thibodaux crash

On October 15, 2022, shortly before 7:00 pm, the Thibodaux Police Department was notified of crash later learned to be fatal, involving a bicyclist on LA. Highway 3107 (Talbot Avenue) at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits of Thibodaux. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit of Thibodaux.
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL

NOPD investigating traffic fatality on Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left an unknown woman dead on Sunday night. Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, a male driver was traveling westbound on Chef Menteur Highway...
WWL-TV

NOPD: Juvenile killed, 14-year-old injured in St. Roch neighborhood shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a male juvenile dead and a 14-year-old injured overnight. Police say the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street near Treasure Street around 12:30 a.m. Officers said they responded to a call of...
lafourchegazette.com

Man killed in Saturday night crash in Thibodaux

A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road. The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
THIBODAUX, LA
bizneworleans.com

McDonald’s Franchisee Donates $10K to NOPD

NEW ORLEANS – The Bardell Co., local 0perator of McDonald’s restaurants, has donated $10,000 to the New Orleans Police Department for supplies and training. At a Sept. 28 event, a check was accepted on behalf of the police department by Chief of Police Shaun Ferguson. Special guests on behalf of McDonald’s Corporate were also in attendance: Nicole Tracy (People Officer – Dallas Field Office), Kate Owens (Field Marketing Officer), Jorge Ferraz (Vice President – Dallas Field Office), Skye Anderson (President – West Zone), Amelie Ducos (People Officer – West Zone), Christina Lewis (Operations Officer – Dallas Field Office), Deron Finney (Security Manager – Dallas/Denver Field Office).
NEW ORLEANS, LA

