Hackensack, NJ

CBRE arranges $2.6M sale of 7-Eleven in North Bergen

CBRE on Monday announced it completed a $2.6 million sale of 7001 John F. Kennedy Blvd. in North Bergen, subject to a long term triple-net lease with 7-Eleven. A private 1031 exchange buyer acquired the newly built property from the developer, BSG Management Co. CBRE’s Karly Iacono and Patti AmecAngelo...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Seagis Property Group acquires two Meadowlands industrial properties to be upgraded and immediately available for lease

Seagis Property Group on Monday announced it has closed on two industrial real estate properties, located at 1 and 11 Graphic Place in Moonachie. The two standalone buildings are 9,660 and 9,636 square feet, respectively, and are situated within the highly desirable Meadowlands submarket. Both buildings were acquired vacant and Seagis plans to upgrade the properties and market them for lease.
MOONACHIE, NJ
Lee & Associates to market school property in Newark’s University Heights

Lee & Associates New Jersey has been named exclusive marketing agent for the sale of a fully built-out school property in Newark’s University Heights. A bidding deadline of Oct. 31 has been set for the turnkey acquisition opportunity at 66-78 Morris Ave. The commercial real estate services firm’s Jerry...
NEWARK, NJ
Porzio, Bromberg & Newman is 1st-ever U.S. law firm to sell legal technology subsidiary to private equity

Morristown-based Porzio, Bromberg & Newman sold its compliance technology-focused subsidiary business, Porzio Life Sciences, to a portfolio company owned by private equity firms. RLDatix, a leading global provider of health care governance, risk and compliance software solutions and services, will buy Porzio Life Sciences for an undisclosed amount, according to a Monday announcement from the firm.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Stevens awarded LEED Gold certification for University Center Complex

Stevens Institute of Technology‘s University Center Complex in Hoboken has been awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED, Gold Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council. The largest construction project in Stevens’ history, the University Center Complex is the second building on campus, along with the...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership receives $50K grant help support Women of Color program

The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership recently announced it was awarded a $50,000 grant from the Justworks Foundation to help support IFEL’s Women of Color Connecting Access Accelerator Program, supporting more women of color entrepreneurs to achieve a grow-scale-exit trajectory. Newark-based IFEL was one of only five organizations chosen from...
NEWARK, NJ

