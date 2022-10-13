Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the Smartest Man in the World... Ever!Dr. Mozelle MartinNew York City, NY
Man Shot, Run Over by Gunman in Bronx - New Video of Gunman Running, Shooting at VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Gunman Sought in Scooter Shooting - NYCHA Worker Gunned Down in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Rage in New York City Subways: Another Man Pushed into the Path of an Oncoming Train and Dies (Opinion)justpene50New York City, NY
Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears DownBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson inks lease for 7,287 sq. ft. medical office space in Paramus
NAI James E. Hanson said it negotiated the lease for 7,287 square feet of medical office space in Paramus. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented the tenant, Lall Orthopedics LLC, in the transaction. Located at 140 Route 17 N., in the heart of Bergen...
roi-nj.com
CBRE arranges $2.6M sale of 7-Eleven in North Bergen
CBRE on Monday announced it completed a $2.6 million sale of 7001 John F. Kennedy Blvd. in North Bergen, subject to a long term triple-net lease with 7-Eleven. A private 1031 exchange buyer acquired the newly built property from the developer, BSG Management Co. CBRE’s Karly Iacono and Patti AmecAngelo...
roi-nj.com
Seagis Property Group acquires two Meadowlands industrial properties to be upgraded and immediately available for lease
Seagis Property Group on Monday announced it has closed on two industrial real estate properties, located at 1 and 11 Graphic Place in Moonachie. The two standalone buildings are 9,660 and 9,636 square feet, respectively, and are situated within the highly desirable Meadowlands submarket. Both buildings were acquired vacant and Seagis plans to upgrade the properties and market them for lease.
roi-nj.com
JLL Capital Markets arranges $33M in financing for Bridge Point industrial project in East Hanover
JLL Capital Markets on Monday announced it arranged $33 million in construction financing for the development of Bridge Point East Hanover, an industrial warehouse and distribution project totaling 314,413 square feet in East Hanover. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Bridge Industrial LLC, to secure the four-year, floating-rate loan...
roi-nj.com
Lee & Associates to market school property in Newark’s University Heights
Lee & Associates New Jersey has been named exclusive marketing agent for the sale of a fully built-out school property in Newark’s University Heights. A bidding deadline of Oct. 31 has been set for the turnkey acquisition opportunity at 66-78 Morris Ave. The commercial real estate services firm’s Jerry...
roi-nj.com
Porzio, Bromberg & Newman is 1st-ever U.S. law firm to sell legal technology subsidiary to private equity
Morristown-based Porzio, Bromberg & Newman sold its compliance technology-focused subsidiary business, Porzio Life Sciences, to a portfolio company owned by private equity firms. RLDatix, a leading global provider of health care governance, risk and compliance software solutions and services, will buy Porzio Life Sciences for an undisclosed amount, according to a Monday announcement from the firm.
roi-nj.com
Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce to host New Jersey Conference for Women
The New Jersey Conference for Women is back in-person after a two-year hiatus, according to its host, the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce. The conference is one of the largest gatherings of professional women in the state of New Jersey, and this year it will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Westin Princeton at Forrestal.
roi-nj.com
Stevens awarded LEED Gold certification for University Center Complex
Stevens Institute of Technology‘s University Center Complex in Hoboken has been awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED, Gold Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council. The largest construction project in Stevens’ history, the University Center Complex is the second building on campus, along with the...
roi-nj.com
Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership receives $50K grant help support Women of Color program
The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership recently announced it was awarded a $50,000 grant from the Justworks Foundation to help support IFEL’s Women of Color Connecting Access Accelerator Program, supporting more women of color entrepreneurs to achieve a grow-scale-exit trajectory. Newark-based IFEL was one of only five organizations chosen from...
Comments / 0