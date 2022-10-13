Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Announces Break After Burglars Ransack Her Home
Megan Thee Stallion announced she is taking a break after burglars ransacked her Los Angeles home Thursday night. The Houston rapper was out of town when two thieves smashed a glass door at the back of the house and entered her master bedroom. The two burglars ransacked her bedroom, stealing...
‘Drink Champs’ Episode Featuring Kanye West Pulled From YouTube as N.O.R.E. Offers Apologies
After backlash online, more discourse, and an apology from N.O.R.E., the Drink Champs interview with Kanye West is no longer available on Revolt’s YouTube channel. The removal of the episode was confirmed by Consequence, who stated, “It’s obvious that everyone has NO IDEA who they’re dealing with…”
Boosie Badazz Sounds Off on Ye Following Drink Champs Episode: ‘I THINK U ON FENTANYL’
Boosie, at one point, swore off from talking about Kanye West, but after the infamous Drink Champs interview aired, he returned with an opinion. During the now-pulled episode, YE states George Floyd was not murdered by former officer Derek Chauvin. Instead, he was a victim of fentanyl use. The fabricated statement has sparked a backlash against Drink Champs and Ye.
Kanye West Once Again Hints at Second Watch The Throne Album with JAY-Z: ‘Part 2 Coming Soon’
Watch The Throne 2 is becoming one of those albums that no one knows what to believe about it. Will it happen? Is it already done? Do Kanye West and JAY-Z even speak?. According to Ye, yes, they speak, and that project is coming. “This D’usse is brought to you...
George Floyd’s Family Sues Kanye West for $250 Million Following ‘Drink Champs’ Interview
Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has been sued by George Floyd’s daughter for $250 million. According to Complex, Ye is being sued for his fabricated comments about the death of George Floyd in an episode of the Drinks Champs podcast. Ye stated Floyd died from fentanyl use, not former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck.
Jack Harlow Set to Host and Perform on Oct. 29 Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’
Days after Megan Thee Stallion took over Saturday Night Live, another young Hip-Hop star is up next. The NBC staple has named Jack Harlow as the host and performer for the Oct. 29 episode. This will be Harlow’s first time hosting on SNL and the second time as a musical...
Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Me’ Projected for No. 1 on Billboard Behind 185-210K First Week
Lil Baby is set to return to the top of the Billboard 200. The Quality Control rapper’s latest album, It’s Only Me, is pegged to debut at the No. 1 slot behind 185,000 to 210,000 album equivalent units. The album is set to be a top 10 debut...
[WATCH] Lil Baby Releases New Video for “Stand On It”
With Lil Baby’s It’s Only Me running it up on the charts, the rapper has dropped off a new video for “Stand On It.”. The new video shows Baby arriving at what appears to be a forest preserve, where he gets his fit right before hopping on ATVs and kicking up dirt.
Freddie Gibbs Says He Gave Benny the Butcher His Biggest Record
In an interview with Ebro Darden on Rap Life Radio on Apple Music 1, Freddie Gibbs talks about his critically lauded fifth studio album, “$oul $old $eparately,” which he considers to be his best work to date. He states in the in-depth interview with Apple Music that his feud with Benny the Butcher doesn’t concern him, yet he offered the Buffalo albums his finest songs anyhow.
Usher Celebrates His Birthday with Friends, Family, and Remy Martin in Las Vegas
Usher celebrated his 44th birthday with a star-studded party in Las Vegas organized by the singer’s closest friends and family with assistance from renowned French cognac house Rémy Martin. The A-List crowd enjoyed the lively festivities while sipping on signature Rémy Martin cocktails like The Rémy Sidecar, the Ur Way, and the OMG Old Fashioned—Usher-themed variations on classic Rémy Martin drinks—hosted at the NoMad Library at Park MGM Grand Las Vegas on the evening of Thursday, October 13. Usher’s 44th birthday was celebrated with friends from all around the world during the entertaining evening, including Kendrick Sampson, Victoria Triay, Joe Fournier, and others. Even Jermaine Dupri, a close friend of Usher’s, got up on stage to spin some of the singer’s favorite tunes. With unique Usher craps tables and music playing all night, guests were treated to a vintage Las Vegas casino atmosphere.
