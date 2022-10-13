Read full article on original website
nbc11news.com
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Riverdale’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers Pet of the, Riverdale!. Riverdale is a nine-year-old Boxer mix looking for someone to cuddle up with after a long day. Riverdale is on the older side and would work great in a house with older kids or adults who aren’t as active. He gets along well with other dogs.
nbc11news.com
Fruita school keeping students inside after bear cub sighting
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - As bears enter a period of ravenous hunger called “hyperphagia” to prepare for hibernation, the chance of encountering a bear in the Grand Valley have risen. Students and teachers at Fruita’s 8/9 School learned that first-hand this morning after a bear cub was spotted near its campus.
nbc11news.com
Our first snow of the season could be on the way
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
nbc11news.com
Rain this weekend could change to snow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction has cooled into the upper 30s two mornings in a row now. Tuesday morning’s low temperature was 37 degrees. That’s the coolest morning since May 21. Our Next Rain & Snow Maker. A storm system expected to form later this week...
nbc11news.com
Changes on the way for the San Juans and Four Corners region
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started our weekend with temperatures in the mid to lower 70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Clear skies and plenty have continued to stick around for most of the Western Slope, a trend we have seen over the past few days. By tonight, clear skies will remain as temperatures fall into the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Areas in the San Juans and North of I-70 will start to see some light cloud cover arriving tonight.
When Can Grand Junction, Colorado Expect Snow in 2022-2023?
Contrary to popular belief, the Western Slope does receive snow, and we can even tell you when and how much to expect. Using data from the National Weather Service and the Farmer's Alamanac, we can tell you just what to expect this winter in Grand Junction, Colorado. No-Show Snow In...
nbc11news.com
Teenage boy hospitalized after being hit by car
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 13-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding a bicycle on D 1/2 Road yesterday evening. The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the boy was traveling westbound before turning in front of another westbound vehicle. He was hit on the 2900 block of D 1/2 Road.
nbc11news.com
Mesa County’s 2023 proposed budget
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County released its annual proposed budget for 2023. Now, we’re giving you a look at some of the county leaders’ priorities. With this budget, they can determine which objectives are most important and how they can use the money budgeted to them effectively.
Go Fund Me Campaign Started For Grand Junction Mom In Car Accident
I never cease to be amazed at the kindness of the Grand Junction community and we were a witness to that again this week. A few days ago, Amber, a singe-mom in Grand Junction was involved in a serious car accident. She was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered severed nerves in her arm. Unfortunately, Amber is not a candidate for surgery and the damage might be permanent. She could possibly lose the use of her right arm.
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
nbc11news.com
Driver charged with DUI after allegedly cutting across 29 Road, striking guardrail
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Just 30 minutes after a three-car accident on 5th Street Thursday night, the Grand Junction Police Department reported another accident a few miles west. Authorities report that the driver, 35-year-old Melissa Monkton, allegedly cut across four lanes of 29 Road traffic on the I-70B overpass...
nbc11news.com
Mav Football gets dominant First Home Win against Fort Lewis
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The CMU Mavs were looking to break that four game skid and get their first home win. First Quarter, Quarterback Karst Hunter flicked a screen pass to Julian “Booda” Ison. Ison was able to embarrass a defender at the 25 and found lane and was off to the races and he was finally dragged down setting up a terrific trick play. Hunter took the snap handed it off to Ison who then pitched it to Tight End Dagan Reinks would then thrown down field to Hunter who showed off some receiver skills making the catch and putting the Mavs up 7-0. More Mavson the attack Senior Running Back Isaac Maestas who took a sweep nd punched it in from about two yards out putting the Mavs up 14-0. But the Mavs weren’tt done Hunter utilizing the screen game, and found Keyshawn Ashford who found a lane, split defenders and runs it in from over half way out. Mavs would go up 21-0. First quarter wasn’t even done yet and the Mavs wouldn’t take their foot off of the gas. Hunter dropped back and launched a missile down field and he found Jacob Whitmer who reached over a defender for a spectacular grab making it 28-0. The Mavs eventually decided the game was in their control and began using second and third stringers en route to a whopping 70-10 victory.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
‘They Are Putting Litter Boxes in Schools for People Who Identify As Cats,’ Says Boebert. ‘Not True,’ Responds Durango School District
U.S Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) spoke at a Mesa County Republican Women luncheon on Monday, where she mentioned she received a call last week from a father whose kid was in trouble at school because he “stepped on a furry.”. Furries are fans of anthropomorphic animals. The term refers...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
Summit Daily News
A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.
The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
