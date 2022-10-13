Read full article on original website
Conferences During a Week of Celebrating for the Monmouth-Roseville School District
Parent teacher conferences for the Monmouth-Roseville school district will be held Wednesday, October 19th and Thursday, October 20th, shares Superintendent Ed Fletcher:. “Lincoln is at 4:30 to 7 pm. Harding is 4:45 to 7:15 pm. Central is 5 to 7:30 pm. The Junior High is 5:15 to 7:45 pm and the High School is 5:30 to 8 pm. Parents can call the school to schedule.”
Late Galesburg Dentist Dr. Kandy Sayrs Leaves $100K Gift to Support Students in Sandburg’s Dental Hygiene Program
Even after her retirement from a career that lasted more than 30 years, Dr. Kandy Sayrs made it a point to make appointments at the Carl Sandburg College Annex. A couple of times each year, the longtime dentist would stop by the downtown Galesburg location to sit for teeth cleanings done by students in Sandburg’s dental hygiene program. Appointments often last several hours — and sometimes multiple visits — as the hygienists-in-training go through a lengthy checklist and have their work looked over by professionals. But for Sayrs — the first woman to work as a dentist in her hometown of Galesburg — the time spent in the chair was no bother at all. If anything, she viewed it as a moment of service.
Warren Achievement Center Thankful to Monmouth Community
Warren Achievement Center provides many opportunities for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities to learn and be active members of the local community. Fundraising is a main part in being able to offer the amount of activities consumers can participate in, which Marketing Coordinator Sean Cavanaugh attributes to a community:
Monmouth College Fighting Scots vs. Beloit College Buccaneers Football on 10-15-22
The Monmouth College Fighting Scots host the Beloit College Buccaneers at April Zorn Memorial Stadium on 10-15-22. For the replay of the WRAM radio replay of the game, click HERE.
Abingdon-Avon Football Winds Up Season at United
The Abingdon-Avon high school football team took on longtime rival Knoxville in their final home game of the season on Friday night. The young Tornadoes squad gave the playoff bound Blue Bullets all they could handle in the first half, but would ultimately fall by a score of 41-7. With the loss Abingdon-Avon drops to a 1-7 record overall and 0-6 record in Lincoln Trail Conference play. Despite the losing record, Tornadoes Head Coach Rick Quinn, says he is proud of the way his players have continued to step up and battle.
Monmouth College Football Remains Focused on Task at Hand
The Monmouth College Fighting Scots football team was coming into this past Saturday’s game against the Beloit College Buccaneers off an exciting highly important road win at the University of Chicago. A win that kept themselves in a tie for first place in the Midwest Conference with Ripon and Lake Forest. Beloit was winless on the season and have struggled mightily in conference games. Normally, you would be concerned about a let down coming off a big win against a winless opponent, but the Scots took care of business quickly, scoring 21 points in the first quarter in Saturday afternoon’s 64-0 home win over the Buccaneers. Combine that scenario with the fact that it was fall break on the Monmouth College campus and that could have been a recipe for disaster for Monmouth. Head coach Chad Braun says his ballclub did a great job of focusing on the task they had at hand with Beloit and nothing else.
With Support From Her ‘2nd Family’ at Sandburg, Caudillo Hopes to Make Parents Proud as Bilingual Dental Hygienist
As Yvette Caudillo pushes herself through each lecture, each test and each clinic patient on her way to graduating from Carl Sandburg College’s dental hygiene program, she does it with two people on her mind. Caudillo’s mother, Susy, came to the United States from Jalisco, Mexico, at just 7...
Local Community Project Director Hosting 2nd Annual Christmas Party Toy Giveaway
Following a successful ninth annual backpack party this summer, local Kids Community Project Director Karla Wallace has hosted a series of BINGO nights with the next event scheduled for Thursday, October 20th at Meks on Main in Monmouth beginning at 6 pm. 50/50 raffle, prizes, food, vendors, and a $3 cover charge includes three BINGO cards for attendees. Wallace shares proceeds from this event, as well as the previous BINGO nights, will benefit the second annual Christmas party toy drive:
Rex E. A. Carlson
Rex E. A. Carlson, 58, of Wataga, Illinois died peacefully at home with his family by his side at 4:23 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022. Rex was born April 14, 1964 in Galesburg, Illinois the son of Raymond and Ethel (Heck) Carlson. He graduated from Alwood High School and earned his AAS from Carl Sandburg College. Rex grew up on a farm and enjoyed his younger years farming. He went on to own and operate a tire shop in Galesburg; worked for a time as a millwright putting up grain bins, and has owned and operated Carlson Excavating and Demolition for many years.
Construction Workers Identified in Fatal Traffic Accident on Great River Bridge
On October 18, 2022, at approximately 8:03 a.m., two construction workers from a Burlington, IA company were struck and killed after being hit by a passenger car. The workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S Route 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River. A 2016 Mazda CX5 traveling westbound struck a barrel and continued on, striking the two construction workers causing fatal injuries.
