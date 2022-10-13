Read full article on original website
An old barracks in west London is going to be turned into 1,500 homes
History aficionados might soon be able to live in a home on an old barracks that dates back to the 1700s. A planning application has been approved for a massive new development of houses and a huge park, on Calvary Barracks in West Hounslow. The famous military site has links to Oliver Cromwell, Florence Nightingale and Winston Churchill.
How to get tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2023 UK tour
Swifties have been waiting what feels like a lifetime (five years) for the singer to tour the UK. But finally the time has come. Her official fan page has teased a forthcoming UK tour. A tweet on the Twitter account read: ‘UK fans, we’d head to the store now if we were you,’ linking to the Taylor Swift website.
30 London things we’d love to curse
What your most annoying friend calls ‘spooky season’ has arrived, and so has Pumpkin Spice Everything, your big coat, and the SAD lamp you had to rush order. Slowly, London has lost the healthy golden sheen that it tends to take on – siren-like, persuading you to pay £11 a go for Aperols you don’t even really enjoy – between the months of May and September, and it’s grey and normal again, your old grievances with the place sinking back in.
Unique images reveal a bizarre story on Brač
Unique aerial photographs taken by PIXSELL’s intrepid snapper Milan Sabić show a house within a house in Bol, a main town on the island of Brač. It’s also a protected cultural monument, linking back to a strange tale of revenge and shipwreck. According to legend, the...
Why is ‘The Crown’ Season 5 proving so controversial?
The Crown is back for a fifth season and Netflix have revealed some of the dramatic real-life events fans will see unfold. As we edge nearer to the release of the penultimate season on November 9, controversy once again surrounds The Crown as its critics slam the show for the fictional liberties taken in scripting private moments around the Queen and her family.
London’s ‘smallest flat’ has sold for £295,000
In the latest in the mind-boggling world of London housing, a tiny studio flat in Marylebone, that doesn’t even have a bed, has sold for £295,000. The 149 sq ft flat, which is a ground-floor apartment in a Grade II-listed Georgian building, was listed as an ideal ‘pied-à-terre’ by York Estates, who handled the sale. If you’re trying to work it out, that’s a modest £1,890 per sq m. The apartment's size is equivalent to four king-sized mattresses, or two parking spaces. As insane as this sounds, the tiny flat sold after only a couple of weeks on the market.
John Boyega says ‘Attack the Block 2’ will show London’s gentrification
John Boyega has given an update on the Attack the Block sequel, revealing that it will return to a gentrified south London. Attack the Block 2, which is in pre-production, will see Boyega reunite with director Joe Cornish after the first movie gave him his first big-screen role back in 2011.
The best happy hours in Melbourne
These daily deals will ensure you can drink and eat on the cheap every day of the week. Melburnians are spoilt for choice when it comes to finding an ideal drinking spot to catch up with mates, toast to the weekend or celebrate a special occasion. But while most bars and pubs offer up a cheap vino or half-price pint in the early hours of the evening, there are some venues where you can get the biggest bang for your buck.
London train and Overground strikes in October and November: everything you need to know
After last week's strike on October 8, the industrial action isn't going to let up any time soon as unions say they are 'in this for the long haul'. There are more strikes planned for October 17 and 18, impacting services on East Midlands Railway as workers from Unite union will walk out. There will be additional strikes on October 22 and November 6, affecting RMT union members working at Avanti West Coast trains. The UK-wide strike is set to affect services in London.
In pictures: The new Battersea Power Station
Battersea Power Station is finally open! This weekend the renovated power station welcomed visitors for the first time in almost 40 years. While it was once a coal-powered titan of energy, it's now a wonderful emporium full of shops, restaurants, bars and entertainment. We rounded up our favourite pictures of the station on its opening weekend.
We’re number one: The Thames has more microplastics than any other river in the world!
London is literally swimming in a sea of rubbish. In more bad news for the capital, the watery jewel in London’s crown, the Thames, reportedly contains more microplastics than any river in the world. Uh oh. Reporting from the river’s shore in Fulham, an article by the BBC called...
The five best and booziest events at London Cocktail Week 2022. Cheers!
Great news, boozehounds: London Cocktail Week is back, and it's filling this city with keenly-priced opportunities to sample high-end bevvies. It's on until October 23, which gives you plenty of time to get in on the act. So grab yourself a £15 London Cocktail Week wristband and use it at...
Haunted house near Montreal shut down for being too shocking
Haunting season in Montreal has begun, with all kinds of Halloween parties, haunted houses and pumpkin-related activities in full swing this fall. In between leaf-peeping and apple picking, now is the time to revel in Canada’s most haunted city. The Village Québécois d'Antan, in Drummondville, Quebec—located between Montreal and...
