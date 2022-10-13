Officers from the Myrtle Creek Police Department investigated an unoccupied three-vehicle non-injury wreck on Monday. The MCPD patrol log said at 3:40 p.m. a sedan was not in gear and the emergency brake was not set, in the 600 block of Craig Street. At some point the vehicle began rolling down the street and picked up significant speed before crashing into the rear of a parked pickup. The impact of that collision caused the pickup to move forward and run into the rear of another parked sedan.

MYRTLE CREEK, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO