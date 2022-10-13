Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Some good news for Netflix, with subscriber gains in the third quarter
After two consecutive quarters of subscriber decline, Netflix said its prospects look brighter for the second half of the year as it prepares to launch a cheaper streaming plan with ads. The Los Gatos, Calif.-based streamer added 2.4 million subscribers in the third quarter, beating projections by the company and...
Wichita Eagle
Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes
In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. And there are often details that can give a significant psychological advantage to some of the players or undermine the morale of others. The stakes are very high. Each car manufacturer wants to have a...
Wichita Eagle
Texas importer sues government in fish feud at end of world
A small Texas seafood importer has sued the federal government for blocking a shipment of fish from protected waters near Antarctica — an area at the center of a diplomatic feud dividing the normally allied U.S. and U.K. governments. Southern Cross Seafoods said in a complaint filed last week...
Comments / 0