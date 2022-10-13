Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4local.com
Researchers at NMSU study 'centruroides' to avoid scorpion invasions
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "bark scorpions" also known as the centruroides are being looked at closely by two professionals at New Mexico State University. Alvaro Romero, associate professor of urban entomology, and John Agnew, graduate research assistant are investigating how to control scorpions while protecting the environment.
cbs4local.com
UTEP president says $40 million grant will bring job opportunities to UTEP students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso officials and leaders with the University of Texas at El Paso held a roundtable discussion on how the $40 million grant, awarded to UTEP's West Texas Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Coalition, will help advance economic development in the region. The discussion was...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County to celebrate claim as "Veterans Capital of the USA" in November
El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego along with El Paso County will celebrate their claim as the "Veterans Capital of the USA." Samaniego said there will be a celebration held at the El Paso County Coliseum on November 1 at 6 p.m. The celebration will be open to the public.
cbs4local.com
Ysleta ISD shares tips in honor of National Bus Safety week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — National School Bus Safety week kicked off on Monday and lasts to Friday Oct. 21. The National Safety Council reports that buses are safer than walking or riding a car to school, and that less than 1% of all traffic fatalities involve children on school buses.
cbs4local.com
West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday when locally owned and operated West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens its doors. The business is located at 6450 Desert Blvd. North, Building E, Suite 103. Store owners, Jonathan Howell, David Howell, and...
cbs4local.com
New Cracker Barrel location in far east El Paso looking to hire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso will have two Cracker Barrel locations by this Fall. The company announced it's hiring over 200 full and part-time employees for its location at 13381 Gateway West in far east El Paso. Hiring started Monday for positions in the restaurant and retail...
cbs4local.com
Bond reduction denied for man accused of assaulting mother in SUV on Stanton bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of closing the Stanton bridge Friday night appeared for his bond hearing Tuesday. Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo was identified by El Paso police for his involvement in the incident. According to police, the 32-year-old and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
cbs4local.com
2 men taken to El Paso hospitals after getting shot in desert area of Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were hospitalized after getting shot in the desert area of Las Cruces early Sunday morning. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Deputies with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office received a call of a gunshot wound victim in the desert area of Red Hawk golf course.
cbs4local.com
Man involved in incident along Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso ID'd
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
cbs4local.com
Two killed in Upper Valley crash involving semi-truck
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
cbs4local.com
Community First Coalition holds forum for candidates in Districts 1 and 8
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Community First Coalition held the second candidate forum Sunday afternoon. Candidates from Districts 1 and 8 were invited to the free public event at The Sacred Heart Gym in South El Paso. The nonpartisan forums gave the eighteen candidates including two incumbents a...
cbs4local.com
'Spectacular' Christmas light show expected at Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday approved to work with Fred Loya Partners to bring a "spectacular light show to Ascarate Park" this year. The contract for the Holiday Lights on the Lake was voted on Monday. The event will kickoff on November...
cbs4local.com
Abe Romero died from 'blunt head trauma,' according to autopsy
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The Medical Examiner released the autopsy for a Las Cruces high school football player that died weeks after a game he played in. Abe Romero died on September 17 while receiving treatment at an El Paso hospital. Romero who played football for Organ Mountain...
cbs4local.com
EP Water to temporarily suspend service in NW El Paso; residents urged to plan ahead
El Paso Water says some customers in Northwest El Paso will not have water overnight on Monday, October 17th, due to a planned water service outage. The utility says the temporary shut-off will begin Monday at approximately 8:00 p.m. and will last until approximately 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18.
cbs4local.com
The El Paso Fallen Officers Memorial Foundation host the 5th Annual Car Show
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park will get a new makeover thanks to car lovers. Exotic car lovers got a real treat courtesy of Southwest University Diesel Shop. The public was invented to look at rare and classic cars Saturday morning. The event included a...
cbs4local.com
CBP officers stop multiple narcotic smuggling attempts at El Paso ports of entry last week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped multiple narcotics smuggling attempts at different ports of entry in El Paso last week. CBP officers working the pedestrian lanes at the Ysleta border crossing on Oct. 10 intercepted 2.38 pounds of methamphetamine. The interception...
cbs4local.com
Man dies after shooting at northeast El Paso shopping center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died and three other people were injured after a shooting at a shopping center in northeast El Paso on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 8500 block of Dyer around 2:20 a.m. The man who died was identified as 29-year-old Jewllian Maurer...
cbs4local.com
Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart assault charge court hearing set for Dec. 8
WASHINGTON (7News) — Christopher Geldart has served as a top D.C. official for years but Monday afternoon, he was scheduled to be arraigned on assault charges in Arlington, Va. A court hearing has been set for Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m. for his assault and battery charge, according to court documents.
cbs4local.com
Police: Person of interest in Oklahoma murder investigation of 4 men arrested in Florida
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police say the person of interest in the Oklahoma murder investigation of four men has been captured in Florida. Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, on Monday in connection to a stolen vehicle out of Okmulgee County. The...
cbs4local.com
Man arrested after pursuit in Las Cruces involving stolen car from El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after a pursuit took place last week involving a stolen vehicle from El Paso. The arrested was identified as Jesus Loya. Las Cruces officials said Loya was charged with fleeing from law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
Comments / 0