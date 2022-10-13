Read full article on original website
TUESDAY DEADLINE FOR NEW OREGON VOTERS TO REGISTER
Tuesday is the deadline for new Oregon voters to register in order to vote in the November General Election. Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis said current Oregon voters can make updates through election night. Loomis said the voter registration deadline for the May Primary is more stringent, as it applies the deadline for party changes and to election officials issuing partisan ballots.
ROSEBURG HAS REMINDER ON CAMPAIGN SIGN RULES
With the General Election approaching, the City of Roseburg has issued a reminder regarding campaign sign rules:. *Signs must not be placed on sidewalks or any other public right-of-way *Signs should be no more than 32 square feet and the entire campaign message must be contained on one sign. *Permission...
BOYS & CLUB HAS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley has announced that it has recently appointed Summer Baranko as its executive director. A release said Baranko succeeds Bryan Lake who resigned from the position after six years. The board is thankful to Lake for his work and dedication to the organization.
RESIDENTIAL LEAF PICKUP TO BEGIN SOON
Residential leaf pickup will begin soon in the City of Roseburg. A City release said from the week of October 31st through January 6th, the Public Works Department will offer that service for residents. Crews follow a cyclical route to help residents with leaf disposal and ensure leaf collection can...
ADAPT TO SERVE AS RESEARCH SITE FOR MEDICATION MONITORING
Adapt Integrated Health Care will serve as a research site for medication monitoring system research. Communications Director Grey Garris said Adapt will collaborate with Sonara Health and Oregon Health and Science University. Garris said Adapt’s Roseburg Opiod Treatment Program will serve as a research site for Sonara’s web application that hopes to expand access to take-home methadone medication.
UMPQUA HEALTH COLLECTING WINTER CLOTHING DONATION
Through October 28th, Umpqua Health’s Mobile Outreach Team is collecting essential winter clothing and other items for at-risk community members as part of its second annual Comfort Drive. A release said the team is part of an ongoing effort to better serve members of the community by providing supplies...
ROSEBURG VA PART OF NATIONAL DRUG TAKEBACK EVENT
The Roseburg VA Health Care System is taking part in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Take Back event. It will be held on Saturday October 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those who have outdated medications or prescriptions they are no longer taking, can bring them to the drive-up canopy next to Building 1 at the Roseburg VA. For those in Lane County, medications can be brought to the circular driveway at the Eugene VA Health Care Center on Chad Drive.
PACIFIC POWER INVITES CUSTOMERS TO WILDFIRE MITIGATION PLAN FORUMS
Pacific Power is inviting customers to wildfire mitigation plan input forums that are happening this week. A release from the utility said subject matter experts will discuss various wildfire safety projects, enhanced weather monitoring and forecasting capabilities and emergency management updates followed by a questions and answers segment. Each forum will have on-site Spanish and American Sign Language interpreting services and will be livestreamed and recorded.
MORNING CONVERSATION 10.17.22
Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley new Executive Director Summer Baranko talks about her background and her new role in leading the non-profit organization. Click here to download for later listening: 830 10 17 22.
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH 11:00 A.M. MONDAY
An Air Pollution Advisory issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality remains in effect until 11:00 a.m. Monday. Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire in the Willamette National Forest has thinned. Air quality is likely to be Good to Moderate across Douglas County, but could fall into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range in some areas, mainly east and northeast of Roseburg. Those who are easily negatively affected by wildfire smoke, should continue to take precautions.
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has extended an Air Pollution Advisory in Douglas County through Friday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. The Cedar Creek Fire near Oakridge combined with periods of easterly and northerly winds will cause smoke concentrations to increase. Air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels at times within the county.
WINDOW FOR PRESCRIBED PASTURE BURNS MAY END SHORTLY
With rain in the forecast starting this weekend, the window that farmers and ranch owners have for pasture burning may come to an end shortly. Rachel Pope of the Douglas Forest Protective Association said staff is monitoring weather and smoke reports in order to approve tentatively scheduled prescribed pasture burns on a daily basis.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEEKING DRIVER FOLLOWING PURSUIT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver of a vehicle following a pursuit Monday night. A DCSO report said shortly before 10:00 p.m. a deputy was parked near the intersection of Willis Creek Road and Rice Creek Road near Winston, when a pickup passed him traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. The deputy caught up to the vehicle near the intersection of Willis Creek Road and Brockway Road, where he saw it drive through the intersection without stopping.
DUPLEX DAMAGED IN FIRE FRIDAY
A duplex was damaged by fire at Eagles Landing in the 900 block of Northwest Veterans Way, just after 5:15 p.m. Friday. Fire Marshal Brian Jewell of the Roseburg Fire Department said the person reporting the fire said a stove was on fire and that one unit of the duplex was filling up with smoke.
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED, IN ALLEGED DUII CRASH
One person was jailed and one was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Saturday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 7:50 p.m. units responded to the 2000 block of Bilger Creek Road in the Myrtle Creek area after a caller said there had been an injury crash.
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING HEAD-ON CRASH
A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. a 66-year old man was traveling south in the 1200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway going through the “S” curves when he suffered some sort of medical emergency and his vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane of travel and struck an SUV. Both vehicles were totaled.
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A Roseburg man was cited for an alleged criminal trespass incident by Roseburg Police Friday night. An RPD report said at about 11:30 p.m. the 55-year old was asked by staff members of a business in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street to leave multiple times. The suspect refused but was eventually pushed out the back door. The suspect claimed he left when asked. He was cited for second-degree criminal trespass and then was released.
TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY VIOLATING RESTRAINING ORDER
A transient was jailed after allegedly violating a restraining order, in an arrest by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The DCSO report said a caller indicated the 51-year old was parked in their driveway in the 300 block of Moonhill Road in Tenmile. The caller said the suspect is restrained from being within 150 feet of that property. The transient had a warrant for her arrest as well.
ROSEBURG POLICE INVESTIGATE ARSON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police are investigating a Saturday arson incident. An RPD report said just before 1:15 a.m. officers spotted smoke and flames in the wildlife area of the duck pond near the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. A camp belonging to a 43-year old transient was burning. The Roseburg Fire Department responded to assist officers in knocking down the fire with extinguishers.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN AFTER TRAFFIC STOP ESCAPE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man, following his escape from a traffic stop on Saturday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a sedan in the 1000 block of Roberts Creek Road near the Green District. During the stop the deputy encountered 27-year old Derick Langley who was allegedly acting strangely. A records check showed that the transient had a no contact order barring him from contact with the individual in the vehicle.
