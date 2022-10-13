ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Break After Burglars Ransack Her Home

Megan Thee Stallion announced she is taking a break after burglars ransacked her Los Angeles home Thursday night. The Houston rapper was out of town when two thieves smashed a glass door at the back of the house and entered her master bedroom. The two burglars ransacked her bedroom, stealing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Boosie Badazz Sounds Off on Ye Following Drink Champs Episode: ‘I THINK U ON FENTANYL’

Boosie, at one point, swore off from talking about Kanye West, but after the infamous Drink Champs interview aired, he returned with an opinion. During the now-pulled episode, YE states George Floyd was not murdered by former officer Derek Chauvin. Instead, he was a victim of fentanyl use. The fabricated statement has sparked a backlash against Drink Champs and Ye.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Lil Baby Releases New Video for “Stand On It”

With Lil Baby’s It’s Only Me running it up on the charts, the rapper has dropped off a new video for “Stand On It.”. The new video shows Baby arriving at what appears to be a forest preserve, where he gets his fit right before hopping on ATVs and kicking up dirt.
thesource.com

Freddie Gibbs Says He Gave Benny the Butcher His Biggest Record

In an interview with Ebro Darden on Rap Life Radio on Apple Music 1, Freddie Gibbs talks about his critically lauded fifth studio album, “$oul $old $eparately,” which he considers to be his best work to date. He states in the in-depth interview with Apple Music that his feud with Benny the Butcher doesn’t concern him, yet he offered the Buffalo albums his finest songs anyhow.
thesource.com

Usher Celebrates His Birthday with Friends, Family, and Remy Martin in Las Vegas

Usher celebrated his 44th birthday with a star-studded party in Las Vegas organized by the singer’s closest friends and family with assistance from renowned French cognac house Rémy Martin. The A-List crowd enjoyed the lively festivities while sipping on signature Rémy Martin cocktails like The Rémy Sidecar, the Ur Way, and the OMG Old Fashioned—Usher-themed variations on classic Rémy Martin drinks—hosted at the NoMad Library at Park MGM Grand Las Vegas on the evening of Thursday, October 13. Usher’s 44th birthday was celebrated with friends from all around the world during the entertaining evening, including Kendrick Sampson, Victoria Triay, Joe Fournier, and others. Even Jermaine Dupri, a close friend of Usher’s, got up on stage to spin some of the singer’s favorite tunes. With unique Usher craps tables and music playing all night, guests were treated to a vintage Las Vegas casino atmosphere.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy