Wichita Eagle
Stocks rise on Wall Street as investors focus on earnings
Stocks are rising again on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 3:27 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 230 points, or...
Wichita Eagle
Frontier Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate (Others Will Love It)
People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
Wichita Eagle
Alaska Airlines pilots approve new agreement on wages, schedules
Pilots at Alaska Airlines voted to approve an agreement with the company Monday after almost three years of negotiations over working conditions and wages. The vote comes after Alaska Airlines management and the leadership of its pilot union, the Air Line Pilots Association, agreed to a tentative deal in September, which included pay raises and new work rules that would increase schedule flexibility and decrease the number of days pilots are away from home. The union said the agreement would also increase job security because Alaska Airlines agreed not to outsource flying to regional carriers without a specific exemption from the union.
