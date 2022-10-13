Read full article on original website
‘Drink Champs’ Episode Featuring Kanye West Pulled From YouTube as N.O.R.E. Offers Apologies
After backlash online, more discourse, and an apology from N.O.R.E., the Drink Champs interview with Kanye West is no longer available on Revolt’s YouTube channel. The removal of the episode was confirmed by Consequence, who stated, “It’s obvious that everyone has NO IDEA who they’re dealing with…”
Kanye West Once Again Hints at Second Watch The Throne Album with JAY-Z: ‘Part 2 Coming Soon’
Watch The Throne 2 is becoming one of those albums that no one knows what to believe about it. Will it happen? Is it already done? Do Kanye West and JAY-Z even speak?. According to Ye, yes, they speak, and that project is coming. “This D’usse is brought to you...
George Floyd’s Family Sues Kanye West for $250 Million Following ‘Drink Champs’ Interview
Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has been sued by George Floyd’s daughter for $250 million. According to Complex, Ye is being sued for his fabricated comments about the death of George Floyd in an episode of the Drinks Champs podcast. Ye stated Floyd died from fentanyl use, not former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck.
