Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Related
sheltonherald.com
Column: CIA’s American Bounty in NY showcases more than your ordinary chef
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the display kitchen, the cooks plated the desserts with the intensity of World Series pitchers. They were carefully placing each element on the plate, caramelizing sugar with a hand-held torch and dabbing on sauce with a squeeze bottle as though creating a work of art.
sheltonherald.com
‘The Pickleball Barn’ in Brewster, NY, opens with 6 indoor courts
The Pickleball Barn's grand opening is bringing six indoor, climate controlled courts to Brewster, N.Y., right over the Connecticut border near Danbury. Jeff Matusow is the owner of The Pickleball Barn. Matusow lives in the Danbury area, and said he had been investigating the sport for the past six months with the intent of opening his own facility. He said he had seen the sport's extreme growth first-hand and was looking specifically for indoor warehouse space to create his own pickleball facility. However, he said with warehouse real-estate prices currently soaring, his own facility was not in the cards for him right now, so he partnered with the Hardscrabble Club, an indoor tennis facility in Brewster, N.Y., to get some established indoor courts in the area.
sheltonherald.com
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
sheltonherald.com
Alders, cops, friends and family honor New Haven officer who died of cancer
NEW HAVEN — Michael Hinton's two young children, Nora, 7, and Michael, 4, sobbed quietly as dozens of city police officers, friends and family members joined the entire Board of Alders to pay tribute to Hinton, an eight-year member of the department who died Sunday of cancer. Hinton's father,...
sheltonherald.com
Oil spill cleanup underway in waters of Long Island Sound near Byram Park in Greenwich
GREENWICH — The Greenwich Fire Department and state environmental regulators have been working to contain and clean up an oil spill in the waters of Long Island Sound near Byram Park. The fire department was notified of the spill Saturday morning, said Fire Chief Joseph McHugh, and two engines...
sheltonherald.com
Avelo to 'seasonally suspend' Tweed flights to Chicago, reduce frequency to 3 other markets for winter
NEW HAVEN — Avelo Airlines is "seasonally suspending" flights from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport to Chicago's Midway International Airport between the week after Thanksgiving and early March 2023 and will reduce the frequency of flights from Tweed to three other non-Florida destinations over the winter, as well. "The...
sheltonherald.com
Garden honoring Hamden homicide victims would be 'a place for you to know that my son lived'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. But because Kaymar Tanner was killed in Hamden, his name isn’t on it. “You just feel almost … left out,” said his mother, Valerie Tanner. To honor her son and other victims of homicides that took...
sheltonherald.com
A Greenwich teen vowed to help domestic violence survivors, then learned of his grandmother's struggles
GREENWICH — Inspired by a picture of survivors of domestic abuse entering their new homes, Greenwich High School student Jake Tisler knew he wanted to find a way to help. He, his mother and grandmother "heard the word 'home' and thought, ‘What about giving them ... something they will look at every time they enter their new, safe place — and something that will remind them that they are loved and they are strong?’” Tisler said.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton students to get free lunches through November
SHELTON — All Shelton students will continue to have free school breakfast and lunches through November. Shelton Public Schools had opted into the state School Meals Assistance Revenue for Transition (SMART) funds, which provide meals — breakfast and lunch — at no cost for all students. These funds will cover the cost of one breakfast, and one lunch per student per day.
sheltonherald.com
Shelter Ridge development back before Shelton wetlands commission
SHELTON — Plans for the Shelter Ridge development are back before the Inland Wetlands Commission — two years after developers pulled them off the table. The commission, at its meeting Thursday, stated it will set a public hearing at a future date for the project, which includes 375 one- and two-bedroom apartments, plus multiple retail and office buildings and 3,000 parking spaces on a 121-acre site at the intersection of Mill Street and Bridgeport Avenue.
sheltonherald.com
Herget, Darien football rally in final minute for victory over Wilton
Trevor Herget racked up 158 receiving yards, including 76 on the decisive drive with less than a minute to play as the Darien football team rallied for an 18-15 win over Wilton Friday at Fujitani Field. Jake Wilson scored the game-winning touchdown on a one-yard run with eight seconds remaining.
sheltonherald.com
Developers scale back plans for Shelton convenience store, gas station
SHELTON — Developers have returned with a scaled back plan for property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, last month was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in its efforts to construct an 8,000-square-foot, two-story building with a convenience store on the first level and office space on the second, with gasoline pumps at the front of the site at 265 Bridgeport Ave.
sheltonherald.com
Torrington police could investigate food truck employees' 'moral character' under proposed rule
TORRINGTON — After hearing objections from the public about an ordinance governing food trucks, a committee has revised its work and is ready to present it again. The city's Ordinance Committee first presented the revised ordinance in May, and during a public hearing in June, food truck owners spoke against it. The proposed rules had included allowing police to do background checks on employees, who often are temporary, working a day or two at a fair or other event.
sheltonherald.com
Suspect in North End burglaries arrested, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man wanted for a spate of recent North End burglaries has been arrested. Rajiv Holness, 23, was charged with one count of first-degree burglary, six counts of third-degree burglary and seven counts of second-degree criminal mischief among several warrants Monday, according to Bridgeport police. Bonds were set at a combined $150,000. Holness is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Comments / 0