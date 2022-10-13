The Roseburg VA Health Care System is taking part in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Take Back event. It will be held on Saturday October 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those who have outdated medications or prescriptions they are no longer taking, can bring them to the drive-up canopy next to Building 1 at the Roseburg VA. For those in Lane County, medications can be brought to the circular driveway at the Eugene VA Health Care Center on Chad Drive.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO